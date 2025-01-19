Amazon Sale 2025: Ace your gifting game before the SALE ENDS TONIGHT with up to 75% off on wedding gifts
Jan 19, 2025 08:00 AM IST
Amazon Sale 2025 brings incredible discounts on air fryers, mixer grinders, bar trolleys, recliner chairs, and more! Find perfect presents at unbeatable prices.
PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details
₹8,199
|
INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5 View Details
₹3,030
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
₹2,799
|
Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details
₹5,199
|
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp™ Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) View Details
₹7,999
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
₹3,599
|
Wonderchef Platinum Air Fryer| Digital| Rapid Air Technology| Temperature and Time Control| Digital Interface| 5 Liters| 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹3,799
|
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People|90% Less Fat l 1500W Fast Cooking|7 Pre-set Menus|Grill, Bake, Fry, Reheat, Defrost|40-200 C l Dual Speed Technology|Voice Control|90+ Recipe 3.5 liter, White View Details
₹4,990
|
INDIAN DECOR 45149 Serving Trolley with Wheel, Bar Cart, Metal Wood Kitchen Cart on Wheels with Handle Rack, 3 Tier Storage Shelves, vintage Style Serving Cart with Wine Rack and Glass Holder - Black View Details
₹5,699
|
Home Centre Mild Steel Montoya Serving Trolley - Gold View Details
|
SenceWin Décor Stylish Compact Wine Serving Bar Cart: A Transportable Drink Trolley with Glass Holder Wheels and Lockable Casters for Kitchen Parties and Dining Room (White 2t NW) View Details
₹2,659
|
Rare Objects Stainless Steel 3 Tier Bar Trolley For Home With Wheels And Handle Restaurant Mobile Cart For Serving Food Kitchen Trolley Organizer With Gold Finish (Ro-Bst0004) View Details
₹14,099
|
WINSTAR Metal Rolling Trolley with Lockable Wheels | Heavy Duty Multifunctional Metal Frame Cart | Ideal for Home, Kitchen, Bathroom and Office Storage | (Black, 3-Tier) View Details
₹2,384
|
SenceWin Dcor Serving Trolley with 2 Metal Handles, Modern Wine Cart on Wheels, Round Mobile Trolley with 2 Tier Shelves for Kitchen Decoration, Liqueur, Cocktail (2) View Details
₹3,134
|
VM Decor 3-Tier Solid Wood Rolling Bar Cart - Wine Serving Cart with Wheels, Utility Cart, Kitchen Storage Cart, Seasoning Rack on Wheels for Dining Room - Wine Serving Trolley (3 Tier, Teak Finish) View Details
₹5,089
|
Home Centre Metal Montoya Serving Trolley - Silver View Details
|
Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 1 Year Warranty | Brown View Details
|
The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism | Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Grey View Details
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) View Details
|
Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Mocha Brown) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling View Details
|
Green Soul Flexy | Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair with Luxuriously Padded Body and Premium Comfort | Suede Fabric|3 Years Warranty (Dark Grey) with Installation View Details
₹15,009
|
Peachtree Manila Manual Recliner for Living Room | 3 Modes of Comfort | Mango Wood Frame 1 Seater Sofa | Metal Frame with Suede Fabric | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Year Warranty (Light Brown) View Details
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Ruan 1 Seater Leatherette Manual Compact Recliner (Brown) View Details
|
@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Blue) View Details
|
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small View Details
₹3,199
|
Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer, Steam Iron for Clothes, 1740Watt Fast Heat Up, Turbo Steam Mode, Detachable Fabric Brush, Large 300ml Water Tank, Ergonomic Handle, 2m Cord, Black View Details
₹2,799
|
Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer, Foldable travel steam iron for clothes, Vertical and Horizontal, Powerful 1300 Watt fast heat up, Kills 99.9%* bacteria, White View Details
₹1,999
|
Inalsa Mini Steam Iron For Clothes & Garment Steamer 1200W|Portable Travelling|Heat Up In 40 Sec|Scratch Resistant Titanium Coated Plate|2In1 Horizontal Vertical Use (Voyager) - 1200 Watts View Details
₹1,745
|
USHA Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer- Vertical Steaming,1600 Watts,Up to 28 G/Min Steam Output|320Ml Water Tank|Auto Shut Off After 20 Min|2 Steam Setting(White) View Details
₹2,859
|
Philips Standing Garment Steamer for Clothes – 2000 watts power, Unique tilting style board, 3 steam settings, up to 40 g/min steam output, STE3160/30 View Details
₹8,999
|
AGARO Elegant Handheld Garment Steamer, Horizontal & Vertical Use, Foldable, Fast Heat, 1200W, 170 ML Water Tank, Blue. View Details
₹1,804
|
Bajaj Steam Majesty 1000 W Garment Steamer Up to 18 G/Min Steam Output | 150 Ml Water Tank | Ceramic Coated Soleplate | 2 Year Warranty | Lilac View Details
₹2,449
|
