Amazon Sale 2024; upgrade your audio experience with top soundbars and home theatre systems; more than 70% discount

Best deals on soundbars at the Great Indian Festival on Amazon:

1. GOVO Gosurround 320 | 50W Bluetooth SoundBar

The GOVO Gosurround 320 is a powerful 50W Bluetooth soundbar designed to enhance your audio experience. Featuring 58mm drivers, it delivers immersive 3D surround sound, making it ideal for gaming, movie nights, and casual music listening. Its dynamic multicolour LED lights create an inviting atmosphere for any gathering, while the long-lasting 4000mAh battery provides up to 8 hours of playtime, perfect for outdoor use or parties. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth and USB, this soundbar offers versatility for everyone. Grab yours during the Amazon Sale and elevate your entertainment experience!

Specifications of GOVO Gosurround 320



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 50 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Immersive 3D Surround Sound, Dynamic LED Lights

2. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar

The JBL Cinema SB241 is a powerful 110W Dolby Digital soundbar that transforms your home into a cinematic experience. With a wired subwoofer, it delivers deep bass, enhancing your movies and music. Its 2.1 channel system offers clear audio and voice clarity, perfect for enjoying dialogues without distraction. This soundbar also features Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical connectivity, providing flexible options for streaming and setup. Enjoy free installation and quick on-site repairs in select cities. Experience extraordinary sound quality during the Amazon Sale and elevate your entertainment space!

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB241



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 110 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Digital Audio, Dedicated Sound Mode for Voice Clarity

3. CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar 24W

The CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth soundbar is an excellent addition to your audio setup, delivering strong HD sound with a maximum output of 24W. Featuring two premium speakers and passive radiators, it immerses you in high-quality surround sound, perfect for music, movies, and gaming. The eye-catching RGB lights enhance your experience, creating a vibrant atmosphere for parties. With versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, this soundbar is ideal for TVs, mobiles, PCs, and more. Its portable design makes it easy to carry anywhere, ensuring you enjoy top-notch audio anytime. Elevate your entertainment experience during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of CrossBeats Blaze B24



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 24 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, AUX, USB, FM

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Special features: RGB Lights, Multiport Connectivity

4. Philips TAB7007 2.1 CH 240W Dolby Digital Plus Bluetooth Soundbar

The Philips TAB7007 is a 240W Dolby Digital Plus soundbar that offers an immersive audio experience with its 2.1 channel system and wireless subwoofer. Perfect for movie nights, music sessions, and gaming, this soundbar produces powerful sound, allowing you to feel every moment. With Dolby Digital support, you’ll enjoy enhanced clarity and depth in your entertainment. Multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB, make it easy to connect all your devices. Its stylish design fits seamlessly into any room, and the wall-mounting option saves space. Upgrade your audio experience during the Amazon Sale and enjoy the rich sound quality!

Specifications of Philips TAB7007

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 240 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Digital Support, Wireless Subwoofer

The Bose TV Speaker is a compact soundbar designed to elevate your TV audio experience. With Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC connectivity, you can easily stream music and enhance your favourite shows. Its unique Enhance Dialogue mode ensures that voices are crystal clear, making it perfect for movies and TV series. The included remote control offers convenient access to all features, and the soundbar is easy to set up and use. Its sleek design allows for tabletop or wall mounting, fitting seamlessly into any home décor. Upgrade your entertainment experience with the Bose TV Speaker during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Bose TV Speaker

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Mounting Type: Tabletop, Wall Mount

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Special features: Enhance Dialogue Mode, 8 Button Remote

Best deals on home theatre systems at the Great Indian Festival on Amazon:

6. Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) 5.1 Channel

The Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) is a powerful 5.1-channel audio system that delivers an impressive 520W output, ensuring an immersive sound experience. With nine speakers, including a wireless subwoofer, it provides deep bass and captivating audio that surrounds you. Enjoy Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual technology, making movies and games come to life. This soundbar features multiple sound modes, including Surround Sound Expansion and Game Mode, allowing you to tailor your audio experience. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and HDMI, with support for streaming from two devices simultaneously. Enhance your home entertainment setup with the Samsung Soundbar during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL)



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 520 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer

The Sony HT-S40R is a powerful 5.1-channel Dolby Audio soundbar designed to transform your home entertainment experience. With a total power output of 600W, it delivers immersive surround sound through a three-channel bar speaker, wireless rear speakers, and a subwoofer, ensuring every movie scene is brought to life. The wireless rear speaker system eliminates clutter, allowing for a clean setup. Compatible with Bluetooth and equipped with HDMI and USB connectivity, it seamlessly integrates with your devices. Enjoy cinematic sound quality with Dolby Digital and take advantage of the free demo and installation service. Elevate your home theatre experience during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Sony HT-S40R



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 600 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Wireless Rear Speakers, Dolby Audio

8. JBL Cinema SB271, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre

The JBL Cinema SB271 is a dynamic 2.1-channel soundbar designed to enhance your home theatre experience. With a powerful output of 220W, it delivers impressive sound through two full-range drivers and a wireless subwoofer that provides deep, rich bass without clutter. The Dolby Digital audio brings movies and music to life, creating an immersive atmosphere. Enjoy seamless connectivity options with Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical inputs, allowing you to stream effortlessly. The dedicated voice clarity mode ensures dialogues are crisp and clear, making it perfect for movies. Experience hassle-free installation and upgrade your entertainment setup during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB271



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 220 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Digital Audio, Dedicated Sound Mode for Voice Clarity

9. Mivi Fort Q700D Dolby Home Audio

The Mivi Fort Q700D is a powerful Dolby Home Audio system that brings cinema-quality sound into your living room. With a maximum output of 700W, this 5.1-channel soundbar features three in-built full-range speakers, two satellite speakers, and an 8-inch subwoofer for immersive audio. The advanced Dolby Audio technology ensures crisp and clear sound, enhancing your music, movies, and sports viewing experiences. With multiple connectivity options and five EQ modes, you can tailor your audio to fit any genre. Its premium design adds a stylish touch to your home décor, making it a great addition to any entertainment setup. Enjoy this audio upgrade during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Mivi Fort Q700D



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 700 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel System

10. Blaupunkt SBW600 5.1 Dolby Audio Home Theater

The Blaupunkt SBW600 is a top-tier 5.1 Dolby Audio home theatre system that elevates your audio experience to new heights. With a powerful output of 600W and a 20.32 cm subwoofer, it delivers crisp, balanced sound and rich bass, perfect for movie enthusiasts. The wireless rear satellites allow for flexible placement without messy wires, ensuring an immersive surround sound experience. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI-ARC, optical, coaxial, USB, and AUX, making it compatible with all your devices. A full-function remote provides easy control of all features, letting you enjoy your entertainment without interruptions. Experience cinema-quality sound in your home during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Blaupunkt SBW600



Speaker Maximum Output Power: 600 Watts

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, Optical, HDMI, Coaxial

Audio Output Mode: Surround

Special features: Dolby Audio, Wireless Rear Satellites

