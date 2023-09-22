Best 65 inch TV in India 2023: Top 10 picks of September 2023

No modern home is complete without a television set, particularly one with a big screen. In the realm of modern homes, the 65-inch TV has become an irreplaceable fixture. It has single-handedly shifted the paradigm of entertainment, taking it from the silver screens of cinema halls to the cosy confines of our living rooms. The advantages are many - the immense screen, vivid visuals, and immersive soundscapes have made the 65-inch TV a staple for family gatherings, movie nights, and gaming marathons. Its dominance in the realm of home entertainment is palpable, offering an unparalleled viewing experience.

A 65 inch TV can ensure great viewing experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imagine a scenario when you are back home after a long day at work. Think how relaxing it can get as you sit down, a remote in hand, and switch on your 65-inch television set to watch your favourite sitcom, a series on Netflix or Amazon, or your much anticipated cricket or football match. The experience will surely be mind-blowing thanks to the vivid colours and lifelike clarity that will unfold in front of you. That's the advantage of having a 65-inch TV set at home.

Are you a gaming addict? If yes, then the joy and excitement of playing a game of a screen as expansive as a 65 inch is sure to be out of this world. Gaming on a 65-inch TV is exhilarating, as the larger screen immerses players in captivating worlds, enhances details, and offers an expansive field of view, making it incredibly enjoyable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are convinced then it is time you exchanged your old TV set with a new one or simply went ahead and bought a new one. We have put together a bunch of some of the best 65-inch TV available on Amazon.

Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model

If you have been longing to experience an immersive viewing experience, then bring home a Nu 165 cm (65-inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Model LED65UWA1) in Black. Thanks to its sleek design and advanced features, this TV brings entertainment to life. Its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution provides vibrant visuals and seamless connectivity to streaming platforms. All in all, the Nu 165 cm 65-inch TV offers impressive 4K visuals and a user-friendly WebOS interface. However, it may have limited app options, and the audio quality is average.

Specifications of Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Remote: Magic Remote with voice control

Pros Cons Crisp 4K visuals Limited app ecosystem Intuitive WebOS interface Average audio quality

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Invest in a Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K in Black and enjoy a remarkable viewing experience. This TV's 4K resolution and Google TV integration offer endless entertainment options. With a sleek design and advanced features, it elevates your home entertainment to new heights. The Sony Bravia 65-inch TV offers Google TV integration and immersive audio. However, it comes at a premium price point and may have a limited app selection.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio

Remote: Voice-activated remote control

Pros Cons Google TV integration Premium pricing Immersive Dolby Atmos sound Limited app selection

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV 65U7H (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enjoy a surreal viewing experience with The Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV 65U7H in Black. This TV comes with QLED display technology that ensures vibrant, lifelike colours and exceptional clarity. This TV has a super sleek design which easily adds to your home's décor. Thanks to its smart features, this TV lets you enjoy your favourite content in stunning detail. The Hisense 65-inch TV boasts a stunning QLED display and support for Dolby Vision and Atmos. However, it may have a limited app ecosystem and average built-in sound quality.

Specificationsn of Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart Platform: VIDAA U5

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sound: Dolby Vision and Atmos support

Special Features: 100% Freon-Free, Eco-Friendly

Pros Cons Impressive QLED display May have limited app ecosystem Dolby Vision and Atmos support Average built-in sound

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keen on enjoying a captivating viewing experience? Then opt for the Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K in Black. Its 4K resolution and integration with Google TV provide endless entertainment possibilities. This TV comes with a rather sleek design, certainly a glamorous addition to your home. With its advanced features, this TV is a perfect addition to your home theatre setup. The Sony Bravia 65-inch TV offers Google TV integration and immersive audio. However, it comes at a premium price point and may have a limited app selection.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: Google TV

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio

Remote: Voice-activated remote control

Pros Cons Google TV integration Premium pricing Dolby Atmos sound Limited app selection

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL (Black)

Want to enjoy a visual feast in the comfort of your home? Then go in for the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL in Black. With its Crystal 4K display and Smart TV capabilities, it delivers stunning picture quality and access to a world of content. This TV's slim design and advanced features make it a centrepiece of home entertainment. The Samsung 65-inch TV features a Crystal 4K display and Game Mode for gaming enthusiasts. However, it may have a limited app ecosystem and average audio quality.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 65-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: Tizen OS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Digital Plus, Adaptive Sound

Special Features: Game Mode, Multi View

Pros Cons Crystal 4K display Limited app ecosystem Game Mode for gaming Average audio quality

OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black)

Looking for a superior viewing experience at home? Then go for the OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S in Black. With its 4K display and Android TV integration, it delivers exceptional visuals and access to a wide range of apps and content. Its sleek design and advanced features make it an excellent addition to your home entertainment setup. The OnePlus 65-inch TV offers Android TV integration and impressive audio quality. However, it may have a limited app selection, and it lacks a voice-activated remote control.

Specifications of OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K LED

Smart Platform: Android TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Remote: OnePlus Connect

Pros Cons Android TV integration Limited app selection Impressive audio quality No voice-activated remote

VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED (Grey)

The VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED in Grey is all about enjoying a spectacular viewing experience. Thanks to its 4K display, high picture quality is assured. Its Google TV integration provides stunning visuals and access to a world of content. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV becomes the focal point of your home entertainment. The downside of this appliance is that it may have average audio quality and a limited app ecosystem.

Specifications of VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround

Remote: Voice-activated remote control

Pros Cons Google TV integration Average audio quality Sleek and modern design Limited app ecosystem

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Experience immersive viewing like never before with the LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray. Its 4K resolution and smart features provide stunning visuals and access to a wide range of content. With its modern design and advanced technologies, this TV enhances your home entertainment setup. The LG 65-inch TV features webOS for intuitive navigation and Filmmaker Mode for a cinematic feel. However, it may have average build quality and a limited app selection.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: webOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: AI Sound, Dolby Digital Plus

Special Features: Filmmaker Mode, Sports Alert

Pros Cons webOS for intuitive navigation Average build quality Filmmaker Mode for cinematic feel Limited app selection

Also read: 10 best 50 inch TV in India: September 2023 online buying guide

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 (Black)The TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 in Black redefines your viewing experience. Thanks to its bezel-less design and 4K display, this smart TV provides immersive visuals and seamless integration with Google TV. This TV's sleek aesthetics and advanced features make it a focal point of your home entertainment. The TCL 65-inch TV boasts a bezel-less design and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. However, it may have a limited app ecosystem and average upscaling.

Specifications on TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Atmos, DTS

Special Features: Auto Game Mode, Voice Search

Pros Cons Bezel-less design Limited app ecosystem Dolby Atmos for immersive audio Average upscaling

Also read: 75 inch TV: Choose from top 10 options of September 2023OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black)

The OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro in Black offers an exceptional viewing experience. This smart TV comes with its QLED display and Google TV integration. Both these features come together to give stunning visuals and access to a vast library of content. Its sleek design and advanced technologies make it a standout addition to your home entertainment. The OnePlus 65-inch TV features a QLED display and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. However, it may have a limited app selection and a higher price point.

Specifications on OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD

Special Features: Game Mode, Voice Search

Pros Cons QLED display for vivid colours Limited app selection Dolby Atmos for immersive audio Higher price point

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model WebOS Smart TV platform 4K Ultra HD resolution Stylish Black design Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black) Google TV integration 4K X-Reality PRO technology Voice-activated remote control Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV 65U7H (Black) QLED display technology Dolby Vision and Atmos support VIDAA U5 Smart OS Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black) Google TV integration Triluminos Pro display Cognitive Processor XR Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL (Black) Crystal Processor 4K HDR support (HDR10+ and HLG) SmartThings compatibility OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black) Android TV with Google Assistant Dolby Vision and Atmos support Slim bezel-less design VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED (Grey) Google TV integration Bezel-less design DTS Virtual:X audio technology LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) Quad-core processor webOS Smart TV platform Magic Remote with NFC TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 (Black) Google TV integration Mini-LED backlight technology Game Master mode OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black) QLED display technology Android TV with Google Assistant Motion Clear and Smooth mode

Best value for money

The "Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV 65U7H (Black)" stands out as the best value for money 65-inch TV from the list. With its impressive QLED display technology, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and the user-friendly VIDAA U5 Smart OS, it offers an exceptional viewing experience without breaking the bank, making it a top choice for those seeking a balance between quality and affordability.

Also read: Best TV to buy in September 2023 online: 10 options

Best overall product

The "Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black)" takes the title of the best overall product among the 65-inch TVs. Its integration with Google TV, Triluminos Pro display, and the powerful Cognitive Processor XR provide a comprehensive and immersive viewing experience. With cutting-edge technology and smart features, it caters to both entertainment enthusiasts and tech-savvy users, making it a standout choice in this category.

How to buy a 65 inch TV in India

Buying a 65-inch TV in India involves several considerations. Start by setting a budget and determining your room's layout. Research different brands and models, focusing on factors like display technology (LED, QLED, OLED), resolution (4K or 8K), and smart features. Read reviews and compare prices across various retailers to find the best deal. Check warranty and after-sales service options. Visit physical stores for hands-on experience and consider online purchases for convenience. Make sure to measure your space to ensure the TV fits, and don't forget to factor in additional costs like wall mounts or stands.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.