Android 16’s doing something funny with how your wallpapers appear

Android 16 is on the way and it’s bringing a fresh new design language called Material Expressive. This isn’t just a visual refresh; it’s Google doubling down on personalisation. From the look of it, wallpaper is taking centre stage. And while some of the changes might feel unexpected, they’re also some of the most creative we’ve seen in Android in years. A Pixel phone running Android 16 with animated wallpaper effects reflecting weather and bold shapes on the home screen.

A very impressive feature: Real time weather wallpaper

First, let’s talk about what’s impressive. Android 16 introduces dynamic weather themed wallpapers that respond to real world weather conditions in real time. It’s a simple idea but surprisingly effective. If it’s raining outside, your wallpaper shows streaks of water sliding gently across the screen. A cold morning brings light snowfall drifting over any image you’ve set, be it a landscape, a selfie, or a bold graphic. When the sun is out, the wallpaper picks up a warm glow, adding a soft shimmer that matches the brightness of the day. It’s not over the top or flashy. It just makes your phone feel like it’s quietly reacting to the world around you.

You can let your phone pull live weather based on your location, so your wallpaper matches what’s happening outside. Or, if you’d rather set the mood yourself, just pick from options like Fog, Rain, Snow, or Sun and keep it that way. It’s a simple way to see how each one feels before switching to automatic.

A very quirky feature: “Shape” wallpapers

Android 16 brings a new kind of wallpaper called Shape wallpapers. These use basic shapes like circles, squares, and ovals on bright backgrounds. They might look fresh at first, but they don’t move or respond to anything. They’re just still images made to catch the eye.

They seem to take ideas from abstract art, using sharp shapes and bold colours. Some people think they look fun and old school. Others aren’t sure what they’re for. Maybe it’s just something the Pixel team wanted to try.

They stand out, for better or worse. Some users like the look, others don’t. For now, they’re only on Pixel phones, possibly as a test before showing up elsewhere.

Material expressive: Only on Pixel for now

Material Expressive feels like a bold step forward in design, but it brings back a familiar question. Who actually gets to use it? Technically, it's part of Android 16. But in reality, most of what we've seen so far is only showing up on Pixel devices.

That’s pretty standard when it comes to Android. Google usually rolls out its newest features on Pixel first. Other brands like Samsung, One Plus, and Xiaomi often take their own path. They have their own design systems, and most of them will likely continue with what already works for them.

Some might see this as a drawback, but it’s also part of what makes Android interesting. If you like the way Google does things visually, there’s always a Pixel that follows that idea closely. If you lean more toward the feel of One UI or OxygenOS, there are plenty of options. It’s not a problem. It’s simply the way Android has always worked — and that flexibility is what keeps it unique.