Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist with energy-saving picks from Samsung, LG, and more at up to 61% off

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Get ready for Amazon Prime Day with washing machine deals live before the event. Save up to 61% on Samsung, LG, and more with features you’ll appreciate.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

6 Motion DD Technology

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prime Day Washing Deal

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY) View Details checkDetails

₹29,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Highest Washer Deal

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2025 Model, WTL8006UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Rollercoaster Wash Tech

Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Rollercoaster Wash Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster) View Details checkDetails

₹15,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ELITE 7.5, Grey, Hard Water Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹15,840

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Great Front Load Deal

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Quick 14-Min Wash Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA/WXV, White, Inbuilt Heater/Hygiene Steam/Digital Display) View Details checkDetails

₹23,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AI Sense Front Load

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 7010 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater and FabriSafeâ„¢ Drum, Glacial White) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is bringing some of the year’s most anticipated washing machine deals. From front load washing machines that help you save power to trusted top load models, this wishlist includes picks from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and other brands known for lasting quality. If you are replacing an old appliance or adding something new, there is plenty to explore.

Wash smarter this Prime Day and get up to 61% off on Samsung, LG, and more.
Wash smarter this Prime Day and get up to 61% off on Samsung, LG, and more.

Expect large savings across many models on Amazon, with discounts reaching up to 61%. These Amazon Prime Day offers make it a good time to bring home a washing machine that suits your daily needs. Popular ones often sell out quickly, so it helps to plan ahead.

Loading Suggestions...

Kick off your laundry routine with the LG 7 kg front load washer, featured in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist. This model tackles allergens and tough stains head-on, thanks to its steam and in-built heater features that suit families aiming for cleaner clothes.

With Inverter Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD technology, it runs quietly and handles every wash type. The 5 star rating means efficient power use. Right now it's at 39% off ahead of Prime Day.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Inverter Direct Drive
Wash Motion
6 Motion DD
Special Features
Steam, In-Built Heater, Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, High Efficiency, LED Display
Click Here to Buy

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)

Loading Suggestions...

Quiet confidence defines the Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine, a standout in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist. Eco Bubble Technology lifts dirt easily, while Hygiene Steam and an inbuilt heater help keep clothes fresh without extra effort.

Digital Inverter design ensures smooth operation day after day. With a 5 star rating, this model supports daily washing needs while using less power over time. Get this at a 40% discount on Amazon days before Prime Day sale starts.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Eco Bubble
Motor
Digital Inverter
Special Features
Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start
Cycle Options
Delicates, Tub Clean, Spin, Wool, Cotton
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home the Voltas Beko 8 kg top loading washing machine, featured in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist. This 2025 model comes with Double Waterfall Technology to help remove dirt thoroughly while keeping fabrics smooth.

The fully automatic design makes daily washing simpler. A 5 star energy rating helps you run frequent loads without using extra power. Buy now and get an exceptional 61% discount on it ahead of Prime Day sale.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Double Waterfall
Type
Fully-Automatic Top Load
Special Features
Protective Rat Mesh, Time Remaining Display, Drum Clean, Double Waterfall, Delay Start
Click Here to Buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2025 Model, WTL8006UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology)

Loading Suggestions...

Set up the Godrej 7.5 kg top load washing machine and keep your laundry routine steady. As part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, this model uses Rollercoaster Wash Technology and a steel drum to lift dirt without wearing out fabrics.

Zero Pressure Technology fills the tub up to 60% faster, saving you time on busy days. Its 5 star rating also helps lower power use over the long run. It’s 44% off now days before Amazon Prime Day sale.

Specifications

Capacity
7.5 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Type
Fully-Automatic Top Load
Special Features
Zero Pressure Technology, Auto Balance system, Rollercoaster Wash Technology
Click Here to Buy

Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Rollercoaster Wash Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster)

Loading Suggestions...

Clean clothes feel effortless with the Haier 8 kg front load washing machine ready for daily tasks. Included in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, this model uses AI-DBT and PuriSteam to handle tough marks while protecting fabric softness.

A spacious 525mm super drum offers more room for larger loads. The inverter motor and in-built heater support steady washing, and the 5 star rating helps keep electricity use down. Now available at 46% off for a limited time.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI-DBT with PuriSteam
Motor
Inverter
Special Features
In-Built Heater, Super Drum, Inverter Motor, Refresh, Leaser Seamless Drum
Click Here to Buy

Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White)

Loading Suggestions...

When you need a washing machine that handles daily loads with ease, this Whirlpool 7.5 kg top load model is ready to step in. Featured in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, it brings Hard Water Wash technology to help keep clothes clean even with mineral heavy water.

Its fully automatic design takes care of each cycle without constant checking. The 5 star rating supports regular use while using less power overall. Buy it now at a 30% discount before Prime Day starts on 12th July.

Specifications

Capacity
7.5 Kg
Technology
Hard Water Wash
Special Features
Auto tub clean, Child Lock, Back Control Panel, LED Display, Smart Lint Filter
Cycle Options
Eco, Heavy, Bedsheet, Delicates, Daily Wash, Hard Water Wash, Spin, Aqua Reserve, Whites, Wool, Wash Only, Rinse
Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ELITE 7.5, Grey, Hard Water Wash)

Loading Suggestions...

The BLDC inverter motor runs quietly while the in-built heater steps in for warm washes when needed. A 5 star energy rating supports daily use without using extra power. This Bosch 7 kg front load washing machine brings thoughtful features to help with all types of loads.

Part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, it uses AI Active Water Plus and Steam to tackle dirt while keeping clothes soft. Available at 40% off ahead of Prime Day.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI Active Water Plus
Motor
BLDC Inverter Motor
Special Features
Steam, In-Built Heater
Type
Fully-Automatic Front Load
Click Here to Buy

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam)

Loading Suggestions...

The Voltas Beko 7 kg front load washing machine keeps your laundry moving without slowing you down. Inside the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, it stands out for its quick 14 min wash that handles clothes in a short window, plus Hygiene Steam to help lift dirt and odours.

A clear digital display lets you pick cycles easily. The inverter motor works quietly, and the inbuilt heater steps in when warm water makes the difference. Buy it now with a whopping 47% discount on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Inverter
Special Features
Protective Rat Mesh, Inverter, Temperature Control, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater
Click Here to Buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Quick 14-Min Wash Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA/WXV, White, Inbuilt Heater/Hygiene Steam/Digital Display)

Loading Suggestions...

Wash days feel less of a chore with the LG 7 kg top load washing machine ready at home. This model, part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, brings Smart Inverter Technology and Turbo drum movement to handle tough marks in one go.

Auto Prewash steps in to loosen dirt. A clear LED display shows your settings at a glance, while Smart Diagnosis helps sort out issues fast.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
Smart Inverter
Special Features
Turbodrum, Smart Diagnosis, LED Display, Inverter, Auto Restart, Child Lock
Click Here to Buy

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

Loading Suggestions...

AI and I-Sense Technology do the thinking for you in this Godrej 7 kg front load washing machine. You’ll spot it in the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist, ready to handle everything from daily shirts to tougher fabrics without extra effort.

Heat helps tackle stubborn marks, while the FabriSafe Drum stays gentle on every wash. If you’re looking for a washer with a huge discount, you can pick up this front loader at 46% off right now on Amazon before the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI with I-Sense
Special Features
Inbuilt Heater, FabriSafe Drum
Maximum Rotational
Speed ‎1000 RPM
Click Here to Buy

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 7010 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater and FabriSafeâ„¢ Drum, Glacial White)

Similar stories for you:

Monsoon deals on washing machines! Min 40% off on top load and front load models from Samsung, LG, Bosch and more brands

Washing machine with dryer for efficient laundry routine: Top 6 options for June 2025

Best 7kg washing machine: Top 10 options from Samsung, LG, Godrej and more brands on Amazon Sale 2025

Best Whirlpool washing machines: Top 10 models from semi automatic to fully automatic

10 best LG washing machines that are a total game changer for laundry: Sensor wash, steam refresh and more

Best 10kg washing machines in April 2025: Top 8 picks for handling bigger loads in one go

FAQs on the Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist

  • What types of washing machines are featured in the Prime Day wishlist?

    You’ll find front load and top load models from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej and more.

  • Do these machines have features for hard water?

    Some models include hard water wash settings or inbuilt heaters to handle mineral deposits.

  • Is no-cost EMI available on washing machines?

    Many machines come with no-cost EMI options for easier payments.

  • Do the machines have child lock features?

    Most fully-automatic washing machines include child lock options for safety.

  • Are smart features like app control available?

    Some premium models come with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth control through mobile apps.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Amazon Prime Day Sale washing machines wishlist with energy-saving picks from Samsung, LG, and more at up to 61% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On