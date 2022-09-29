Apple CEO Tim Cook admits to lack of women in tech sector, says ‘no good excuses’: Report

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook has acknowledged the lack of enough women at the world's tech firms including in his own company. Speaking to BBC's Zoe Kleinman, Cook said technology won't achieve nearly what it could achieve without a more diverse workforce.



The 61-year-old tech giant boss said there were no good excuses for the paucity of women in the technology sector. Recently, the iPhone maker has launched its founders' development programme for women founders and app creators in the United Kingdom.



Cook, who took over as the CEO of Apple in 2011, said the essence of technology and its effect on humanity depends upon women being at the table, adding that unless there are diverse views at the table that are working, one can't wind up with great solutions.



The Cupertino-based tech giant had 35 per cent women staff across its global workforce in 2021, the BBC report added. In 2014, Apple had launched its original Apple Health Kit in 2014 without a period tracker, triggering accusations of it being an oversight due to male bias.



According to Deloitte Global estimates, the large global tech firms will have nearly 35 per cent female representation in their workforces in 2022 on an average with 25 per cent of them occupying technical roles.



The challenges, however, include lack of girls opting for science and technology, engineering and mathematics subjects at school. Cook said ‘businesses can’t cop out' and say there's not enough women taking computer science, while stressing the need to fundamentally change the number of people that take up computer science and programming.

Cook opined that everybody should be required to take some coding course by the time they finish school to have a working knowledge of how coding works and apps are created.

