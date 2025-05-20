Menu Explore
Amazon Prime Shopping Days begin on 22nd May! Min 40% off on air coolers, air fryers & more! Exclusive for Prime members

Aishwarya Faraswal
May 20, 2025 01:49 PM IST

Amazon Prime Shopping Days announced! Grab the best deals on home and kitchen appliances from brands like Bajaj, Dyson, Havells and more at min 40% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer| Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat| 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking| 12-Preset Menu, LED Display, Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, (Black)| FAF 4.0L AS BK View Details checkDetails

₹3,790

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,948

Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q400, From Hero Group, Up To 400 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving, Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, 100% Copper, Rust-Proof Blades, 52 Watt | 3-yr Warranty【Lilac Silver】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹6,099

EECOCOOL Bulbul 75 L Desert Air Cooler for Home & Office | 2800 RPM Powerful 12-Inch Fan | Honeycomb cooling Pads, Auto Swing, Inverter Compatible & Energy Saving with Castor Wheels | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,699

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,498

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,212

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,899

Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Orient Electric Super Power 750W mixer grinder with Juicer | 4 Jar with 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars & Juicing jar with Filter | Longer life balanced coil motor|5 years motor warranty by Orient View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder | 500-watt | 20000 RPM Motor Speed | Air Ventilation System | Stainless-Steel Jars & Blades | Unique Jar Flow Breakers | 2 Year Motor Warranty |Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 2 Jars 500 Watt - Mixie with Mini Jar for Chutney & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades (LLMG93) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Prestige 500 Watts Apex Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars|3 Super Efficient Blades|Sturdy Handles|Black| View Details checkDetails

₹2,049

Havells Capture 500 Watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder|High Speed Mixie 21000 RPM Motor|Rust Resistant 304SS Blades| 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar| 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty | Overheat Protection (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer| Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat| 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking| 12-Preset Menu, LED Display, Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, (Black)| FAF 4.0L AS BK View Details checkDetails

₹3,790

KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer | 4L Capacity & 1300W | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Rapid Heating | 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Air-Fryer with Window Display|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry DW 4.2) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹6,498

iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W with Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Non-stick Coating & Adjustable Temperature Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,845

Milton Rapid New Launch 4.2L Air Fryer ! 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake ! Digital Timer & Temperature Control ! 360° High Speed Air Circulation ! (Black, 4.2 L) View Details checkDetails

₹3,849

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,948

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹9,890

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q400, From Hero Group, Up To 400 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving, Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹33,899

Coway Airmega 150 (AP-1019C) Air Purifier For Home, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (approx. 1.5-2 yrs), Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13), Kills Allergies, Virus, Germs & PM 0.01 with 99.999% efficiency View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q200, From Hero Group, Up To 200 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving White View Details checkDetails

₹6,790

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 465 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V3. View Details checkDetails

₹8,889

Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home | 3rd Gen - Type-C Cable | Plasma Ions Function | H13 True HEPA Filter | Aromatherapy (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,450

Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, 100% Copper, Rust-Proof Blades, 52 Watt | 3-yr Warranty【Lilac Silver】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Polycab Superb Plus 1200mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Flow, 100% Copper | Saves up to 33% Electricity | 2 years warranty【Smoke Brown】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Misty Teal)-Newly Launched in 2025 View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 23 kPa Suction Power, 17L Tank, 1000W Blower Function, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech View Details checkDetails

₹5,562

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹37,899

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

Dyson Big Ball bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Indias only Vacuum Cleaner with 5 Year Warranty | No overheating | Whole-Home deep Cleaning | 1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto Cord rewinding View Details checkDetails

₹25,899

View Details checkDetails

₹3,795

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop,10000 Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping, Wet & Dry cleaning View Details checkDetails

₹54,999

Amazon has officially revealed the dates for its much-awaited Prime Shopping Days, and the countdown has begun! From 22nd May to 26th May, Prime members can enjoy five days of exclusive deals on a wide selection of home and kitchen appliances like air coolers, air fryers, water purifiers, air purifiers and more.

You can expect massive discounts and exciting offers from some of the most trusted appliance brands like Bajaj, Orient, Dyson, Honeywell, and many others.

From smart home upgrades to everyday essentials, it’s the perfect time to grab your wishlist items at unbeatable prices. Check out the best Amazon deals here! Save these deals right away.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days best deals shortlisted: Add to the cart right now

Air coolers at up to 50% off on Prime Shopping Days

Summer’s here, and there’s no better time to bring home a powerful air cooler, especially when they’re available at up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days. These Amazon deals offer a range of coolers, starting from compact coolers for your bedroom to high-capacity ones for larger spaces.

You can expect solid deals on trusted brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Orient, known for their cooling efficiency and durability. Not to mention, these limited-time offers are exclusive to Prime members, so don’t miss your chance to grab the coolest deals of the season.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days deals on mixer grinders, up to 60%

If your old mixer grinder is making more noise than it should or just not keeping up with your cooking needs, now’s the perfect time to replace it. During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can score up to 60% off on a wide range of mixer grinders.

You have a variety of options to choose from, like something simple for daily use or a heavy-duty model with multiple jars and speed options. Moreover, top brands like Philips, Prestige, Bajaj, Butterfly, and more are offering some seriously good deals. It’s a great chance to grab a reliable kitchen companion that makes prepping chutneys, batters, and spices a breeze.

Air fryers at up to 70% off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Let’s be honest, when the heat is this unbearable, even stepping into the kitchen feels like a task, let alone standing by the stove to make a quick snack. However, technology has blessed us with an all-time saviour, an air fryer.

This Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab the best air fryers at up to 70% off and switch to an easier, healthier way of cooking. From crispy fries to grilled tikkas, enjoy your favourites without the mess or the sweat. Brands like Havells, Philips, Wonderchef, and more are offering top-rated models at steal-worthy prices.

Amazon deals on Prime Shopping Days: Water purifiers at up 80% off

If your water purifier is getting old and you’ve started noticing a weird smell, slight discolouration, or even sediments in the water, despite regular servicing, it’s a clear sign to upgrade. Clean, safe drinking water isn’t something you can compromise on.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Shopping Days are just 2 days away with up to 80% off on top-rated water purifiers. From a basic RO+UV model to a smart purifier with real-time monitoring, there’s something for every need and budget. Trusted brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, and AO Smith are offering big savings on their bestsellers.

Air purifiers at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Shopping Days

The weather lately isn’t just hot, it’s loaded with dust, too. Even with windows shut and doors sealed, fine dust somehow manages to creep in, settling on furniture and making the air feel heavy. That’s where a good air purifier steps in to make all the difference.

This Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab top-rated air purifiers at up to 60% off and give your home the clean air it deserves. During the Amazon Sale you will find compact models for bedrooms to powerful options for living spaces from big brands like Dyson, Honeywell, Philips, and more are offering their best at unbeatable prices.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Ceiling fans at up to 60% off

During Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab stylish, energy-efficient ceiling fans at up to 60% off. Looking for sleek designs, remote-controlled models, or fans with LED lights, there’s a perfect match waiting for you.

Top brands like Atomberg, Havells, Crompton, and Orient are offering exciting deals you won’t want to miss. It’s a great time to refresh your home’s comfort while saving big. Cool air, cooler prices, what’s not to love? Hurry add these deals to your cart right now so all you need to is checkout at the earliest when the Amazon deals kick in on 22nd May.

Vacuum cleaners at up to 80% off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Dusty weather and sweaty days make house chores feel ten times harder, especially cleaning! Let’s be real, no one enjoys dragging a broom around when it's already too hot to function. That’s why a good vacuum cleaner can be a total game-changer.

This Amazon Prime Shopping Days, grab the smartest vacuum cleaners at up to 80% off and breeze through your cleaning routine. From handheld models for quick cleanups to powerful wet-and-dry machines, you will find your ideal vacuum cleaner. Brands like Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Philips, and AGARO are offering amazing discounts. So go ahead, add one to your cart already.

Similar stories for you

Best vacuum cleaner for carpets: 7 models to keep dirt and debris away from your interior pieces

Ceiling fan buying guide: Learn about different types, how to choose the right one, and the top 6 picks for your home

Best ceiling fan for living room with modern looks and features: Top 9 picks that add a touch of elegance to your homes

Air purifier buying guide: Know all about air purifier types, features and filters to choose the right one for your home

Best budget water purifiers in 2025 with high filtration capacity and suitable for all water types

Air fryer ovens: Your shortcut to quick and delicious baked treats with our buying guide and top suggestions

Mixer grinder buying guide: Everything you need to know before choosing between a traditional and bullet mixer grinder

Best air coolers for large rooms in 2025: Top 10 high capacity coolers for efficient cooling in big Indian homes

FAQs on Amazon Prime Shopping Days

  • What are the dates for Amazon Prime Shopping Days 2024?

    The Amazon Prime Shopping Days will run from 22nd May to 26th May 2024.

  • Who can access the Prime Shopping Days deals?

    Only Amazon Prime members can access the exclusive deals during this sale.

  • What kind of products are on sale?

    You can find deals on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, including air coolers, air fryers, water purifiers, and more.

  • Are top appliance brands part of the sale?

    Yes, brands like Dyson, Bajaj, Orient, and Honeywell are offering special discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

