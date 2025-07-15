Apple, Samsung phones still on great discount after Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 may be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are done. If you missed the sale window, there’s good news, several premium smartphones are still available with exciting offers and instant bank benefits. From Apple and Samsung to new-age favourites like Nothing and iQOO, these devices continue to offer excellent value for money. We've rounded up the top smartphones with great offers even after Amazon Prime Day, making now a smart time to upgrade your device. If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s latest, the iPhone 16 delivers premium performance with the A16 Bionic chip and dynamic island design.(Bloomberg)

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus 5G (8GB + 128GB)

Loading Suggestions...

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus blends futuristic design with a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, a capable Dimensity 7200 processor, and Nothing OS’s signature minimalism. It’s ideal for those who want a smartphone that looks different and performs consistently across gaming, multitasking and daily use.

Apple iPhone 16 (128GB)

Loading Suggestions...

If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s latest, the iPhone 16 delivers premium performance with the A16 Bionic chip and dynamic island design. The camera system is top-tier, and battery optimisation is better than ever. This is a future-proof pick for iOS lovers.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G (8GB + 128GB)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s Galaxy M15 5G offers a vibrant Super AMOLED display and a solid 6000mAh battery that supports long-lasting use. It’s designed for multimedia consumers and students who need a smooth and efficient smartphone without breaking the bank.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G (Panda White)

Loading Suggestions...

Xiaomi continues to push the envelope with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, bringing a premium glass body, curved AMOLED display and flagship-grade 200MP camera. Great for mobile photographers and content creators looking for an affordable flagship alternative.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Graphite Matte, 8GB + 128GB)

Loading Suggestions...

The iQOO Z7 Pro is a performance-focused device with an ultra-thin profile, Dimensity 7200 chipset, and a smooth AMOLED display. Tailored for gamers and multitaskers, it brings premium-level features to a very accessible segment.