Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off on water purifiers and enjoy safe and healthy drinking water
Jan 19, 2025 02:00 PM IST
During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can now get up to 80% off on a wide range of water purifiers from brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and more.
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details
₹18,990
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
₹17,499
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper View Details
₹16,999
|
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
₹13,699
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, White. View Details
₹14,249
|
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details
₹14,490
|
KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank View Details
₹14,249
|
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details
₹12,949
|
KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Black View Details
|
|
Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+Mineraliser+, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (Grey) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details
₹10,499
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
₹7,499
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | RO + UV LED + UF + TDS Control | ISI Marked | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | White View Details
₹9,999
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
₹7,199
|
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
₹8,999
|
V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black View Details
₹7,899
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
₹7,999
|
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details
₹7,090
|
HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
₹6,499
|
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black) View Details
₹7,499
|
Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2500 View Details
₹8,999
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
₹4,999
|
AquaDart Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier With Copper Charge Technology Black & Copper Best For Home and Office (Made In India) View Details
₹4,747
|
Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter) View Details
₹3,989
|
AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details
₹3,791
|
AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details
₹3,791
|
Aqua Frisch Storm Alkaline Ro with ORP & Copper Infuser Technology With RO,UF & TDS Adjuster With Pre Filter 12L | 9 Stage Purification | Suitable for all type water supply with TDS upto 2000 ppm View Details
₹3,999
|
