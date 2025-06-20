Amazon Prime Shopping days are LIVE: Up to 60% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Pureit and more

Amazon Prime Shopping Days are officially live, bringing exciting offers across home essentials, including water purifiers. From now till 23rd June, you can grab top-rated water purifiers at up to 60% off. Starting from advanced RO+UV models or compact UV units, brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, Kent, HUL, and more are offering solid discounts during Amazon Prime Shopping Days, Amazon Prime exclusive offers on water purifiers! Check all the deals here.

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is designed to work with various water sources like municipal supply, borewell, and tankers. It uses a 9-stage purification system including RO, UV, UF, and MC (Mineral Charge) to clean the water.

The unit also features an Aquasaver technology that claims to reduce water wastage by up to 60%. With a 6.2-litre capacity, it can be mounted on the wall or placed on a countertop.

Specifications Purification stages 9-stage (RO+UV+UF+MC) Capacity 6.2L Water savings Up to 60% with Aquasaver Mount type Wall-mounted or countertop Filter life Up to 1 year / 6000L Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

The Pureit Eco Water Saver is a 10-litre RO water purifier suitable for homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water. It uses a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, MF, and a mineral cartridge that adds calcium and magnesium.

With SmartSense indicators and a high-capacity filter that lasts up to 6000 litres, it ensures timely maintenance alerts and long-term use. The unit can be wall-mounted or placed on a counter and supports a wide TDS range up to 2000 PPM.

Specifications Purification stages 7-stage (RO+UV+MF+Minerals) Water savings Up to 60% Storage capacity 10 litres Mount type Wall-mounted/Countertop Filter life Up to 6000 litres Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

The Aquaguard Aura 2X RO+UV+Copper water purifier offers a 7-litre storage tank and 7-stage purification suitable for different water sources like borewell, tanker, and municipal supply. It features a 2-year service-free life with dual-layer filters and water-saving technology that reduces water wastage by up to 50%.

It is wall-mountable or countertop compatible, designed to fit modern kitchens while ensuring long-term reliability.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Copper (7-stage) Storage capacity 7 litres Service-free life Up to 2 years Water saving Up to 50% Mounting type Wall-mounted / Countertop Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

The Havells Siphon RO+UV+Alkaline water purifier features a 6.5-litre tank and a 9-stage purification system. It adds back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium through an alkaline cartridge while maintaining safety with 100% RO and UV purification.

This model also includes smart indicators for tank full, purification status, filter life, and system errors. Buyers also get five years of free service visits and a complimentary TDS meter, ensuring long-term usability.

Specifications Purification stages 9 (RO + UV + Alkaline) Storage capacity 6.5 litres TDS suitability Up to 2000 ppm Service support 5 years free service visits Mounting type Freestanding / Countertop Click Here to Buy Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS

The Havells Delite Kop'ere is a 7-stage water purifier with RO+UV purification and pH balancing, designed to handle all water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal supply. It features a 6.5-litre stainless steel tank that’s UV-sanitised every 4 hours, helping reduce contamination risk.

With smart alerts for cartridge life and errors, and a splash-free dispensing system, it aims to maintain hygiene and performance. It also comes with 1 year of free service visits and a 10-year warranty on the tank.

Specifications Purification stages 7-stage RO + UV + pH balance Tank material Stainless steel (6.5 litres) Mineral enhancer Copper, zinc, calcium, magnesium Smart features Cartridge life, error & purification alerts Warranty 1 year service + 10 years on SS tank Click Here to Buy Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Ritz is a stainless steel tank water purifier featuring 9-stage RO+UV purification, designed for homes using tanker, borewell or municipal water. It comes equipped with patented technologies such as Active Copper + Zinc Booster and Mineral Guard, aiming to retain essential minerals while adding copper and zinc ions.

The 5.5L stainless steel tank offers corrosion resistance and better hygiene. The unit also supports up to 60% water savings compared to conventional ROs and provides LED alerts for maintenance and tank status.

Specifications Purification stages 9-stage RO+UV+Active Copper+Zinc Tank type 5.5L High-grade 304 stainless steel Water savings Up to 60% vs. standard ROs Smart features LED alerts, energy-saving mode Installation type Wall-mountable & countertop Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

The Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier is a multi-functional RO+UV system with 9-stage purification and alkaline enhancement. Designed for homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water, it features a 6.5L stainless steel tank, and dispenses water at hot, warm, or ambient temperatures.

The purifier includes a digital interface with indicators for filter life, maintenance alerts, and temperature settings. With added safety features like child lock for hot water and an automatic purification cut-off, it offers control and hygiene.

Specifications Purification stages 9-stage RO+UV+Alkaline Tank type 6.5L Stainless Steel with 24x7 UV Water temperature Hot, warm & ambient modes Smart display Digital interface, alerts & child lock Installation type Countertop Click Here to Buy Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Native by UC M1 Water Purifier is a 10-stage RO+UV system with added benefits of copper, alkaline, and essential minerals. Built with an 8L food-grade tank and continuous in-tank UV protection, it ensures safe storage.

It’s suitable for municipal, borewell, tanker, or tap water sources and comes with a 2-year warranty that covers filters and electrical parts, with support managed via the Urban Company app.

Specifications Purification stages 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Tank capacity 8 litres Special feature No service needed for 2 years Installation Wall-mounted by Urban Company Warranty 2 years (filters & parts included) Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier offers a 7-stage purification system with RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral enhancement, ensuring 100% safe and tasty drinking water. It features dual dispensing for copper-charged and regular RO water, auto-cleaning copper tech, and SmartSense indicators for timely filter replacement.

With an 8L tank, sleek black & copper design, and up to 24 LPH purification speed, it’s ideal for modern kitchens.

Specifications Purification RO+UV+MF+Copper+Minerals Storage 8 litres Copper Charge Technology Yes (with auto-cleaning) Water Source Compatibility Borewell, Tanker, Tap (up to 2000 ppm TDS) Installation Countertop / Wall-mountable Filter Life Up to 6000 litres Click Here to Buy Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient RO Water Purifier is a premium 8-stage purifier that delivers both hot and ambient water instantly. Designed with dual stainless steel tanks, it offers RO+UV+Active Copper purification, saving up to 60% water compared to regular purifiers.

The stainless steel build ensures hygiene and durability, while the advanced tech removes heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, and excess TDS.

Specifications Purification 8-stage RO + UV + Active Copper Water Output Hot & Ambient Storage Tank 5.6L dual stainless steel Water Saving Up to 60% Material Stainless Steel + ABS plastic Installation Countertop / Wall-mounted Warranty 1 year Additional Features Auto shut-off, hot water dispensing, hygienic steel tank Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

FAQs on best water purifier What is the best water purifier for borewell and tanker water? Look for RO-based purifiers with TDS control and UV/UF purification. These remove heavy metals and microbes, making borewell/tanker water safe.

What is TDS, and why does it matter in water purification? TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) indicates the amount of salts and minerals in water. High TDS (>500 ppm) needs RO purification to make it drinkable.

How often should I service my water purifier? Typically every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Some new models come with filters that last up to 2 years.

Is copper-infused water from purifiers safe? Yes. Modern purifiers use controlled copper dosing to offer the health benefits of copper without excess levels.

Can a purifier run without electricity? Some purifiers can dispense stored water without power, but purification usually requires electricity.

