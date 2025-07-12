Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Hurry! Upgrade your kitchen and save up to 70% off on the best chimneys and microwaves

ByIqbal
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Save up to 70% on top brands during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Shop the best chimney and best oven deals for a smarter kitchen upgrade.

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 10 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,690

amazonLogo
Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

amazonLogo
KAFF K-Series KEC 90A Curved Glass Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 90 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,690

amazonLogo
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,880

amazonLogo
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,790

amazonLogo
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details checkDetails

₹4,890

amazonLogo
Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹14,290

amazonLogo
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,190

amazonLogo
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details checkDetails

₹11,690

amazonLogo
Beyond Appliances Asteria 60cm Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1408 CMH Suction | Filterless | Curved Glass | Smart Screen & Speakers | Touch Control | Black Finish View Details checkDetails

₹17,949

amazonLogo
KAFF K-Series KET 60A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,690

amazonLogo
Faber Agile 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Curved Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Agile BLDC FL HC SC BK IN 60 View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,890

amazonLogo
Hindware Smart Appliances Regina BLDC 60cm | 1500 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | T-shape | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Chimney with 12 Yrs on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product Warranty by Brand View Details checkDetails

₹14,790

amazonLogo
Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor View Details checkDetails

₹16,290

amazonLogo
BLOWHOT 90cm 1500 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney With Installation Kit, Touch+Motion Sensor, Stylish Curved Hood, Oil Collector, 15 Year Warranty on Motor By Blowhot (EVANA L BAC MS) View Details checkDetails

₹12,190

amazonLogo
KAFF K-Series KET 90A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 90 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,690

amazonLogo
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
Faber Bliss 90cm 1350m³/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney | Slant Body | Autoclean Alarm|Moodlight | Touch&Gesture | 12Yr on Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Bliss FL SC HC BK IN 90, Black View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND View Details checkDetails

₹20,190

amazonLogo
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Free Installation Kit View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
Livpure Zen 90 Cm 1350m3/Hr Filterless Autoclean Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney With FREE INSTALLATION & Automatic Louvre Opening|10 Yr Motor Warranty (2 Yr Comprehensive),(Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹10,190

amazonLogo
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹13,190

amazonLogo
Haier 22L Convection Microwave Oven with KIDS Special Recipes (HIL2201CSSH,Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹10,190

amazonLogo
Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details checkDetails

₹10,190

amazonLogo
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry) View Details checkDetails

₹18,290

amazonLogo
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹11,790

amazonLogo
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹10,590

amazonLogo
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹7,090

amazonLogo
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹7,490

amazonLogo
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹6,090

amazonLogo
Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Anti Rust Stainless Steel Cavity With 61 Auto Cook Menus, Multi Stage Cooking, Auto Defrost, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,790

amazonLogo
The Amazon Prime Day Sale has arrived with massive deals on kitchen appliances. Save up to 70% on the best chimneys and best ovens from popular brands known for quality and innovation. This Amazon sale features a wide range of products designed to improve your cooking experience. Choose from compact solo ovens, multi-function convection ovens, and powerful kitchen chimneys with auto-clean and filterless options. These appliances are built to handle everyday cooking with less mess and more convenience. 

Amazon sale brings up to 70% off on best ovens and chimneys
Amazon sale brings up to 70% off on best ovens and chimneys

With limited-time offers and huge discounts, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is the best opportunity to buy premium appliances at affordable prices. Upgrade your kitchen setup and enjoy a cleaner, smarter way to cook. Grab the deals today before they’re gone.

Explore the best 60 cm chimney during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The 60 cm kitchen chimney is a practical solution for smaller households. It fits well above two or three-burner stoves and efficiently sucks out smoke, steam, and oil vapour. You’ll find models that come with auto-clean features and filterless designs, making maintenance easier. If your cooking is mostly light or moderate, this is the best chimney size to go for. It keeps the kitchen clean and helps protect your walls and cabinets from grime. During the Amazon sale, you can explore trusted brands like Glen, Elica, and Faber at amazing prices. A 60 cm chimney does the job without overpowering your kitchen space. Choose one with good suction power and easy controls. For small to medium kitchens, it balances style and function perfectly. Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your kitchen during the Amazon sale with one of the best chimneys available today.

Explore the best 90 cm chimney during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Go big on performance with a 90 cm kitchen chimney. Designed for spacious kitchens and wider cooktops, this size delivers powerful suction to clear the air during intense cooking. It handles heavy frying, spices, and continuous cooking with ease. If you want a bold kitchen upgrade, the best chimneys in this category bring both style and substance. Look for models with gesture controls, thermal auto-clean, and sleek glass finishes. These chimneys act as a centrepiece and often come with silent motors too. Now is a good time to buy since the Amazon sale has slashed prices across top brands. Make sure to check for warranty, suction capacity, and after-sales service before you decide. You’ll find several options that tick every box. This is your chance to bring home the best chimney for a complete kitchen transformation.

Explore the best convection microwave oven during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

A convection microwave oven is all about versatility. It lets you do more than just heat or defrost. You can bake cakes, grill vegetables, roast chicken, and even cook full meals. This multifunctional appliance combines the benefits of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. For home chefs or anyone who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, this is the best oven to have. During the Amazon sale, leading brands like Samsung, IFB, and LG are offering fantastic deals on some of their best microwave oven models. Features like auto-cook menus, child locks, and rotisserie functions make it a smart investment. If you're planning to replace your old microwave or want to upgrade to something more capable, this is the time.

Explore the best solo microwave oven during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

If simplicity is what you’re after, a solo microwave oven fits the bill. It is great for reheating leftovers, boiling water, making instant noodles, or defrosting frozen food. Compact and user-friendly, this is often considered the best microwave oven for first-time buyers or students. It does not support baking or grilling, but covers most daily needs without the extra features. Many solo models offer quick-start buttons, power levels, and timers to keep things straightforward. During the Amazon sale, top picks from brands like Panasonic, IFB and LG are available at discounted prices. You can grab a reliable, efficient and the best ovens for in your budget.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best chimney and oven

  • What size cooktop is ideal for a 60 cm chimney?

    A 60 cm chimney suits cooktops with two to three burners and is best for compact kitchens.

  • Does a 90 cm chimney consume more power?

    No, most models are energy-efficient and built to operate quietly with strong performance.

  • Can I bake or grill in a solo microwave oven?

    No, solo ovens are made for heating, cooking simple dishes, and defrosting only.

  • What can I cook in a convection microwave oven?

    You can bake cakes, grill, roast and cook meals in convection microwave oven.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

