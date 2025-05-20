Amazon Prime Shopping Days begin on 22nd May! Min 40% off on air coolers, air fryers & more! Exclusive for Prime members
May 20, 2025 01:49 PM IST
Amazon Prime Shopping Days announced! Grab the best deals on home and kitchen appliances from brands like Bajaj, Dyson, Havells and more at min 40% off.
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details
₹8,399
|
Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details
₹1,499
|
Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer| Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat| 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking| 12-Preset Menu, LED Display, Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, (Black)| FAF 4.0L AS BK View Details
₹3,790
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
₹4,948
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q400, From Hero Group, Up To 400 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving, Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor View Details
₹8,490
|
Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, 100% Copper, Rust-Proof Blades, 52 Watt | 3-yr Warranty【Lilac Silver】 View Details
₹2,399
|
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details
₹24,999
|
|
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
₹9,999
|
Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details
₹6,099
|
EECOCOOL Bulbul 75 L Desert Air Cooler for Home & Office | 2800 RPM Powerful 12-Inch Fan | Honeycomb cooling Pads, Auto Swing, Inverter Compatible & Energy Saving with Castor Wheels | 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹7,699
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details
₹5,498
|
Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details
₹9,999
|
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details
₹5,212
|
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details
₹5,499
|
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
₹13,899
|
|
Orient Electric Super Power 750W mixer grinder with Juicer | 4 Jar with 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars & Juicing jar with Filter | Longer life balanced coil motor|5 years motor warranty by Orient View Details
₹2,999
|
Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder | 500-watt | 20000 RPM Motor Speed | Air Ventilation System | Stainless-Steel Jars & Blades | Unique Jar Flow Breakers | 2 Year Motor Warranty |Blue View Details
₹1,349
|
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 2 Jars 500 Watt - Mixie with Mini Jar for Chutney & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades (LLMG93) View Details
₹1,199
|
Prestige 500 Watts Apex Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars|3 Super Efficient Blades|Sturdy Handles|Black| View Details
₹2,049
|
Havells Capture 500 Watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder|High Speed Mixie 21000 RPM Motor|Rust Resistant 304SS Blades| 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar| 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty | Overheat Protection (Black) View Details
₹2,199
|
|
KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer | 4L Capacity & 1300W | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Rapid Heating | 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details
₹3,299
|
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details
₹3,399
|
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Air-Fryer with Window Display|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry DW 4.2) View Details
₹3,999
|
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details
₹6,498
|
iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W with Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Non-stick Coating & Adjustable Temperature Control (Black) View Details
₹2,845
|
Milton Rapid New Launch 4.2L Air Fryer ! 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake ! Digital Timer & Temperature Control ! 360° High Speed Air Circulation ! (Black, 4.2 L) View Details
₹3,849
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
₹7,499
|
Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS View Details
₹9,890
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details
₹10,999
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
₹7,999
|
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details
₹14,999
|
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
₹14,499
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
₹4,995
|
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty View Details
₹33,899
|
Coway Airmega 150 (AP-1019C) Air Purifier For Home, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (approx. 1.5-2 yrs), Anti-Virus True Hepa Filter (H13), Kills Allergies, Virus, Germs & PM 0.01 with 99.999% efficiency View Details
₹17,999
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q200, From Hero Group, Up To 200 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving White View Details
₹6,790
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 465 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V3. View Details
₹8,889
|
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home | 3rd Gen - Type-C Cable | Plasma Ions Function | H13 True HEPA Filter | Aromatherapy (Black) View Details
₹2,450
|
|
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details
₹1,149
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
₹2,899
|
Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1 View Details
₹1,499
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details
₹2,399
|
Polycab Superb Plus 1200mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Flow, 100% Copper | Saves up to 33% Electricity | 2 years warranty【Smoke Brown】 View Details
₹1,799
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Misty Teal)-Newly Launched in 2025 View Details
₹3,399
|
|
KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 23 kPa Suction Power, 17L Tank, 1000W Blower Function, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech View Details
₹5,562
|
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count View Details
₹37,899
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details
₹21,490
|
Dyson Big Ball bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Indias only Vacuum Cleaner with 5 Year Warranty | No overheating | Whole-Home deep Cleaning | 1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto Cord rewinding View Details
₹25,899
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop,10000 Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping, Wet & Dry cleaning View Details
₹54,999
|
