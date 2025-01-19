Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Sale 2025: Ace your gifting game before the SALE ENDS TONIGHT with up to 75% off on wedding gifts

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 19, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Amazon Sale 2025 brings incredible discounts on air fryers, mixer grinders, bar trolleys, recliner chairs, and more! Find perfect presents at unbeatable prices.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5 View Details checkDetails

₹3,030

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp™ Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Platinum Air Fryer| Digital| Rapid Air Technology| Temperature and Time Control| Digital Interface| 5 Liters| 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People|90% Less Fat l 1500W Fast Cooking|7 Pre-set Menus|Grill, Bake, Fry, Reheat, Defrost|40-200 C l Dual Speed Technology|Voice Control|90+ Recipe 3.5 liter, White View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDIAN DECOR 45149 Serving Trolley with Wheel, Bar Cart, Metal Wood Kitchen Cart on Wheels with Handle Rack, 3 Tier Storage Shelves, vintage Style Serving Cart with Wine Rack and Glass Holder - Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre Mild Steel Montoya Serving Trolley - Gold View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SenceWin Décor Stylish Compact Wine Serving Bar Cart: A Transportable Drink Trolley with Glass Holder Wheels and Lockable Casters for Kitchen Parties and Dining Room (White 2t NW) View Details checkDetails

₹2,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rare Objects Stainless Steel 3 Tier Bar Trolley For Home With Wheels And Handle Restaurant Mobile Cart For Serving Food Kitchen Trolley Organizer With Gold Finish (Ro-Bst0004) View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WINSTAR Metal Rolling Trolley with Lockable Wheels | Heavy Duty Multifunctional Metal Frame Cart | Ideal for Home, Kitchen, Bathroom and Office Storage | (Black, 3-Tier) View Details checkDetails

₹2,384

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SenceWin Dcor Serving Trolley with 2 Metal Handles, Modern Wine Cart on Wheels, Round Mobile Trolley with 2 Tier Shelves for Kitchen Decoration, Liqueur, Cocktail (2) View Details checkDetails

₹3,134

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VM Decor 3-Tier Solid Wood Rolling Bar Cart - Wine Serving Cart with Wheels, Utility Cart, Kitchen Storage Cart, Seasoning Rack on Wheels for Dining Room - Wine Serving Trolley (3 Tier, Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹5,089

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Centre Metal Montoya Serving Trolley - Silver View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 1 Year Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism | Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Mocha Brown) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Flexy | Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair with Luxuriously Padded Body and Premium Comfort | Suede Fabric|3 Years Warranty (Dark Grey) with Installation View Details checkDetails

₹15,009

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peachtree Manila Manual Recliner for Living Room | 3 Modes of Comfort | Mango Wood Frame 1 Seater Sofa | Metal Frame with Suede Fabric | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Year Warranty (Light Brown) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Ruan 1 Seater Leatherette Manual Compact Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer, Steam Iron for Clothes, 1740Watt Fast Heat Up, Turbo Steam Mode, Detachable Fabric Brush, Large 300ml Water Tank, Ergonomic Handle, 2m Cord, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer, Foldable travel steam iron for clothes, Vertical and Horizontal, Powerful 1300 Watt fast heat up, Kills 99.9%* bacteria, White View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Inalsa Mini Steam Iron For Clothes & Garment Steamer 1200W|Portable Travelling|Heat Up In 40 Sec|Scratch Resistant Titanium Coated Plate|2In1 Horizontal Vertical Use (Voyager) - 1200 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹1,745

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer- Vertical Steaming,1600 Watts,Up to 28 G/Min Steam Output|320Ml Water Tank|Auto Shut Off After 20 Min|2 Steam Setting(White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,859

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Standing Garment Steamer for Clothes – 2000 watts power, Unique tilting style board, 3 steam settings, up to 40 g/min steam output, STE3160/30 View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Elegant Handheld Garment Steamer, Horizontal & Vertical Use, Foldable, Fast Heat, 1200W, 170 ML Water Tank, Blue. View Details checkDetails

₹1,804

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Steam Majesty 1000 W Garment Steamer Up to 18 G/Min Steam Output | 150 Ml Water Tank | Ceramic Coated Soleplate | 2 Year Warranty | Lilac View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Sale 2025 offers fantastic deals on wedding gifts, up to 75% off on a wide range of options. Whether you’re looking for practical appliances like air fryers and steam irons or stylish additions like bar trolleys and recliner chairs, there’s something for everyone. These thoughtful gift ideas are functional and add a personal touch, making them ideal for any couple’s new home. With such remarkable savings, this sale is a perfect opportunity to grab quality products at affordable prices. Don't miss out on this chance to make gifting effortless while staying within budget. Shop now and turn your gifting ideas into reality during this exciting shopping event.

Explore wedding gifts during Amazon Sale 2025: air fryers, bar trolleys, steam irons, recliner chairs, and more with 75% off.
Explore wedding gifts during Amazon Sale 2025: air fryers, bar trolleys, steam irons, recliner chairs, and more with 75% off.

Here are the top picks for wedding gifts with stellar deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 allows you to enjoy delicious meals with up to 90% less fat. Its advanced Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking, making it ideal for frying, baking, grilling, roasting, or reheating. A perfect choice for home cooking or gifting.

Specifications

Cooking Technology:
Rapid Air Technology is used even for frying.
User Convenience:
Touchscreen panel with 7 presets.
Safety Features:
Auto shut-off for added safety.
Special features:
Temperature control, dishwasher-safe parts.
Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

Loading Suggestions...

The INALSA Air Fryer NutriFry 3.5 offers healthy and oil-free cooking with advanced Air Crisp Technology. It ensures evenly cooked, crispy dishes using minimal oil. With 8 preset menus and easy digital controls, it's ideal for daily use or gifting.

Specifications

Cooking Technology:
Air Crisp Technology for healthier frying.
User-Friendly Features:
Digital display with 8 preset menus.
Safety Features:
Cold-touch handle and non-slip feet.
Special features:
Temperature control, recipe book included.
Click Here to Buy

INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5

 

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
More deals at the Amazon Sale 2025
More deals at the Amazon Sale 2025
Loading Suggestions...

The INDIAN DECOR Serving Trolley combines style and practicality with its 3-tier storage, wine rack, and glass holder. Its sturdy metal-wood build and rolling wheels make it ideal for serving, entertaining, or gifting for special occasions.

Specifications

Storage Features:
Three-tier shelves with wine and glass racks.
Mobility:
360° swivel casters with brakes.
Material:
Durable MDF and metal frame.
Special features:
Fenced bottom shelf, easy-to-move handle.
Click Here to Buy

INDIAN DECOR 45149 Serving Trolley with Wheel, Bar Cart, Metal Wood Kitchen Cart on Wheels with Handle Rack, 3 Tier Storage Shelves, vintage Style Serving Cart with Wine Rack and Glass Holder - Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Home Centre Montoya Serving Trolley offers a stylish solution for serving and entertaining. Its gold finish, tempered glass shelves, and smooth-rolling wheels provide elegance and functionality. A perfect addition to modern spaces or as a thoughtful gift.

Specifications

Material:
Durable mild steel with tempered glass.
Mobility:
Smooth caster wheels for easy movement.
Finish:
Gold lacquer with anti-rust treatment.
Special features:
Heat-resistant glass, glossy finish.
Click Here to Buy

Home Centre Mild Steel Montoya Serving Trolley - Gold

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

The Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner offers a luxurious seating experience with soft velvet upholstery and solid wood construction. The adjustable backrest and armrests enhance comfort, making it a great choice for relaxation or gifting.

Specifications

Material:
Velvet upholstery with solid pine and engineered wood.
Comfort Features:
Generous foam, webbing, and springs for plushness.
Convenience:
Side clipper for easy reclining.
Special features:
Back support, adjustable armrest.
Click Here to Buy

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 1 Year Warranty | Brown

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner combines advanced SmartGRID technology with a luxurious design for ultimate comfort. Its motorised reclining mechanism, lumbar support, and revolving feature ensure a cosy, personalised seating experience perfect for relaxing moments.

Specifications

Material:
SmartGRID upholstery with pine wood frame.
Comfort Features:
Patented SmartGRID technology for posture support.
Mechanism:
Motorized reclining, rocking, and revolving up to 270⁰.
Special features:
Lumbar support, seamless footrest-backrest sync.
Click Here to Buy

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism | Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Grey

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

The PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 offers a quick and convenient solution for wrinkle-free clothes. With a 1000W power and 20g/min steam output, this compact and foldable steamer eliminates bacteria while being safe on all fabrics, ensuring no burns.

Specifications

Power:
1000W for efficient steaming.
Water Tank Capacity:
100 ml detachable tank for continuous steaming.
Features:
Ready in 30 seconds, no ironing board required.
Special features:
OptimalTemp technology, kills 99.9% of bacteria.
Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small

Loading Suggestions...

The Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer is a powerful and efficient 1740W steam iron, perfect for quickly removing wrinkles. With a turbo steam mode and a large 300ml water tank, it provides long-lasting steaming. The ergonomic handle and detachable fabric brush enhance comfort and convenience.

Specifications

Power:
1740W for fast heat-up and efficient steam.
Water Tank Capacity:
300 ml for longer steaming sessions.
Special features:
Turbo steam mode, ergonomic handle.
Click Here to Buy

Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer, Steam Iron for Clothes, 1740Watt Fast Heat Up, Turbo Steam Mode, Detachable Fabric Brush, Large 300ml Water Tank, Ergonomic Handle, 2m Cord, Black

More picks for you to explore at the Amazon Republic Day Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Hurry! Get up to 60% mega discounts on ACs from brands like Samsung, LG, Lloyd and Daikin

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Get up to 86% off on winter appliances like heaters, geysers during this Amazon Sale

Amazon Sale 2025 day 2 is here! Get up to 80% off on smartwatches, tablets, headphones, speakers, and more!

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Grab up to 75% off on washing machines, geysers, TVs, furniture, footwear, and more

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale On Wedding Gifts: FAQs

  • What types of wedding gifts are available during the sale?

    You can find a wide range of wedding gifts, including home decor, kitchen appliances, personal care items, gadgets, and more.

  • Are there any discounts on wedding gifts?

    Yes, during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, there are often substantial discounts, offers, and bundle deals on a variety of wedding gift items.

  • Is there free delivery on wedding gifts?

    Free delivery may be available on certain wedding gifts or for specific products, depending on the seller and your location.

  • Can I return a wedding gift purchased during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon typically offers a return policy for items purchased during the sale. Ensure you check the return window for specific terms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On