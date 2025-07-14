Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Tonight! Last few hours left to grab 65 inch TVs from LG, Samsung and more at up to 65% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is ending today, 14th July, making this the final chance to grab deals on 65 inch smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and more. Shoppers can pick from a wide range of models with special event pricing before the sale closes at midnight. This Amazon Sale 2025 includes new launches and popular screens offered at lower rates across categories. Amazon Prime Day Sale ends tonight, grab 65 inch smart TVs before the deals vanish.

The Prime Day Sale also features no cost EMI plans, cashback offers, and extra discounts from partner banks. With the clock ticking, it’s the last opportunity to explore deals on big-screen smart TVs before these offers expire tonight. So, get set and check out these discounts while stocks last.

The LG 65 inch QNED 8AA Series 4K ultra HD smart TV delivers clear detail and strong contrast for daily viewing. In the Amazon Sale 2025, this model features webOS for smooth navigation and apps ready to stream shows and films.

The slim profile fits living spaces easily. You can pick it up today at 44% off before the Prime Day Sale ends. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also includes more 65 inch TV deals closing at midnight.

Specifications Screen 65 inch QNED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System webOS Features HDR support, built-in apps Display Technology QNED Click Here to Buy LG 164 cm (65 Inches) QNED 8AA Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED TV 65QNED8AA6A

Samsung 65 inch smart TVs at up to 36% off before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight:

The Samsung 65 inch D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart LED TV shows clear detail and rich colours across shows, films, and sports. In the Amazon Sale 2025, this screen comes with a vivid display, HDR support, and built-in apps for smooth streaming. Its slim profile fits well into any room.

You can pick it up at 36% off before the Prime Day Sale ends tonight and all deals expire. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also includes more 65 inch TV offers ready to close at midnight.

Specifications Screen 65 inch LED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System Smart TV platform Features HDR support, built-in apps Display Technology Brighter Crystal Vivid Pro Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Big scenes look crisp on the Samsung 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This model shows clear detail, vibrant tones, and HDR that makes shows stand out. In the Amazon Sale 2025, you’ll find built-in streaming apps ready to go.

The slim design fits any wall easily. At 35% off, it’s worth considering today. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end tonight, and every deal on 65 inch TV models will close at midnight.

Specifications Screen 65 inch LED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System Smart TV platform Features HDR support, built-in apps Display Technology LED Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)

The Samsung QE1D Series 65 inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV brings vivid detail across films, sports, and daily shows. In the Amazon Sale 2025, this screen comes with Quantum Dot display, HDR, and built-in apps ready for streaming.

The slim body fits well on most walls without crowding your space. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has it marked at 36% off. All 65 inch TV deals will end tonight when the sale closes at midnight.

Specifications Resolution 4K Display Technology QLED Special Features Quantum Processor Lite 4K|Quantum HDR|4K Upscaling| Dual LED Refresh Rate 50 Hz Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)

More deals on 65 inch smart TVs before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight:

Sony 65 inch smart TVs at up to 48% off before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight:

Sony’s 65 inch Bravia 2 4K smart LED Google TV brings clear sound and bright scenes for daily use. In the Amazon Sale 2025, this screen has Google TV built in so apps, films, and shows are ready when you switch it on. HDR and 4K resolution help every frame stand out.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has it at 48% off, but the sale ends tonight. These offers on 65 inch TV models will expire at midnight. So, hurry up and buy it now.

Specifications Screen 65 inch LED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System Google TV Features HDR support, streaming apps Display Technology LED Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

The Sony Bravia 3 Series 65 inch 4K AI smart LED Google TV shows crisp scenes and rich colours across everything you watch. In the Amazon Sale 2025, it offers HDR and an AI processor that adjusts brightness and sound without effort. Apps are built in, so streaming starts right away.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has this screen at 42% off. All 65 inch TV deals will expire tonight as the sale ends at midnight.

Specifications Screen 65 inch LED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System Google TV Features HDR, AI processor, built-in apps Display Technology LED Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)

TCL 65 inch smart TVs at up to 57% off before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight:

The TCL Metallic Bezel Less 65 inch 4K smart LED Google TV brings clear detail and bright scenes into your space. In the Amazon Sale 2025, this model features HDR support, Dolby Audio, and a slim frame that fits most rooms.

Built-in Google TV apps make streaming simple the moment you switch it on. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers this screen at 57% discount till 14th July. All 65 inch TV deals will expire tonight when the sale ends at midnight. Speed up and buy this smart TV today.

Specifications Screen 65 inch LED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System Google TV Display Technology LED Special Features 4K UHD LED Panel | HVA Panel | HDR 10 | AiPQ Processor | 100% Colour Volume Plus| 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle Click Here to Buy TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6C (Black)

The TCL 65 inch 4K Ultra HD smart QLED Google TV makes films and shows look bright and clear across every scene. In the Amazon Sale 2025, this screen comes with HDR, Dolby Vision, and QLED display technology that adds depth to each frame. Google TV helps you reach apps and content without delay.

This 65 inch TV is now available at 55% off in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. As the clock runs out, these offers will end tonight when the sale wraps up at midnight.

Specifications Screen 65 inch QLED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System Google TV Display Technology QLED Tech Special Features UHD QLED TV | 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | 64-bit Quad Core Processor| Wi-Fi 4 |Multiple Eye Care Click Here to Buy TCL 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65P71K

The Hisense 65 inch E7Q Series smart QLED TV shows crisp detail and balanced contrast across sports, films, and everyday content. In the Amazon Sale 2025, this screen comes with Dolby Vision and HDR, plus built-in apps so you can start watching quickly. The slim frame looks clean in any room without taking space.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has it at 46% off, ending tonight at midnight along with all 65 inch TV deals.

Specifications Screen 65 inch QLED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System Smart TV platform Features HDR, Dolby Vision, built-in apps Display Technology QLED Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7Q (Black)

In the Amazon Sale 2025, the VW Pro Series 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is marked at 50% off. It offers Dolby Vision and HDR, plus Google TV for streaming apps as soon as you set it up.

This screen keeps scenes bright and clear across movies and sports. The slim body stays out of the way in your living area. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight, and every 65 inch TV offer will close at midnight.

Specifications Screen 65 inch QLED display Resolution 4K Ultra HD Operating System Google TV Display Technology QLED Special Features QLED TV, Google TV, HDR 10+, Pro Processor, MEMC, 2 GB RAM + 16 GB ROM, Hands Free Voice Control Click Here to Buy VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 (Black)

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 last hour deals on 65 inch TVs Are 65 inch TVs included in Prime Day Sale 2025? Yes, many 65 inch TVs have discounts up to 65% off.

When do these 65 inch TV deals expire? All offers end tonight at midnight.

Which brands have 65 inch TV deals? Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense, and more.

Can I get no-cost EMI on 65 inch TVs? Yes, select cards offer no-cost EMI plans.

Are these TVs eligible for extra bank discounts? Yes, you can combine bank offers with sale prices.

