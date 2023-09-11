Best 1.5 ton AC in India 2023: 10 best options that offer cooling comfort

Indian summers can be punishing - the sweltering heat, the humidity (if you live in coastal areas), the dry heat of the northern Indian plains (often accompanied with dust storms and hot air often called Lu in Hindi) can severely affect our wellbeing, health and productivity. Be it at work or at home, life without an air conditioner (AC) is hard to imagine today.

1.5 ton AC is ideal for a medium-size room. (Pexels)

In dry heat, one can still manage with an air cooler (if you have lived in Delhi and elsewhere in north India, you would know how effective the humble desert coolers are) but when rains come or if your region has high humidity, an AC is our only hope to exist in relative comfort.

For a large section of Indians, a 1.5 ton AC would be a favoured category among ACs for a variety of reasons - features, cooling capacity of an average Indian room and budget.

We have put together a bunch of some of the best 1.5 ton ACs available currently in India and on Amazon. Brands like LG, Voltas, Whirlpool, Samsung among a host of others come to the mind. Do take a look at our list; we are convinced after going through the features you are sure to decide on one.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

If you have been looking for a good quality AC, then Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is for you. It can give you cool and clean air. With its copper condenser, PM 2.5 filter, and Dew Clean Technology, you can be sure that you will get pure and refreshing air. What's even better is that is a budget-friendly product. Its Triple Display offers easy control, and Coanda Airflow ensures uniform cooling throughout the room. This 2023 model titled MTKL50U comes in an elegant shade of white and will definitely add to your home's decor too.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

Triple Display for easy control

Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling

Dew Clean Technology for enhanced air quality

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Inverter Technology 3-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient option Effective PM 2.5 filtration for clean air May have a higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC from LG is your answer to all your cooling needs as it blends comfort with health concerns (it ensure you get pure air always) seamlessly. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature which adapts very well to your cooling needs, while the copper condenser ensures efficient performance. This model in elegant white with a chrome deco strip add a sophistication to your room. This 2023 model is equipped with an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, that makes sure that you get to breathe clean and healthy air.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Elegant White Design with Chrome Deco Strip (Model: GLS18I3FWAGC)

Pros Cons 5-in-1 convertible for versatile cooling 3-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient option Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for improved air quality May have a higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC

If you are looking for optimum cooling then opt for Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This one comes with a special feature, called 5-in-1 convertible by the makers, which gives all-around cooling and optimum comfort at all times. Its copper condenser guarantees energy-efficient performance. Additional features like multi-sensors, self-diagnosis and stabilizer-free operation spell convenience and ensure you are never hassled using this AC. This model is available in a classic white colour and though some find cleaning its exterior a challenge some times, overall is look super classy and is a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Multi Sensors for precise temperature control

Self Diagnosis for easy maintenance

Pros Cons Versatile 5-in-1 convertible feature 3-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient opti Copper condenser for energy efficiency May require a separate purchase of a voltage stabilizer if the voltage fluctuations in your area are severe.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

This AC is an excelletn choice for anypone who is keen on air quality as well as energy efficiency features. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC comes with advance features such as convertible 6-in-1 cooling modes, copper condenser and advanced dual filtration system incorporating HD and PM 2.5 filters. Its Auto Cleanser feature ensures that it requires minimal or no cleaning and hence maintaining it on a regular basis becomes hassle-free. It comes in a gentle and graceful white shade that is subtle but will add to your room's decor. You know that this AC is your choice of superior cooling and air purification is what you crave.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Modes

Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter

Auto Cleanser for easy maintenance

Pros Cons Highly energy-efficient 5-star rating Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter ACs Advanced dual filtration for improved air quality May require professional installation for optimal performance

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a standout feature called Wind-Free Technology, that gives you comfort while being energy efficient. With a copper condenser and 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, it adapts to your cooling needs effortlessly. Its anti-bacterial filter makes sure the air you breathe is always fresh and free of nasties. Thanks to its a sleek white finish, your room will look uber cool too. Smart looks coupled with energy efficient feature and crisp clean air mean that you have a complete package in hand. Go for it.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode

Anti-bacterial Filter

Wind-Free Technology for gentle cooling

Pros Cons Wind-Free Technology provides gentle and comfortable cooling 3-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient option Copper condenser for energy efficiency and durability Slightly higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs.

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Your search for efficient cooling and advanced features ends here - turn to Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. It comes with a bunch of great features such as copper condensers which ensure durability and superior performance while its antibacterial filter makes sure you get clean, fresh air in your room always. Its classic white colour gives an air of sophistication to your space. If you keen on having a comfortable environment at your home at all times, then opt for this AC.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

Antibacterial Filter for clean air

2023 Model

Classic White Design

Pros Cons Copper condenser for durability and efficience 3-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient option Antibacterial filter enhances air quality May not have advanced features found in higher-end models.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

If you are looking for an air conditioner that blends versatility and durability, then Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is meant for you. Its copper condenser give you superior performance at a steady pace while its 4-in-1 adjustable mode makes sure that your comfort needs are taken care of. It anti dust filter enhances indoor air quality and makes living conditions healthy and comfortable. Add to that its pristine white colour and you have a winner.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

4-in-1 Adjustable Mode

Anti-dust Filter for cleaner air

2023 Model

Pros Cons Copper condenser for enhanced efficiency and longevity 3-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient option Versatile 4-in-1 adjustable mode for customized cooling May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Owning a Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC will mean your home's comfort level is taken care of. This is a smart and energy-efficient solution for every home's cooling needs. With a copper condenser for optimal cooling, it offers a 7-in-1 convertible mode, including an AI mode for customized comfort. Its built-in PM 0.1 air purification filter gives you clean and odour-free indoor air always. Also, its pristine white colour looks oh-so-good.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

7-in-1 Convertible Mode with AI

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Wi-Fi-enabled for smart control

Pros Cons Smart Wi-Fi control for convenience 3-star energy rating may not be the most energy-efficient option Advanced PM 0.1 air purification for cleaner indoor air Smart features may require a stable and high-speed Wi-Fi connection.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC from Whirlpool is an embodiment of innovation and energy efficiency. This model brings together power and versatility, thanks to its powerful features like copper condenser and 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes. It also features an advanced HD filter that is geared to give you pure, breathable air always. This AC from Whirlpool not only keeps you comfortable always, it ensures that your electricity bill is also in check. Don't forget to add this to your home.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

4-in-1 Convertible Cooling Mode

HD Filter for improved air quality

5-star energy rating for maximum efficiency

Pros Cons High energy efficiency for cost savings Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter ACs Versatile 4-in-1 cooling modes for customized comfort May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is a good option for a smart home, looking to get unparalleled cooling and innovation in one product. This AC is so designed to combine efficiency and intelligence. With a copper condenser and AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling modes, it adapts to your surroundings quickly to give your comfortable cooling. It features 4-way swing that makes cooling uniform. Its HD filter with anti-virus protection enhances air quality.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Modes

4 Way Swing for uniform cooling

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

5-star energy rating for energy efficiency

Pros Cons Advanced AI features for customized cooling Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter AC High energy efficiency for cost savings Some users may find advanced features complex to operate.

3 best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Copper Condenser: Durable and efficient cooling performance. PM 2.5 Filter: Enhances indoor air quality. Dew Clean Technology: Ensures fresh and clean air. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling: Versatile cooling modes. Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter: Improved air quality 2023 Model: Modern and efficient design. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC Convertible Cooling: Adapts to changing cooling needs Multi Sensors: Precise temperature control Self Diagnosis: Convenient maintenance. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling: Versatile cooling options PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter: Enhanced air quality. Auto Cleanser: Hassle-free maintenance. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC Wind-Free Technology: Gentle and comfortable cooling Copper Condenser: Energy-efficient performance. PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter: Cleaner indoor air. Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Copper Condenser: Enhanced efficiency and durability Antibacterial Filter: Clean and fresh indoor air 2023 Model: Updated design. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC Copper Condenser: Efficient cooling performance 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling: Versatile cooling modes. HD Filter: Improved indoor air quality. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter: Healthier indoor air. 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling: Versatile cooling modes PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter: Healthier indoor air. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC 5 Star Energy Rating: Maximum energy efficiency 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling: Customized comfort. HD Filter: Cleaner indoor air. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling: Adaptive and versatile cooling 4 Way Swing: Uniform cooling throughout the room. HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection: Improved air quality with virus protection.

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money among the listed options. With a 5-star energy rating, versatile 4-in-1 cooling modes, and an HD filter for improved air quality, it offers a perfect balance of efficiency and affordability for Indian consumers.

Best overall product

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is the best overall product among the 10 ACs listed above. It offers a perfect blend of advanced features, including AI-powered convertible cooling, uniform 4-way swing, and an HD filter with anti-virus protection, making it a top choice for performance, efficiency, and convenience.

How to buy the best 1.5 ton AC in India

To buy the best 1.5-ton AC in India, consider several key factors. Begin by assessing your room size to determine the appropriate cooling capacity. Next, focus on energy efficiency by choosing an AC with a higher star rating (3-star to 5-star) to reduce long-term energy costs. Opt for inverter technology for better efficiency and precise temperature control. Ensure the AC has a copper condenser for enhanced performance and durability. Check for versatile cooling modes, air quality features, and a reputable brand with a good warranty. Lastly, read customer reviews, compare prices, and explore offers to make an informed and cost-effective decision.

