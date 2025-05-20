Amazon Prime Shopping Days begin on 22nd May! Min 40% off on air coolers, air fryers & more! Exclusive for Prime members

Amazon has officially revealed the dates for its much-awaited Prime Shopping Days, and the countdown has begun! From 22nd May to 26th May, Prime members can enjoy five days of exclusive deals on a wide selection of home and kitchen appliances like air coolers, air fryers, water purifiers, air purifiers and more. Best deals revealed on Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

You can expect massive discounts and exciting offers from some of the most trusted appliance brands like Bajaj, Orient, Dyson, Honeywell, and many others.

From smart home upgrades to everyday essentials, it’s the perfect time to grab your wishlist items at unbeatable prices. Check out the best Amazon deals here! Save these deals right away.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days best deals shortlisted: Add to the cart right now

Air coolers at up to 50% off on Prime Shopping Days

Summer’s here, and there’s no better time to bring home a powerful air cooler, especially when they’re available at up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days. These Amazon deals offer a range of coolers, starting from compact coolers for your bedroom to high-capacity ones for larger spaces.

You can expect solid deals on trusted brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Orient, known for their cooling efficiency and durability. Not to mention, these limited-time offers are exclusive to Prime members, so don’t miss your chance to grab the coolest deals of the season.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on mixer grinders, up to 60%

If your old mixer grinder is making more noise than it should or just not keeping up with your cooking needs, now’s the perfect time to replace it. During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can score up to 60% off on a wide range of mixer grinders.

You have a variety of options to choose from, like something simple for daily use or a heavy-duty model with multiple jars and speed options. Moreover, top brands like Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, Butterfly, and more are offering some seriously good deals. It’s a great chance to grab a reliable kitchen companion that makes prepping chutneys, batters, and spices a breeze.

Air fryers at up to 70% off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Let’s be honest, when the heat is this unbearable, even stepping into the kitchen feels like a task, let alone standing by the stove to make a quick snack. However, technology has blessed us with an all-time saviour, an air fryer.

This Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab the best air fryers at up to 70% off and switch to an easier, healthier way of cooking. From crispy fries to grilled tikkas, enjoy your favourites without the mess or the sweat. Brands like Havells, Philips, Wonderchef, and more are offering top-rated models at steal-worthy prices.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days start in 2 days!

Amazon deals on Prime Shopping Days: Water purifiers at up 80% off

If your water purifier is getting old and you’ve started noticing a weird smell, slight discolouration, or even sediments in the water, despite regular servicing, it’s a clear sign to upgrade. Clean, safe drinking water isn’t something you can compromise on.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Shopping Days are just 2 days away with up to 80% off on top-rated water purifiers. From a basic RO+UV model to a smart purifier with real-time monitoring, there’s something for every need and budget. Trusted brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, and AO Smith are offering big savings on their bestsellers.

Air purifiers at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days

The weather lately isn’t just hot, it’s loaded with dust, too. Even with windows shut and doors sealed, fine dust somehow manages to creep in, settling on furniture and making the air feel heavy. That’s where a good air purifier steps in to make all the difference.

This Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab top-rated air purifiers at up to 60% off and give your home the clean air it deserves. During the Amazon Sale you will find compact models for bedrooms to powerful options for living spaces from big brands like Dyson, Honeywell, Philips, and more are offering their best at unbeatable prices.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Ceiling fans at up to 60% off

During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab stylish, energy-efficient ceiling fans at up to 60% off. Looking for sleek designs, remote-controlled models, or fans with LED lights, there’s a perfect match waiting for you.

Top brands like Atomberg, Havells, Crompton, and Orient are offering exciting deals you won’t want to miss. It’s a great time to refresh your home’s comfort while saving big. Cool air, cooler prices, what’s not to love? Hurry add these deals to your cart right now so all you need to is checkout at the earliest when the Amazon deals kick in on 22nd May.

Vacuum cleaners at up to 80% off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Dusty weather and sweaty days make house chores feel ten times harder, especially cleaning! Let’s be real, no one enjoys dragging a broom around when it's already too hot to function. That’s why a good vacuum cleaner can be a total game-changer.

This Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab the smartest vacuum cleaners at up to 80% off and breeze through your cleaning routine. From handheld models for quick cleanups to powerful wet-and-dry machines, you will find your ideal vacuum cleaner. Brands like Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Philips, and AGARO are offering amazing discounts. So go ahead, add one to your cart already.

FAQs on Amazon Prime Shopping Days What are the dates for Amazon Prime Shopping Days 2024? The Amazon Prime Shopping Days will run from 22nd May to 26th May 2024.

Who can access the Prime Shopping Days deals? Only Amazon Prime members can access the exclusive deals during this sale.

What kind of products are on sale? You can find deals on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, including air coolers, air fryers, water purifiers, and more.

Are top appliance brands part of the sale? Yes, brands like Dyson, Bajaj, Orient, and Honeywell are offering special discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.