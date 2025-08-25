Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are LIVE: Grab vacuum cleaners, air fryers and more at up to 45% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 05:42 pm IST

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are live with up to 45% off on vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and smart home appliances! Upgrade your home without overspending.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Little Green, Carpet Cleaner, Portable Spot Cleaner & Stain Remover for Carpets, Stairs & Car, Sofa Cleaner View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details checkDetails

₹19,898

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,996

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15) View Details checkDetails

₹4,195

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Active Plus Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water. View Details checkDetails

₹12,149

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,994

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,415

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹6,440

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹7,340

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars with Handles | 304 Rust-Resistant SS Blades | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | 5-Year Motor Warranty | Heavy-Duty Mixie (Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Mixer Grinder|3 Jar & 600 W Copper Motor| Blenders for Smoothies and Juices| Smoothie Maker Blender|Nutri Blender | 2 Blades |2Yr Warranty,Jazz 600-3 Jar View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jars & 1 Blade, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qlect Portable Blender Electric Juicers Fruit Mixers USB Rechargeable Smoothie Mini Personal Juicer 6 Blades 3Gears With 1500 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender View Details checkDetails

₹698

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KOIOS Classic Portable Juicer Blender for Smoothies, Protein Shakes, Crushing Ice | 1500 mAh Battery, USB-C Port | 150W Motor | 450ml-Purple (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Prime Shopping Days have officially begun, and this is your chance to score massive savings on some of the most essential home and kitchen appliances. Been eyeing a powerful vacuum cleaner to keep your home spotless, an air fryer to whip up guilt-free meals, or smart gadgets to simplify daily chores? The sale has got you covered.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days end today. Shop now.(Amazon)
Amazon Prime Shopping Days end today. Shop now.(Amazon)

With discounts of up to 45% across top brands, these deals are designed to give your home a much-needed upgrade without burning a hole in your pocket. From compact appliances perfect for small spaces to advanced models packed with the latest technology, the sale covers a wide variety of options to suit every lifestyle and budget.

Don’t miss this opportunity to bring home bestselling products at unbeatable prices, because these Prime Day offers won’t last long.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on vacuum cleaners

Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cleaning routine with heavy discounts on top-rated vacuum cleaners. Looking for a lightweight handheld model, a powerful stick vacuum, or a robotic cleaner to automate the process, the sale covers it all.

With up to 45% off on trusted brands, these vacuums are designed to keep your home spotless while saving you both time and effort. From compact designs ideal for apartments to high-suction machines perfect for deep cleaning, now’s the time to invest smartly in hassle-free cleaning solutions.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on water purifiers, min 40% off

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are the perfect chance to bring home advanced water purifiers at unbeatable prices. With discounts of a minimum 40%, you can choose from a wide range of RO, UV, and gravity-based purifiers from leading brands.

These deals ensure safe and clean drinking water for your family without straining your budget. Whether you need a compact purifier for small households or a high-capacity model for large families, this sale covers every requirement. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your home with a reliable water purifier at the lowest price ever.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on air fryers, up to 70% off

Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring massive savings on air fryers, with discounts of up to 70%. Now you can enjoy guilt-free, oil-free cooking without compromising on taste or texture. From compact models for small kitchens to advanced air fryers with multiple cooking presets, the sale features top brands at unbeatable prices.

You like to fry, bake, grill, or roast; these appliances make healthy cooking easier and faster. Upgrade your kitchen today and grab the bestselling air fryers at a fraction of the cost, only during this limited-time Prime Shopping Days sale!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on microwave ovens

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with advanced microwave ovens at incredible prices. With discounts going up to 50%, you can choose from a wide range of solo, grill, and convection microwaves from top brands.

Compact designs for small kitchens and large-capacity models for families are all part of the sale. Don’t miss this chance to bring home feature-packed microwave ovens at the lowest prices, only on Prime Shopping Days!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on mixer grinders, up to 60% off

Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring you unmissable deals on mixer grinders with discounts of up to 60%. Need a powerful grinder for tough spices, a compact model for everyday use, or a multi-jar set for versatile cooking, the sale has something for every kitchen.

Top brands are offering feature-rich mixer grinders designed for durability, efficiency, and convenience. From chutneys to batters, these appliances make food prep effortless. Upgrade your cooking experience and save big, grab the bestselling mixer grinders at the lowest prices this Prime Shopping Days before the offers run out!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on juicers

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with high-quality juicers, now available at discounts of up to 65%. From cold-press juicers for nutrient-rich drinks to centrifugal juicers for quick results and citrus juicers for fresh morning juice, this sale offers options for every lifestyle.

Featuring top brands and models with powerful motors, easy-to-clean designs, and durable builds, these juicers make healthy living effortless. Don’t miss this chance to bring home a reliable juicer at an affordable price.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Top 10 UV water purifiers of 2025 that balance low upkeep with strong UV purification technology

Amazon Prime Shopping days are LIVE: Up to 60% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Pureit and more

Grab up to 70% off on robot vacuum cleaners from DREAME, ILIFE, Eufy and more

Latest microwave ovens in India changing the way we think about kitchen technology

Top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025 for crispy meals in minutes with less oil and less mess

  • When do Amazon Prime Shopping Days start and end?

    Amazon Prime Shopping Days started on 21st August 2025 and will end on 25th August 2025.

  • Do I need a Prime membership to shop these deals?

    Yes, the sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Non-members can sign up for a free trial to access the offers.

  • How much discount can I get during Prime Shopping Days?

    You can save up to 45% on bestselling products from leading brands across home, kitchen, and lifestyle categories.

  • Which products are the highlights of this sale?

    Vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and other smart appliances are the major highlights, along with big savings on home essentials and kitchen upgrades.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Amazon Prime Shopping Days are LIVE: Grab vacuum cleaners, air fryers and more at up to 45% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On