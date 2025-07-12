Amazon Prime Day Sale: Hurry! Upgrade your kitchen and save up to 70% off on the best chimneys and microwaves
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:00 PM IST
Save up to 70% on top brands during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Shop the best chimney and best oven deals for a smarter kitchen upgrade.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 10 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Black View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details
|
₹8,690
|
|
|
Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹10,990
|
|
|
KAFF K-Series KEC 90A Curved Glass Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 90 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details
|
₹10,690
|
|
|
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details
|
₹12,880
|
|
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
|
₹14,790
|
|
|
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details
|
₹4,890
|
|
|
Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details
|
₹14,290
|
|
|
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details
|
₹9,190
|
|
|
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details
|
₹11,690
|
|
|
Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1408 CMH Suction | Filterless | Curved Glass | Smart Screen & Speakers | Touch Control | Black Finish View Details
|
₹17,949
|
|
|
KAFF K-Series KET 60A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details
|
₹10,690
|
|
|
Faber Agile 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Curved Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Agile BLDC FL HC SC BK IN 60 View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details
|
₹4,890
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances Regina BLDC 60cm | 1500 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | T-shape | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Chimney with 12 Yrs on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product Warranty by Brand View Details
|
₹14,790
|
|
|
Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor View Details
|
₹16,290
|
|
|
BLOWHOT 90cm 1500 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney With Installation Kit, Touch+Motion Sensor, Stylish Curved Hood, Oil Collector, 15 Year Warranty on Motor By Blowhot (EVANA L BAC MS) View Details
|
₹12,190
|
|
|
KAFF K-Series KET 90A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 90 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details
|
₹12,690
|
|
|
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Faber Bliss 90cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney | Slant Body | Autoclean Alarm|Moodlight | Touch&Gesture | 12Yr on Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Bliss FL SC HC BK IN 90, Black View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND View Details
|
₹20,190
|
|
|
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Free Installation Kit View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Livpure Zen 90 Cm 1350m3/Hr Filterless Autoclean Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney With FREE INSTALLATION & Automatic Louvre Opening|10 Yr Motor Warranty (2 Yr Comprehensive),(Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
|
₹10,190
|
|
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
|
₹13,190
|
|
|
Haier 22L Convection Microwave Oven with KIDS Special Recipes (HIL2201CSSH,Silver) View Details
|
₹10,190
|
|
|
Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details
|
₹10,190
|
|
|
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry) View Details
|
₹18,290
|
|
|
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
|
₹11,790
|
|
|
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹10,590
|
|
|
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details
|
₹7,090
|
|
|
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹7,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) View Details
|
₹6,090
|
|
|
Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Anti Rust Stainless Steel Cavity With 61 Auto Cook Menus, Multi Stage Cooking, Auto Defrost, Silver) View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black) View Details
|
₹5,790
|
|
