Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist with energy-saving picks from Samsung, LG, and more at up to 61% off

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is bringing some of the year’s most anticipated washing machine deals. From front load washing machines that help you save power to trusted top load models, this wishlist includes picks from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and other brands known for lasting quality. If you are replacing an old appliance or adding something new, there is plenty to explore. Wash smarter this Prime Day and get up to 61% off on Samsung, LG, and more.

Expect large savings across many models on Amazon, with discounts reaching up to 61%. These Amazon Prime Day offers make it a good time to bring home a washing machine that suits your daily needs. Popular ones often sell out quickly, so it helps to plan ahead.

Kick off your laundry routine with the LG 7 kg front load washer, featured in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist. This model tackles allergens and tough stains head-on, thanks to its steam and in-built heater features that suit families aiming for cleaner clothes.

With Inverter Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD technology, it runs quietly and handles every wash type. The 5 star rating means efficient power use. Right now it's at 39% off ahead of Prime Day.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Inverter Direct Drive Wash Motion 6 Motion DD Special Features Steam, In-Built Heater, Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, High Efficiency, LED Display Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)

Quiet confidence defines the Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine, a standout in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist. Eco Bubble Technology lifts dirt easily, while Hygiene Steam and an inbuilt heater help keep clothes fresh without extra effort.

Digital Inverter design ensures smooth operation day after day. With a 5 star rating, this model supports daily washing needs while using less power over time. Get this at a 40% discount on Amazon days before Prime Day sale starts.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Eco Bubble Motor Digital Inverter Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start Cycle Options Delicates, Tub Clean, Spin, Wool, Cotton Click Here to Buy Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

Bring home the Voltas Beko 8 kg top loading washing machine, featured in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist. This 2025 model comes with Double Waterfall Technology to help remove dirt thoroughly while keeping fabrics smooth.

The fully automatic design makes daily washing simpler. A 5 star energy rating helps you run frequent loads without using extra power. Buy now and get an exceptional 61% discount on it ahead of Prime Day sale.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Double Waterfall Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Time Remaining Display, Drum Clean, Double Waterfall, Delay Start Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2025 Model, WTL8006UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology)

Set up the Godrej 7.5 kg top load washing machine and keep your laundry routine steady. As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, this model uses Rollercoaster Wash Technology and a steel drum to lift dirt without wearing out fabrics.

Zero Pressure Technology fills the tub up to 60% faster, saving you time on busy days. Its 5 star rating also helps lower power use over the long run. It’s 44% off now days before Amazon Prime Day sale.

Specifications Capacity 7.5 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Special Features Zero Pressure Technology, Auto Balance system, Rollercoaster Wash Technology Click Here to Buy Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Rollercoaster Wash Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster)

Clean clothes feel effortless with the Haier 8 kg front load washing machine ready for daily tasks. Included in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, this model uses AI-DBT and PuriSteam to handle tough marks while protecting fabric softness.

A spacious 525mm super drum offers more room for larger loads. The inverter motor and in-built heater support steady washing, and the 5 star rating helps keep electricity use down. Now available at 46% off for a limited time.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI-DBT with PuriSteam Motor Inverter Special Features In-Built Heater, Super Drum, Inverter Motor, Refresh, Leaser Seamless Drum Click Here to Buy Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White)

When you need a washing machine that handles daily loads with ease, this Whirlpool 7.5 kg top load model is ready to step in. Featured in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, it brings Hard Water Wash technology to help keep clothes clean even with mineral heavy water.

Its fully automatic design takes care of each cycle without constant checking. The 5 star rating supports regular use while using less power overall. Buy it now at a 30% discount before Prime Day starts on 12th July.

Specifications Capacity 7.5 Kg Technology Hard Water Wash Special Features Auto tub clean, Child Lock, Back Control Panel, LED Display, Smart Lint Filter Cycle Options Eco, Heavy, Bedsheet, Delicates, Daily Wash, Hard Water Wash, Spin, Aqua Reserve, Whites, Wool, Wash Only, Rinse Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ELITE 7.5, Grey, Hard Water Wash)

The BLDC inverter motor runs quietly while the in-built heater steps in for warm washes when needed. A 5 star energy rating supports daily use without using extra power. This Bosch 7 kg front load washing machine brings thoughtful features to help with all types of loads.

Part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, it uses AI Active Water Plus and Steam to tackle dirt while keeping clothes soft. Available at 40% off ahead of Prime Day.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI Active Water Plus Motor BLDC Inverter Motor Special Features Steam, In-Built Heater Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Click Here to Buy Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam)

The Voltas Beko 7 kg front load washing machine keeps your laundry moving without slowing you down. Inside the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, it stands out for its quick 14 min wash that handles clothes in a short window, plus Hygiene Steam to help lift dirt and odours.

A clear digital display lets you pick cycles easily. The inverter motor works quietly, and the inbuilt heater steps in when warm water makes the difference. Buy it now with a whopping 47% discount on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Inverter Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Inverter, Temperature Control, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Quick 14-Min Wash Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA/WXV, White, Inbuilt Heater/Hygiene Steam/Digital Display)

Wash days feel less of a chore with the LG 7 kg top load washing machine ready at home. This model, part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, brings Smart Inverter Technology and Turbo drum movement to handle tough marks in one go.

Auto Prewash steps in to loosen dirt. A clear LED display shows your settings at a glance, while Smart Diagnosis helps sort out issues fast.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology Smart Inverter Special Features Turbodrum, Smart Diagnosis, LED Display, Inverter, Auto Restart, Child Lock Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

AI and I-Sense Technology do the thinking for you in this Godrej 7 kg front load washing machine. You’ll spot it in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, ready to handle everything from daily shirts to tougher fabrics without extra effort.

Heat helps tackle stubborn marks, while the FabriSafe Drum stays gentle on every wash. If you’re looking for a washer with a huge discount, you can pick up this front loader at 46% off right now on Amazon before the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI with I-Sense Special Features Inbuilt Heater, FabriSafe Drum Maximum Rotational Speed ‎1000 RPM Click Here to Buy Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 7010 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater and FabriSafeâ„¢ Drum, Glacial White)

FAQs on the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist What types of washing machines are featured in the Prime Day wishlist? You’ll find front load and top load models from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej and more.

Do these machines have features for hard water? Some models include hard water wash settings or inbuilt heaters to handle mineral deposits.

Is no-cost EMI available on washing machines? Many machines come with no-cost EMI options for easier payments.

Do the machines have child lock features? Most fully-automatic washing machines include child lock options for safety.

Are smart features like app control available? Some premium models come with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth control through mobile apps.

