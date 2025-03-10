Best Amazon offers: Avail up to 60% off on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more appliances
Mar 10, 2025 03:11 PM IST
Amazon's latest deals offer up to 60% off essential home appliances. Grab significant discounts on ACs, refrigerators, and advanced washing machines.
Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-NU12ZKY4W, White)
₹34,990
LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)
₹49,990
Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel)
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)
₹29,990
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black
₹11,990
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO
₹14,290
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, Silver)
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)
₹34,990
₹33,990
₹49,990
₹51,990
₹36,990
₹79,990
₹46,990
₹29,990
₹13,790
₹159,990
₹11,990
₹13,990
₹14,290
₹15,299
₹15,990
₹5,249
