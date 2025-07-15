Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Apple, Samsung phones still on great discount after Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

ByAyushmann Chawla
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 03:28 pm IST

We've rounded up the top smartphones with great offers even after Amazon Prime Day.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus (Grey, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Up to 16GB RAM | Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G Processor | 50MP + 50MP | 50MP Front Camera | 6.7 AMOLED Display | 56 Minutes Charge of 100% View Details checkDetails

₹22,229

iPhone 16 128 GB: 5G Mobile Phone with Camera Control, A18 Chip and a Big Boost in Battery Life. Works with AirPods; Black View Details checkDetails

₹73,500

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Marble Gray, 8GB, 128GB Storage) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda White (12GB RAM 512GB Storage) | 50 MP Leica Triple Camera| SD 8s Gen 3 | 1.5K Quad Curved AMOLED HyperOS View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

iQOO Z9s 5G (Titanium Matte, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 120 Hz 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 5500 mAh Ultra-Thin Battery | Dimesity 7300 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera with Aura Light View Details checkDetails

₹18,998

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 may be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are done. If you missed the sale window, there’s good news, several premium smartphones are still available with exciting offers and instant bank benefits. From Apple and Samsung to new-age favourites like Nothing and iQOO, these devices continue to offer excellent value for money. We've rounded up the top smartphones with great offers even after Amazon Prime Day, making now a smart time to upgrade your device.

If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s latest, the iPhone 16 delivers premium performance with the A16 Bionic chip and dynamic island design.(Bloomberg)
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus 5G (8GB + 128GB)

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus blends futuristic design with a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, a capable Dimensity 7200 processor, and Nothing OS’s signature minimalism. It’s ideal for those who want a smartphone that looks different and performs consistently across gaming, multitasking and daily use.

Apple iPhone 16 (128GB)

If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s latest, the iPhone 16 delivers premium performance with the A16 Bionic chip and dynamic island design. The camera system is top-tier, and battery optimisation is better than ever. This is a future-proof pick for iOS lovers.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G (8GB + 128GB)

Samsung’s Galaxy M15 5G offers a vibrant Super AMOLED display and a solid 6000mAh battery that supports long-lasting use. It’s designed for multimedia consumers and students who need a smooth and efficient smartphone without breaking the bank.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G (Panda White)

Xiaomi continues to push the envelope with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, bringing a premium glass body, curved AMOLED display and flagship-grade 200MP camera. Great for mobile photographers and content creators looking for an affordable flagship alternative.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Graphite Matte, 8GB + 128GB)

The iQOO Z7 Pro is a performance-focused device with an ultra-thin profile, Dimensity 7200 chipset, and a smooth AMOLED display. Tailored for gamers and multitaskers, it brings premium-level features to a very accessible segment.

