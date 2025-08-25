Amazon Prime Shopping Days are LIVE: Grab vacuum cleaners, air fryers and more at up to 45% off
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 05:42 pm IST
Amazon Prime Shopping Days are live with up to 45% off on vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and smart home appliances! Upgrade your home without overspending.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Little Green, Carpet Cleaner, Portable Spot Cleaner & Stain Remover for Carpets, Stairs & Car, Sofa Cleaner View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details
|
₹19,898
|
|
|
SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details
|
₹3,996
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15) View Details
|
₹4,195
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Havells Active Plus Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water. View Details
|
₹12,149
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
SOLARA Air Fryer For Home 4.5L with See Through Window, 10 Preset menus, 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake,Uses upto 90% less fat, 1500 Watts, Digital Touch Control, Black View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details
|
₹4,994
|
|
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
|
₹3,415
|
|
|
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) View Details
|
₹6,440
|
|
|
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
|
₹7,340
|
|
|
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details
|
₹4,990
|
|
|
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars with Handles | 304 Rust-Resistant SS Blades | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | 5-Year Motor Warranty | Heavy-Duty Mixie (Teal) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
INALSA Mixer Grinder|3 Jar & 600 W Copper Motor| Blenders for Smoothies and Juices| Smoothie Maker Blender|Nutri Blender | 2 Blades |2Yr Warranty,Jazz 600-3 Jar View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar View Details
|
₹4,995
|
|
|
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jars & 1 Blade, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Qlect Portable Blender Electric Juicers Fruit Mixers USB Rechargeable Smoothie Mini Personal Juicer 6 Blades 3Gears With 1500 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender View Details
|
₹698
|
|
|
KOIOS Classic Portable Juicer Blender for Smoothies, Protein Shakes, Crushing Ice | 1500 mAh Battery, USB-C Port | 150W Motor | 450ml-Purple (Green) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
