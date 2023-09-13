Best AC brand in India: Top 10 options to consider before making a purchase

Summers in Indian subcontinent have never been easy to navigate. Be it the dry heat of the north Indian plains or the humid heat of coastal India, the sweltering summer heat is torturous. Having said so, the conditions have only become worse with global warming. Life without air conditioning is hard to imagine. While there are many AC brands available in India, there are some that stand out and are most preferred by customers.

Opt for good air conditioner brands to enjoy cool comfort. (Pexels)

A good AC should take care of one's cooling needs, should dehumidify spaces and increasingly be environment-friendly. It should be energy efficient as well. A good number of big brands have woken up to this realisation and hence we find new products that use a host of latest technologies to meet such challenges.

We have bunched together some of the most popular and trusted AC brands, available in India for your perusal. Do take a look and buy one too.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, 2023 Model, is an excellent option in AC and ideal option to upgrade your home cooling experience. This is a high-performance air conditioner that keeps your space comfortably cool while ensuring your energy bills remain in check. Its copper condenser enhances durability, while the 4-in-1 adjustable mode provides personalized comfort. It also comes with a anti-dust filter that makes sure you get clean and healthy air always and your family's well being is always taken care of. Its low noise operation result in you getting sound sleep.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser for Durability

4-in-1 Adjustable Mode

Anti-dust Filter

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Initial installation cost 4-in-1 adjustable Regular maintenance required

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Opt for Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC to tackle the oppressive heat of Indian summer months. This AC comes with robust copper condenser, which have been built to last. The Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling feature makes the AC adapt to your needs and Insta Cool provides instant relief on hot days. Its Dual Filtration feature makes sure you get pure and healthy air at all times. Add to all this its pristine white will add to your home's decor.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser for Durability

Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

Insta Cool Technology

Dual Filtration

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Higher initial cost 6-in-1 cooling Professional installation needed

IFB 1.6 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The IFB 1.6 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, 2023 Model is a smart cooling option to take care of all your cooling needs. Its copper condenser ensures durability. This Smart Ready AC elevates your living space by providing unmatched cooling comfort. With features like Flexi 8-in-1 Convertible Cooling and a high-definition compressor, this AC offers versatile cooling options and efficient performance.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.6 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser for Durability

Flexi 8-in-1 Convertible Cooling

HD Compressor

Pros Cons Smart Ready Lower energy efficiency 8-in-1 cooling Additional smart module needed

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

If you are looking for cooling comfort but don't want heavy bills either, then invest in Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. This is a high performance AC that blends efficient cooling with energy efficiency. Its copper condenser ensure durability and efficiency while its 5-star energy rating helps save energy bills. Its advanced inverter technology ensures precise temperature control and minimal noise, enhancing your comfort.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser

Inverter Technology

Colour: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Higher initial cost Inverter technology Regular maintenance required

Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star, WiFi, Inverter Split AC

The Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC, 2023 Model is your answer to the long summer months in India. This AC is a perfect blend of innovation and efficiency. Equipped with copper condenser technology, this AC guarantees long-lasting performance. With its WiFi connectivity, it enables remote control and monitoring. Thanks to this feature, you can now ensure you can control your comfort from anywhere. Its 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes adapt to your preferences while the Antibacterial Filter ensures clean air.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Copper Condenser

WiFi-enabled

7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes

Antibacterial Filter

Pros Cons WiFi connectivity Slightly lower energy efficiency 7-in-1 cooling modes Higher initial cost

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

If you wish to experience superior cooling, then opt for Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, 2023 Model, IC518YNU. This AC comes with copper condenser that ensure enhanced durability. It also gives you stabilizer-free operation. This AC also comes with 4-way swing that ensures uniform cooling, while its Dust Filter feature ensures clean and fresh air. With Smart Ready technology, Blue Fins, and Self Diagnosis, this AC is smart choice meant for modern living.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser

4 Way Swing

Smart Ready Technology

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Higher initial cost Self Diagnosis Additional accessories needed

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is a good blend of innovation and efficiency. This AC comes with robust copper condenser that ensure durability. This AC has another special feature called 7-in-1 Convertible Mode that adapts to your cooling needs effortlessly. Thanks to its PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, your family and you can be assured of clean and healthy air. If you are keen on a comfortable home and want to breathe easy then bring home this AC.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser

7-in-1 Convertible Mode

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Slightly lower energy efficiency 7-in-1 convertible Limited smart features

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

If you are keen on advanced cooling, then bring home LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC. This AC features a durable copper condenser and AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, both providing complete comfort. Its 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection gives you clean and pure air at all times. This appliance brings together innovation and efficiency.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser

AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

4 Way Swing

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Higher initial cost AI technology Professional installation needed

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter Split AC is a classic choice for your cooling comfort. Thanks to its elegant beige colour, it can add to your home's decor. Its copper condenser ensures longevit. Its 4-in-1 Flexicool technology comes with Anti-Viral Guard that ensure your comfort and health. This AC has another smart feature called Smart Energy Display. Using it you can monitor energy usage, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser

4-in-1 Flexicool with Anti-Viral Guard

Smart Energy Display

Pros Cons Smart Energy Display Slightly lower energy efficiency Flexicool technology Professional installation needed

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, 2023 Model, IC518YNU is a feature-packed AC that offers unparalleled performance and convenience. The copper condenser in this AC ensures durability, while the 4-way swing provides uniform cooling across the room. It is also a stabilizer-free AC and built to withstand voltage fluctuations. Its Dust Filter guarantees clean and fresh air. Its Smart Ready technology ensures easy connectivity and control.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser

4 Way Swing

Smart Ready Technology

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Higher initial cost Smart features Professional installation needed

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating Inverter technology Copper condenser Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC Flexicool technology Copper condenser Energy-efficient (5-star) IFB 1.6 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Copper condenser 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating Inverter technology Copper condenser Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star, WiFi, Inverter Split AC WiFi connectivity 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes Anti-Virus Protection (HD Filter) Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating 4-way swing Smart Ready Technology Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Copper condenser 7-in-1 Convertible Mode PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling 4-way swing Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter Split AC Flexicool technology Smart Energy Display Anti-Viral Guard (HD Filter) Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating 4-way swing Smart Ready Technology

Best value for money

Among the options listed, the IFB 1.6 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money. With a balanced blend of features including a copper condenser, 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling, and a PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, it offers efficient cooling and improved air quality without breaking the bank. This AC provides excellent value for those seeking performance, durability, and affordability.

Best overall product

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI best DUAL Inverter Split AC emerges as the best overall product in the list. Combining a 5-star energy rating, advanced AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, and 4-way swing, it offers unparalleled cooling efficiency and customization. Smart features like AI technology make it a top choice for those seeking both performance and convenience. LG's commitment to innovation sets it apart as the best overall AC.

How to buy AC brands in India

To purchase AC brands in India, begin by evaluating your cooling requirements, considering factors like room size and budget. Look for models with higher star ratings for energy efficiency. Research reputable brands known for reliability and quality, such as LG, Samsung, Voltas, Daikin, and Hitachi. Read customer reviews and compare prices from various retailers or online platforms. Ensure the AC comes with a comprehensive warranty and plan for professional installation. Prioritize features that suit your needs, whether it's inverter technology, air purification, or smart capabilities. After purchase, invest in regular maintenance for optimal performance and longevity.

