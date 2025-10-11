Asus laptop deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Save big on best-selling models
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 07:00 am IST
Grab powerful Asus laptops with amazing deals this Diwali. Explore models for gaming, work, and everyday use, including Vivobook, Zenbook, and TUF series.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ASUS Vivobook 14, (i5 14th Gen) Intel Core 5 120U, Thin & Light Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/Fingerprint Reader/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.4 Kg) X1404VAP-EB542WS View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Thin & Light Laptop(AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.63 Kg) E1504FA-NJ131WS View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14, Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
|
₹92,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X 13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Indie Black/1.67 kg)K3605VC-RP412WS View Details
|
₹59,989
|
|
|
ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) 14th Gen,Intel Core 7 240H Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/16/144Hz/M365*/Office Home 2024, Matte Black,1.95 Kg),V3607VU-RP275WS View Details
|
₹84,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB )512GB SSD,FHD,15.6,144Hz,RGB Keyboard,48Whrs,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg) FA506NCG-HN199W View Details
|
₹63,989
|
|
|
ASUS TUF A16 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/140W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/56Whrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mecha Gray/2.2Kg) FA607NUG-RL189WS View Details
|
₹86,990
|
|
|
|
₹139,990
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16 13th Gen,Intel Core i7-13650HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB/140W TGP/16GB/1TB/FHD+/16/165Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg)G614JU-N4200WS View Details
|
₹113,290
|
|
