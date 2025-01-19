Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off on water purifiers and enjoy safe and healthy drinking water

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 19, 2025 02:00 PM IST

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can now get up to 80% off on a wide range of water purifiers from brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, White. View Details checkDetails

₹14,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank View Details checkDetails

₹14,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details checkDetails

₹12,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Bolt+ Copper with 80% Water Savings, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+Mineraliser+, 7 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (Grey) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | RO + UV LED + UF + TDS Control | ISI Marked | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹7,090

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2500 View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AquaDart Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier With Copper Charge Technology Black & Copper Best For Home and Office (Made In India) View Details checkDetails

₹4,747

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter) View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Liter Ro + Active Copper + B12 Alkaline Water Purifier Filter For Home Office White And Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aqua Frisch Storm Alkaline Ro with ORP & Copper Infuser Technology With RO,UF & TDS Adjuster With Pre Filter 12L | 9 Stage Purification | Suitable for all type water supply with TDS upto 2000 ppm View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Republic Day Sale that kickstarted on January 13, 2025 is almost at its peak. With offers and deals raining across categories, if you are looking to buy a water purifier for your kitchen, you really need to buy one right away as the sale is expected to end on Sunday, January 19, 2025. During the Republic Day Sale, you can expect water purifiers across brands such as Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and more to be available at up to 80% discount.

Explore the best deals on water purifiers on Amazon Republic Day Sale
Explore the best deals on water purifiers on Amazon Republic Day Sale

Additionally, shoppers can also benefit from a 10% discount on all purchases made using SBI credit cards and can also benefit from the EMI options available. So, whether it's about buying a brand-new water purifier or exchanging your old one, enjoy up to 80% off on water purifiers under all price range to make the most of this deal during the Amazon Sale.

Water purifiers under 20,000 at up to 50% off during Amazon Sale

Upgrade your family's health with top-notch water purifiers available under 20,000 during the Republic Day Sale. This price range brings advanced filtration technologies like RO+UV+UF, mineral retention, and smart features to your kitchen. Renowned brands such as Kent, Aquaguard, and LG offer sleek designs and superior purification performance, ensuring every sip of water is pure and healthy. Don’t miss out on exciting discounts, cashback offers, and exchange deals that make these premium purifiers more accessible than ever. Make the smart choice and bring home clean, safe water at unbeatable prices!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Water purifiers under 15,000 at up to 45% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale

Discover a perfect balance of affordability and performance with water purifiers under 15,000 in the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These mid-range marvels feature multi-stage purification systems that eliminate harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Options from brands like Pureit, Blue Star, and HUL are packed with user-friendly features such as large storage capacities and energy-efficient operation. The sale brings incredible price drops, EMI options, and bundled offers, making this the ideal time to upgrade your water purifier without stretching your budget.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 80% off on water purifiers
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 80% off on water purifiers

Water purifiers under 10,000 at up to 55% off during Republic Day sale

Achieve clean and safe drinking water without breaking the bank! During the Republic Day Sale on Amazon, water purifiers under 10,000 offer an excellent blend of affordability and functionality. Choose from trusted brands offering compact designs, effective UV+UF filtration systems, and low-maintenance options suitable for small families and bachelors. These budget-friendly models ensure that your health and wallet remain in harmony. With irresistible discounts and limited-time offers, finding the right purifier for your needs has never been easier or more economical.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Water purifiers under 5,000 at up to 80% off during Amazon Sale

Experience pure drinking water at pocket-friendly prices with water purifiers under 5,000 during the Amazon Sale. Perfect for budget-conscious buyers, these purifiers deliver basic yet reliable filtration systems that protect against impurities like sediments and microorganisms. Popular brands offer gravity-based and compact solutions ideal for smaller households or areas with a low TDS water supply. With attractive discounts and easy payment options, these deals make safe water accessible to everyone. Don’t miss the chance to safeguard your family’s health at an unbeatable value!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off on fashion, footwear, bags, watches, and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on luggage and bags
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Exclusive 8 PM deals on mattresses; Up to 65% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off on furniture

FAQ on water purifiers during Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • What types of water purifiers are available?

    The different types of water purifiers are: Reverse Osmosis (RO): Ideal for removing dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities. Ultraviolet (UV): Effective against bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. Gravity-Based Purifiers: Do not require electricity; use for basic filtration needs. Activated Carbon Filters: Remove chlorine, bad odours, and improve taste.

  • What is TDS, and why is it important?

    TDS stands for Total Dissolved Solids, which includes salts, minerals, and impurities in water. Measuring TDS helps determine whether your water needs purification. TDS levels above 300 ppm often require an RO purifier.

  • How often do I need to change the filters?

    RO/UV Filters: Typically every 6–12 months. Activated Carbon Filters: Every 6 months. Sediment Filters: Every 3–6 months.

  • Do water purifiers require electricity?

    RO and UV Purifiers: Yes, they need electricity to operate. Gravity-Based Purifiers: No, they work without electricity.

  • What is the end date of Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Amazon Republic Day Sale is scheduled to end on January 13, 2025.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On