Amazon Prime Shopping Days are LIVE: Grab vacuum cleaners, air fryers and more at up to 45% off

Amazon Prime Shopping Days have officially begun, and this is your chance to score massive savings on some of the most essential home and kitchen appliances. Been eyeing a powerful vacuum cleaner to keep your home spotless, an air fryer to whip up guilt-free meals, or smart gadgets to simplify daily chores? The sale has got you covered. Amazon Prime Shopping Days end today. Shop now.(Amazon)

With discounts of up to 45% across top brands, these deals are designed to give your home a much-needed upgrade without burning a hole in your pocket. From compact appliances perfect for small spaces to advanced models packed with the latest technology, the sale covers a wide variety of options to suit every lifestyle and budget.

Don’t miss this opportunity to bring home bestselling products at unbeatable prices, because these Prime Day offers won’t last long.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on vacuum cleaners

Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cleaning routine with heavy discounts on top-rated vacuum cleaners. Looking for a lightweight handheld model, a powerful stick vacuum, or a robotic cleaner to automate the process, the sale covers it all.

With up to 45% off on trusted brands, these vacuums are designed to keep your home spotless while saving you both time and effort. From compact designs ideal for apartments to high-suction machines perfect for deep cleaning, now’s the time to invest smartly in hassle-free cleaning solutions.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on water purifiers, min 40% off

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are the perfect chance to bring home advanced water purifiers at unbeatable prices. With discounts of a minimum 40%, you can choose from a wide range of RO, UV, and gravity-based purifiers from leading brands.

These deals ensure safe and clean drinking water for your family without straining your budget. Whether you need a compact purifier for small households or a high-capacity model for large families, this sale covers every requirement. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your home with a reliable water purifier at the lowest price ever.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on air fryers, up to 70% off

Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring massive savings on air fryers, with discounts of up to 70%. Now you can enjoy guilt-free, oil-free cooking without compromising on taste or texture. From compact models for small kitchens to advanced air fryers with multiple cooking presets, the sale features top brands at unbeatable prices.

You like to fry, bake, grill, or roast; these appliances make healthy cooking easier and faster. Upgrade your kitchen today and grab the bestselling air fryers at a fraction of the cost, only during this limited-time Prime Shopping Days sale!

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on microwave ovens

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with advanced microwave ovens at incredible prices. With discounts going up to 50%, you can choose from a wide range of solo, grill, and convection microwaves from top brands.

Compact designs for small kitchens and large-capacity models for families are all part of the sale. Don’t miss this chance to bring home feature-packed microwave ovens at the lowest prices, only on Prime Shopping Days!

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on mixer grinders, up to 60% off

Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring you unmissable deals on mixer grinders with discounts of up to 60%. Need a powerful grinder for tough spices, a compact model for everyday use, or a multi-jar set for versatile cooking, the sale has something for every kitchen.

Top brands are offering feature-rich mixer grinders designed for durability, efficiency, and convenience. From chutneys to batters, these appliances make food prep effortless. Upgrade your cooking experience and save big, grab the bestselling mixer grinders at the lowest prices this Prime Shopping Days before the offers run out!

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on juicers

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with high-quality juicers, now available at discounts of up to 65%. From cold-press juicers for nutrient-rich drinks to centrifugal juicers for quick results and citrus juicers for fresh morning juice, this sale offers options for every lifestyle.

Featuring top brands and models with powerful motors, easy-to-clean designs, and durable builds, these juicers make healthy living effortless. Don’t miss this chance to bring home a reliable juicer at an affordable price.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days When do Amazon Prime Shopping Days start and end? Amazon Prime Shopping Days started on 21st August 2025 and will end on 25th August 2025.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop these deals? Yes, the sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Non-members can sign up for a free trial to access the offers.

How much discount can I get during Prime Shopping Days? You can save up to 45% on bestselling products from leading brands across home, kitchen, and lifestyle categories.

Which products are the highlights of this sale? Vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and other smart appliances are the major highlights, along with big savings on home essentials and kitchen upgrades.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.