Amazon sale brings great discounts on best water purifiers: Up to 55% off on top brands

The Amazon sale is a gateway to smarter, healthier living, offering up to 55% off on the best water purifiers from trusted brands like Pureit, Kent, Livpure, Aquaguard, and Urban Company. These top names showcase a range of purification technologies — RO, UV, UF, and advanced filters, each designed to tackle different water quality challenges. Up to 55% off top water purifiers — shop Amazon’s best deals now!

It doesn’t matter if you wish to safeguard your family’s health, ensure pure drinking water for your office, or are seeking hassle-free installation for a rental, there’s a solution to fit every need.

There’s a lot to choose from - from compact countertop models perfect for city flats to robust systems for large households, the sale makes premium purification accessible and affordable.

Loading Suggestions...

Pureit Eco Water Saver stands out among the best water purifiers for its practical, value-driven approach to clean water. Saving up to 60% more than standard RO systems, it’s kinder to both your wallet and the planet. The 7-stage filtration, mineral enrichment, and UV sterilisation deliver water that’s not just safe but also tastes better, ideal for busy families juggling borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. With smart alerts and a generous 10-litre tank, you’ll always have fresh, mineral-rich water ready, making daily life simpler and healthier.

Specifications capacity up to 10 litres purification stages 7 water saving up to 60% compared to ordinary RO input water tds up to 2000 ppm Click Here to Buy Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

Loading Suggestions...

KENT Grand RO takes reliability and service to another level. This purifier blends advanced RO, UF, and UV LED tank technology for thorough purification: removing everything from heavy metals to bacteria, while its TDS control keeps essential minerals intact for healthier, tastier water. The generous 8-litre storage and fast 20LPH flow mean you’ll never run short, even with a large family or guests. KENT’s nationwide service network, free installation, and robust warranty make it a hassle-free choice for anyone juggling borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. With easy access to support and maintenance, it’s a smart investment for homes seeking the best water purifiers.

Specifications capacity 8 litres purification stages ro+uf+tds control+uv led in-tank flow rate 20 litres per hour service coverage 19,000+ pin codes Click Here to Buy KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network

Loading Suggestions...

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier stands among the best water purifiers for its thoughtful design and robust performance. The 8-stage process, blending RO, UV, UF, and copper enrichment, removes impurities while ensuring every glass is mineral-rich and safe. In-tank UV sterilisation keeps water pure even during power cuts, so your family’s health is never compromised. The mineraliser cartridge adds essential nutrients, supporting well-being and taste.

Specifications capacity 7 litres purification stages 8 (ro+uv+uf+mineraliser+copper) in-tank uv sterilisation yes warranty/service free installation and on-demand service Click Here to Buy Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

Loading Suggestions...

Among the best water purifiers, Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver leads with its 9-stage RO+UV+UF+MC technology that tackles everything from bacteria and viruses to heavy metals and microplastics, while the Aquasaver feature saves up to 60% water compared to regular RO systems. Mineral Charge ensures every glass is enriched with calcium and magnesium, making water not just safe but also taste better. With smart LED indicators, long cartridge life, and a service network spanning over 17,000 pin codes, this purifier is built for real-world convenience.

Specifications purification stages 9 (ro+uv+uf+mc) water savings up to 60% storage capacity 6–7 litres (varies by variant) service network 17,000+ pin codes Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

Loading Suggestions...

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier redefines convenience and peace of mind among the best water purifiers. Its 10-stage RO+UV+copper+alkaline system delivers mineral-enriched, pure water, while in-tank UV ensures continuous safety. The standout feature is its two-year service-free operation, thanks to smart rinse technology, you save thousands on maintenance and enjoy uninterrupted drinking water. With an 8-litre food-grade tank and smart IoT features, you can track water quality and filter life in real time via the Urban Company app.

Specifications purification stages 10 (ro+uv+copper+alkaline) storage capacity 8 litres service interval no service for 2 years warranty 2 years (all parts, zero cost) Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

With up to 60% water savings, Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank model is designed for both efficiency and sustainability, addressing the practical concerns of modern households. The 9-stage RO+UV purification, combined with patented Active Copper+Zinc booster and Mineral Guard technology, ensures water is not only free from contaminants like lead, mercury, bacteria, and viruses, but also retains essential minerals and adds health-boosting copper and zinc. The high-grade 304 stainless steel tank is tough, corrosion-free, and keeps water fresh for longer.

Specifications purification stages 9 (ro+uv+active copper+mineral guard) storage tank 304 stainless steel, 5.5 litres (approx.) water savings up to 60% input water tds up to 2000 ppm Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

Loading Suggestions...

The Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier stands out among the best water purifiers for its hassle-free ownership and advanced technology. With a 10-stage RO+UV+copper+alkaline system, it delivers mineral-enriched, pure water suitable for all sources - tanker, borewell, or municipal supply. The highlight is two full years of service-free operation, thanks to smart rinse technology that slashes maintenance costs and keeps your water safe and fresh. An 8-litre food-grade tank ensures you always have enough, while in-tank UV provides continuous protection against germs.

Specifications purification stages 10 (ro+uv+copper+alkaline) storage capacity 8 litres service interval no service for 2 years warranty 2 years (all filters, membranes, and electrical parts) Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

Loading Suggestions...

Pureit Revito Prime stands firm among the best water purifiers for its blend of efficiency, safety, and smart features. With up to 70% water savings, the highest in its class, it’s an eco-friendly choice for any family. The 7-stage RO+MF+UV in-tank system removes heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses, while mineral enrichment ensures every glass is both safe and healthful. An 8-litre food-grade tank and fast purification deliver uninterrupted access to clean water for larger households.

Specifications purification stages 7 (ro+mf+uv in-tank+mineral) storage capacity 8 litres water saving up to 70% filter life up to 8000 litres Click Here to Buy Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black

Loading Suggestions...

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF brings together efficiency, safety, and smart features for families seeking the best water purifiers. Its 6-stage purification, including a mineral enhancer, delivers water that’s not just pure but also enriched with essential minerals - no bypass, just healthier hydration. With up to 45% water savings, it’s a practical, eco-conscious choice for any home. The 7-litre tank ensures you never run out, and smartsense indicators keep you informed before filter expiry, guaranteeing uninterrupted safety.

Specifications purification stages 6 (ro+mf+mineral) storage capacity 7 litres water saving up to 45% filter life up to 6000 litres Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO redefines convenience for modern households, making it one of the best water purifiers for those seeking both safety and versatility. With its 8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper technology, it delivers pure, mineral-enriched water from any source: borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. The dual stainless steel tanks offer a unique advantage: instant hot and ambient water at the touch of a button, perfect for busy families or offices.

Specifications purification stages 8 (ro+uv+active copper) storage tanks dual stainless steel (hot & ambient) water saving up to 60% installation wall-mounted or countertop Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

What factors should guide my choice of water purifier for home use in India?

Start by testing your water source for TDS and contaminants. Choose a purifier based on results - RO for heavy metals, UV for bacteria, UF for municipal supply. Consider daily usage, tank capacity, and ease of maintenance for a fit that lasts.

How important is the brand reputation when buying a water purifier in India?

Trusted brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, Kent, and Livpure offer proven reliability, strong service networks, and certified safety. This means fewer worries about spare parts, repairs, and water quality over time.

Should I prioritise advanced features like smart alerts and IoT connectivity in a water purifier?

Smart features offer convenience - real-time alerts for filter changes, remote monitoring, and automated service requests. These matter if you want hassle-free maintenance and peace of mind, especially in busy households.

What are the hidden costs of owning a water purifier, and how can I manage them?

Beyond the initial price, factor in annual maintenance, filter replacements, and possible booster pumps. Opt for models with long filter life or service plans to keep ongoing costs predictable and manageable.

Factors to consider when choosing the best water purifiers

Test your water for TDS and contaminants to select the right purification technology for your specific needs.

Choose RO for removing heavy metals and dissolved salts, UV for killing bacteria, or UF for filtering out suspended particles.

Pick a storage tank capacity that matches your family’s daily water consumption and ensures supply during power cuts.

Opt for brands with strong service networks and easy filter replacement to simplify maintenance.

Check for certifications from recognized bodies to ensure safety and performance standards are met.

Consider both upfront cost and ongoing expenses like filter changes and water wastage for a smart long-term investment.

Top 3 features of the best water purifiers

Best water purifiers Purification Stages & Tech Water Saving & Smart Features Installation & Service Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral, 7-stage Up to 60% water saving, Smartsense alerts, 10L tank Tabletop/wall-mount, 24x7 support KENT Grand RO RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED, multi-stage Save Water Tech, UV in-tank, 8L tank Free installation, largest service network Livpure Glo Star Copper RO+UV+UF+Copper+Mineral, 8-stage In-tank UV, mineral enrichment, 7L tank Free installation, on-demand service Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC, 9-stage Up to 60% water saving, smart LED, 6/7L tank Free installation, widest service network Urban Company Native M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline, 10-stage No service for 2 years, IoT features, 8L tank Free installation, 2-year warranty Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel RO+UV+Active Copper, 9-stage Up to 60% water saving, SS tank, 5.5L Wall/countertop, robust service Urban Company Native M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline, 10-stage No service for 2 years, IoT features, 8L tank Free installation, 2-year warranty Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-tank, 7-stage Up to 70% water saving, Smartsense, 8L tank Standard installation, 24x7 support Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF+Mineral, 6-stage Up to 45% water saving, Smartsense, 7L tank Wall-mountable, 24x7 support Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot RO+UV+Active Copper, 8-stage Up to 60% water saving, dual tank (hot/ambient) Wall/countertop, trusted service

Similar articles for you

RO vs UV water purifiers: Detailed comparison of features and performance with our top 10 picks

Monsoon Dhamaka Offers! Up to 59% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and more

Kent water purifiers have multiple reliable options: We recommend these 7 models for you

Best budget friendly RO water purifiers: Top 10 picks to keep your water pure without breaking the bank

FAQs on best water purifiers What does a water purifier do? Removes impurities like bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals from water, making it safe and healthy for drinking.

How do RO purifiers work? RO purifiers push water through a semi-permeable membrane, trapping contaminants and allowing only pure water to pass through.

Why do some purifiers add minerals? Mineral boosters restore essential calcium and magnesium for better taste and health, lost during purification.

How often should filters be changed? Replace filters every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality, for consistent purification performance.

Can purifiers handle all water sources? Most advanced purifiers treat borewell, tanker, and municipal water, but always check TDS and compatibility first.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.