Apple iPhone roadmap till 2027: Key exec sheds light on what to expect

Over the past few years, Apple has garnered much attention for launching similar iPhones each year with only minor upgrades. However, the popularity of the new generation of iPhones has remained consistent, with many consumers preferring Apple over several other brands. This year, the tech giant launched the iPhone 16 series, which features some eye-catching upgrades, and now rumours about the iPhone 17 series have begun to surface, raising hopes for new features. Here’s the iPhone roadmap till 2027, know what Apple has planned(Reuters)

Regarding these rumours, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman discussed an internal Apple memo in his recent Power On newsletter, revealing a detailed roadmap for upcoming iPhones. It was also noted that Apple’s executive John Ternus stated that the roadmap is the “most ambitious in the product’s history.”

iPhone Roadmap: Apple’s Upcoming Plans

With the iPhone 16 series, we experienced a major performance upgrade with A18 series chips and Apple Intelligence. Now, leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 series have hinted at improvements in design, camera, RAM, and other features. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature a 48MP triple camera setup and a 24MP front-facing camera. Additionally, there are rumours of a new iPhone 17 Air/Slim model, which is expected to feature an ultra-thin design. This new model may replace the “Plus” variant, meaning it may not be as advanced as the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Also read: iOS 18.1 release next week: Apple confirms AI features, improvements, and more

Alongside these rumours, analyst Ross Young has revealed that Apple is working on introducing ProMotion and Always-On Display technology to the standard iPhones, suggesting that the iPhone 17 series may receive significant upgrades. This rumour was further supported by Bloomberg’s report, which confirmed the previous claims. The roadmap also indicated that by 2025, Apple may introduce a narrower Dynamic Island for the Pro models.

In 2026, Apple may launch an under-display Face ID alongside a punch-hole screen for the Pro models, while the base models will feature a slimmer Dynamic Island similar to that of the 2025 iPhone models. There are also speculations about Apple introducing its first foldable device in the second half of 2026. Later, in 2027, we could see under-panel Face ID and under-panel cameras in the iPhone Pro models. Thus, in the coming years, we may witness several display improvements.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device

Previously, we reported that Apple might include 12GB of RAM in the iPhone 17 Pro models for enhanced performance efficiency. Alongside this RAM boost, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also highlighted Apple’s plans to develop a 2-nanometre process chipset for the A20 series. Therefore, with the iPhone 18 series, users may expect a substantial performance upgrade following the iPhone 16 series.