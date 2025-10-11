Asus laptop deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Save big on best-selling models

Asus laptops have always stood out for their reliability, performance, and sleek design—perfect for gamers, students, and professionals alike. Whether you’re looking for a portable Ultrabook or a high-end gaming machine, Asus caters to every need with innovation and value. Upgrade your performance this Diwali with Asus laptop offers on Amazon.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, shoppers can explore exciting deals on popular Asus laptop ranges like Vivobook, Zenbook, ROG, and TUF. From lightweight productivity models to performance beasts with dedicated GPUs, the offers bring the perfect opportunity to upgrade your setup this festive season.

This lightweight Vivobook 14 combines productivity and portability, featuring a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display and speedy Intel Core 5 120U processor. Its slim profile and 1.4 kg weight make it ideal for students and professionals on the go. It supports seamless multitasking with 16GB DDR4 RAM and includes valuable Microsoft Office software.

Security features like the fingerprint sensor and webcam privacy shutter make it practical for everyday use.​ Bright visuals and solid build quality, paired with a backlit chiclet keyboard, create a comfortable daily experience.​

Specifications Processor Intel Core 5 120U (up to 5.0GHz); 10 cores, 12 threads RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14-inch FHD, 60Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare Weight 1.4 kg​

Vivobook Go 15 is a portable, value-focused laptop powered by the Ryzen 3 7320U chip and integrated Radeon graphics. It offers a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD 60Hz display ideal for coursework, content, and light entertainment. The slim silver chassis weighs 1.63 kg and houses 8GB LPDDR5 RAM plus a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and speedy access.

It comes preloaded with lifetime Office Home 2024 and 1 year of M365 Basic.​ The device excels in battery efficiency, making it suited for travel and flexible work setups.​

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (up to 4.1GHz), 4 cores, 8 threads RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, 60Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare Weight 1.63 kg​

This Vivobook 15 is designed for students and professionals, featuring the speedy Intel Core i5-13420H processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM for fluid multitasking. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, anti-glare technology, and slim profile (1.70 kg) provide comfort and visibility, while rapid NVMe SSD storage ensures short boot and load times.

Security is enhanced by a cam privacy cover, with Office Home 2024 included for productivity.​ Ideal for all-day use, the device offers a backlit keyboard with numpad and ample connectivity.​

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (up to 4.6GHz), 8 cores, 12 threads RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, 60Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare Weight 1.70 kg​

The Zenbook 14 combines power, elegance, and portability with its premium metal build, weighing only 1.28 kg. Its 3K OLED touchscreen stuns with deep colors and 120Hz smoothness, paired with a cutting-edge Core Ultra 5 225H processor and Intel Arc graphics.

Productivity is boosted by rapid 1TB SSD storage and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. A backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 7, and long battery life make it a superior choice for mobile professionals.​ Microsoft Office Home 2024 and advanced security features round out the offering.​

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H (up to 4.9GHz); 14 cores, 16 threads RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, 120Hz, 400 nits Weight 1.28 kg​

Vivobook 16X is built for creators and gamers, equipped with Intel Core i5-13420H and NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB graphics. The 16-inch FHD+ screen supports 144Hz refresh for fluid visuals. The powerful 16GB DDR4 RAM and fast SSD ensure seamless workflow and quick game load-up.

The Indie Black laptop weighs 1.67 kg and includes Office Home 2024 for productivity.​ The large, high-refresh display and dedicated GPU suit users who require performance and creativity.​

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (up to 4.6GHz), 8 cores, 12 threads RAM 16GB DDR4 (expandable to 24GB) Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16.0-inch FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, 300 nits Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6​

Engineered for high-end gaming and multitasking, the Gaming V16 delivers with an Intel Core 7 240H CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB graphics. A 16-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate delivers immersive visuals, while 16GB DDR5 RAM maximizes speed and multitasking.

Up to 512GB SSD keeps load times fast. Features like a backlit keyboard and robust cooling provide top-tier gaming experience.​ Windows 11 Home and full productivity software suite complete the elite package.​

Specifications Processor Intel Core 7 240H (up to 5.2GHz), 10 cores, 16 threads RAM 16GB DDR5 (expandable to 64GB) Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, 300 nits Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6​

The TUF A15 brings gaming durability plus power, running on Ryzen 7 7445HS and RTX 3050 graphics. Its 15.6-inch FHD screen refreshes at 144Hz for competitive gaming, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD support multitasking and speedy access.

The military-grade chassis ensures sturdiness in tough environments, helping it withstand frequent travel.​ The RGB keyboard and audio enhancements boost both entertainment and productivity.​

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS (up to 4.5GHz), 8 cores, 16 threads RAM 16GB DDR5 (expandable) Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, anti-glare Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6​

TUF A16 offers robust game performance with Ryzen 7 7445HS and RTX 4050 6GB (140W TGP) graphics. A spacious 16-inch FHD+ display at 144Hz enables immersive gaming, while its 16GB DDR5 RAM and rapid 1TB SSD smoothen multitasking. MIL-STD durability and high power/fast charging make this a rugged choice for serious gamers.​ New features like the Copilot key and advanced cooling set the A16 apart in the mid-range gaming market.​

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS (up to 4.7GHz), 6 cores, 12 threads RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, 300 nits Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6, 140W TGP​

TUF F16 combines brute performance with solid design, powered by 14th Gen Intel i7-14650HX and RTX 5060 8GB graphics. Its 16-inch FHD+ display (165Hz) offers ultra-smooth gaming and creation. The laptop’s large 90WHrs battery delivers extended play, and a 1TB SSD ensures rapid file access. RGB backlit keyboard and advanced cooling support long sessions.​ AI noise-canceling and Office 2024 enhance productivity for pros and students alike.​

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-14650HX (up to 5.2GHz), 16 cores, 24 threads RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200), 165Hz, IPS Graphics NVIDIA RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7​

The ROG Strix G16 is a powerful gaming machine with a 13th Gen i7-13650HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB graphics. A 16-inch FHD+ panel (165Hz) provides fast, vivid renderings for competitive play, and 16GB DDR5 RAM with a 1TB SSD allow lightning-quick multitasking and storage. Features like ROG Boost, RGB keyboard, and intelligent cooling promise sustained peak performance.​ Designed for gamers and creators, it ships with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and premium build quality.​

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13650HX (up to 4.9GHz); 14 cores RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200), 165Hz, anti-glare Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6, 140W TGP​

FAQs on Asus laptop Which Asus laptop models are featured in the Diwali Sale? Expect deals on Vivobook, Zenbook, ROG, and TUF series laptops, each offering different performance and design benefits.

Can I get additional discounts during the sale? Yes, Amazon offers extra savings through bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options on select Asus models.

Do Asus laptops come with pre-installed Windows? Most Asus laptops come with pre-installed Windows 11 and Microsoft Office, ensuring they’re ready to use out of the box.

Are Asus gaming laptops suitable for creative professionals? Definitely. Their powerful GPUs and high-refresh displays make them excellent for design, editing, and multitasking.

Will there be after-sales support and warranty? All Asus laptops on Amazon come with standard brand warranty and authorised service support for peace of mind.

