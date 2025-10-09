Best 75 inch TVs starting at 52990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 65% off on top brands like Sony

A 75-inch TV does more than just fill a wall; it transforms the way you watch sports, movies, and streaming shows at home. This segment has seen a steady surge in India, powered by smarter deals, sharper displays, and buyers wanting a real theatre experience in their living rooms. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival putting flagship models within reach, it's the perfect moment for families and serious cinephiles to consider an upgrade. Massive 75-inch TVs from brands like Sony and Samsung bring theatre-quality viewing and smart features to Indian homes during the Great Indian Festival sale.

What sets these big screens apart isn’t just size, it’s the leap in picture clarity, sound detail, and feature packs. Quantum Dot and Mini LED panels now offer genuine depth and brightness even with sunlight pouring in. Fast refresh rates remove motion blur from both IPL matches and PlayStation marathons, while Dolby Atmos soundbars give you the kind of punch you feel, not just hear. Brand partners have also stepped up, bundling longer warranties, hassle-free installation, and robust after-sales support.

For anyone weighing value, connectivity, and wow-factor this festive season, 75-inch TVs are no longer a niche splurge, they’re a confident move for homes built around shared entertainment and big-screen ambitions.

Bank offers and EMI options

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can grab instant discounts of up to ₹3,750 when paying with select HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis credit or debit cards. No-cost EMI plans start at ₹6,142 per month on models like Toshiba and go up to ₹23,666 per month on flagship Sony TVs, depending on bank tie-ups and tenure. Cashback up to ₹14,199 arrives as Amazon Pay balance when you pick top-end models using eligible cards. Additional ₹1,000 coupons or festival-specific deals cut prices even further. These offers are clearly listed on each product page and apply at checkout.

Top TVs for you:

The TCL 75V6B Metallic Bezel-Less Series showcases stunning visuals on its massive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, bringing movies, sports, and gaming alive in any room. The Google TV platform ensures access to Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and more, all running smoothly on a fast quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. Dolby Audio delivers rich, room-filling sound. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI, up to ₹3,000 bank discounts, and scheduled free setup at delivery.

Samsung’s 75-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA75UE85AFULXL) makes a statement with its huge screen and vibrant, true-to-life colour. Driven by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K and HDR10+ support, movies, sports, and games look crisp even from across the room. Flexible connectivity covers three HDMI ports, speedy WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.2, making it easy to link consoles, soundbars, and even Apple devices using AirPlay. Smart features on Tizen OS include built-in Alexa and Bixby, SolarCell remote, TV Plus with 100+ free channels, and Multi Control for smart home integration. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, expect no-cost EMI from ₹6,499/month and extra bank offers for hassle-free upgrades.

Sony’s BRAVIA 3 Series K-75S30B delivers a true home theatre vibe with a massive 75-inch 4K LED panel, powered by the X1 processor and Triluminos PRO for consistently punchy colours and realistic contrast. Google TV unlocks everything from streaming apps to voice search, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay—giving you smooth control, however you watch. The TV’s audio setup combines Dolby Atmos and a Bass Reflex speaker for a soundstage that does justice to action movies, sports, and music performances. Four HDMI ports cater to all your gadgets, while MotionFlow XR keeps action fluid in fast-paced scenes. With two years of warranty during the festival window and easy EMI plus cashback deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival, this Sony ticks the quality and reliability boxes in style.

Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 Series K-75S25BM2 balances cinematic clarity and smart home convenience in a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD package. The X1 processor and Live Color technology ensure vivid, true-to-life images, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio deliver immersive sound for everything from movies to live sports. Google TV brings together popular streaming apps, voice search, and seamless casting, with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility for easy integration. Four HDMI ports, table-top stand, and eco-friendly power features round out the experience. Shoppers catch two years warranty for a limited time, No Cost EMI from ₹8,999/month, and bank discounts during Amazon Great Indian Festival, making this a premium pick for serious entertainment upgrades.

Here are some 65-inch TVs for you:

The Xiaomi Q1 Series (L75M6-ESG) is built for those who want that movie-hall feel at home. Its 75-inch QLED panel uses Quantum Dot technology, Full Array Local Dimming, and 120Hz refresh for pin-sharp action, great for everything from blockbusters to quick sports. The six-speaker 30W setup brings Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD support, creating proper depth in your sound. Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, hands-free Google Assistant, and a huge app library bring the smart features. Three HDMI ports, eARC, and Auto Low Latency Mode ensure gamers and binge-watchers always get the best. This Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Q1 stands out for unbeatable value in the premium big-screen segment.

VW’s 75-inch Pro Series (VW75GQ1) QLED Google TV delivers impressive scale and vividness, making it ideal for movie nights or streaming marathons. The QLED panel with Full Array Local Dimming, 10-bit colour, and HDR10+ ensures crisp detail and realistic colours. Sound gets a boost from a 48-watt 2.1 channel setup with a built-in subwoofer, so both action scenes and music tracks stand out. You get three HDMI ports (with eARC), two USBs, fast Wi-Fi, and hands-free voice control through Google TV. The brand’s MEMC tech smooths fast motion, and the bezel-less design adds a premium touch that blends into living spaces. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can expect competitive pricing and added value with scheduled delivery and expert installation.

Hisense’s E7Q Series brings home theatre to your living room with a big 75-inch QLED display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Quantum Dot technology provides punchy colour and sharp contrast, while Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode sharpen both movies and sports. Game Mode Plus, 120Hz HSR, and ALLM support offer smooth, lag-free play for gamers. Dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in Alexa, and the intuitive VIDAA OS deliver easy streaming and voice control. Dolby Atmos through 30W speakers fills large rooms with immersive sound. Connectivity is covered with three HDMI (including eARC), two USBs, and optical out. The slim, bezel-less design looks premium, and buyers get complimentary installation, price deals, and coupon savings during Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Sony’s BRAVIA 7 K-75XR70 is a flagship showpiece for anyone looking to futureproof their living room with a cutting-edge 75-inch Mini LED display. The XR Processor and XR Backlight MasterDrive work together to deliver outstanding contrast, bright highlights, and natural colour, even in bright daylight. Fast-paced sports and gaming get crystal motion handling with the 120Hz refresh rate, XR Motion Clarity, and HDMI 2.1 features like VRR and ALLM. Sound is a highlight, too, thanks to 40W Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos, making every blockbuster feel like a cinema trip. Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple Homekit, gesture controls (with Bravia Cam), and easy voice operation make this a smart home entertainment hub. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers get 3 years of warranty, fast delivery, and festival-only discounts, making the BRAVIA 7 a real statement buy.

TCL’s 75P71K QLED Google TV stands out with a 75-inch 4K panel and bright, vivid colours, thanks to Quantum Dot technology, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The metallic bezel-less design gives any living room a rich, modern look, while a Game Master mode, MEMC 120Hz, and wide viewing angles make it great for sports and gaming. The AiPQ processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage tackle multitasking and app loading smoothly, with access to Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more through Google TV. Dolby Atmos 35W sound and smart voice control round out the package. This Amazon Great Indian Festival, two years warranty, value pricing, and easy web setup at delivery make it a strong big-screen contender.

Philips’ 75-inch 8100 Series QLED Google TV (75PQT8100/94) brings vivid colour, 4K clarity, and smooth 120Hz motion to large living spaces. Its A+ grade DLED panel stays bright and sharp even under daylight, while Dolby Atmos and 30W speakers produce full, punchy audio. The Google TV platform unlocks streaming favourites like Netflix, Prime Video, and more, plus voice search and easy mirroring. You get three HDMI ports, dual USB, and Bluetooth for hassle-free connections. This festive season, the clean stand design, sturdy build, and attractive Great Indian Festival pricing put the 8100 Series on the big-screen shortlist for home entertainment upgrades.

Toshiba’s M450RP 75-inch QLED TV rides on Quantum Dot colour, deep contrast, and a robust AI-powered REGZA Engine ZR for punchy picture quality. Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and AI HDR Enhancer keep visuals sharp whether you’re watching sports, movies or gaming. With 36W Dolby Atmos audio, action scenes and music sound bigger and livelier. The Smart Vidaa OS is smooth, with AirPlay and popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar included. Three HDMI ports (eARC supported), two USBs, Bluetooth, and built-in WiFi handle all gadgets and wire-free streaming. Game Mode Plus, quick screen sharing, and AI sports mode add flexibility. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, scheduled delivery and strong warranty coverage make it a complete big-screen package for modern homes.

Sony’s BRAVIA 3 Series K-75S30 delivers crisp 4K visuals on a sprawling 75-inch LED panel, powered by Triluminos PRO and the reliable X1 processor. The screen produces vibrant colour and sharp motion thanks to MotionFlow XR 200, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and ambient optimisation. TV audio gets a lift from 20W Bass Reflex speakers with Dolby Atmos, ideal for films, music, and sports. The Google TV interface is fast and familiar, with features like built-in Chromecast, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay for easy casting from devices. You’ll find four HDMI ports, two USBs, and a compact Eco Remote for simple control. This festive season, the generous three-year warranty and special Amazon Great Indian Festival pricing make the BRAVIA 3 a heavyweight star for serious home viewing.

FAQs on 75 inch TVs Do 75 inch TVs need a large room? Yes, they look best in bigger rooms, ideally with at least 8-10 feet viewing distance.

Are 75 inch TVs good for gaming? Absolutely. Look for features like low input lag, HDMI 2.1, and at least 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

What internet speed is ideal for streaming 4K content? You’ll want a stable internet connection of at least 25 Mbps for smooth, buffer-free 4K streaming.

Can I wall-mount a 75 inch TV safely? Yes, but ensure you use a heavy-duty, VESA-compatible wall mount and check wall strength before installation.

Do 75 inch TVs come with Dolby Vision and Atmos? Many models support Dolby Vision and Atmos now, providing enhanced picture quality and immersive sound for home entertainment.

