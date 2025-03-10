Menu Explore
Best Amazon offers: Avail up to 60% off on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more appliances

By Bharat Sharma
Mar 10, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Amazon's latest deals offer up to 60% off essential home appliances. Grab significant discounts on ACs, refrigerators, and advanced washing machines.

Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-NU12ZKY4W, White)
₹34,990

₹34,990

LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)

Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)
₹49,990

₹49,990

Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel)

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)
₹29,990

₹29,990

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black
₹11,990

₹11,990

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO
₹14,290

₹14,290

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, Silver)

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)

Right now, Amazon's offering a treasure trove of discounts, slashing prices by up to 60% on must-have home appliances. Forget endlessly searching for deals; they're all here.

Score massive savings - up to 60% off ACs, fridges, and washing machines in Amazon's latest appliance sale
Score massive savings - up to 60% off ACs, fridges, and washing machines in Amazon's latest appliance sale

We're talking substantial savings on split ACs, perfect for battling the rising temperatures. Imagine upgrading your kitchen with a new energy-efficient refrigerator or simplifying laundry days with a state-of-the-art washing machine, all at a fraction of the usual cost. And it doesn't stop there.

Microwave ovens, chimneys, and a host of other appliances are included, too. This is the perfect moment to modernise your home without breaking the bank. These are limited-time offers, so act fast to snag the best deals on top-brand appliances before they're gone.

Top offers for you:

Amazon offers on ACs, up to 55% off

Beat the heat with Amazon's AC offers, slashing prices up to 55%. Find split AC deals on top brands like LG, Carrier, and Daikin. Upgrade to an energy-efficient AC with inverter technology. Don't miss these AC discounts and summer cooling offers on Amazon. Secure your perfect air conditioner online today.

Top offers for you:

Refrigerator offers on Amazon, over 40% off

Refresh your kitchen with Amazon's refrigerator offers, over 40% off. Find side-by-side refrigerators and double-door fridge deals from Samsung, LG, and Haier. Upgrade to an energy-saving refrigerator with advanced features. Don't miss these fridge discounts and kitchen appliance sales on Amazon. Secure your ideal refrigerator online today.

Top offers for you:

Amazon offers on washing machines

Simplify laundry with Amazon's washing machine offers. Find top-load washing machine deals and front-load washing machine discounts. Upgrade to an energy-efficient washing machine from LG or Samsung. Discover automatic washing machine offers and laundry appliance sales. Don't miss these washing machine deals on Amazon. Secure your ideal washing machine online today.

Top offers for you:

Best chimneys on discounts, over 60% off

Banish kitchen fumes with Amazon's chimney discounts, over 60% off. Find kitchen chimney deals from Elica, Faber, and Glen. Upgrade to a powerful chimney with advanced filtration. Discover auto-clean chimney offers and kitchen appliance sales. Don't miss these chimney discounts on Amazon. Secure your ideal chimney online today.

Top offers for you:

Amazon offers on microwaves, over 50% off

Quick meals, big savings! Amazon offers microwaves over 50% off. Find microwave oven deals from Samsung, LG, IFB, and Haier. Upgrade your kitchen with a convection microwave or a simple solo microwave. Discover kitchen appliance discounts and microwave sales. Don't miss these microwave offers on Amazon. Secure your ideal microwave online today.

Top offers for you:

FAQs on appliances

  • What's the best type of AC for saving energy?

    Inverter split ACs are most efficient, adjusting power to maintain temperature, reducing energy consumption and lowering electricity bills.

  • Which refrigerator style suits a large family best?

    Side-by-side refrigerators offer ample storage, with separate fridge and freezer compartments, ideal for large families needing plenty of space.

  • Are front-load washing machines worth the extra cost?

    Yes, front-load machines use less water and energy, provide better cleaning, and are gentler on clothes, justifying the higher initial price.

  • Why should I invest in a good kitchen chimney?

    A quality chimney effectively removes smoke and odours, keeping your kitchen air clean and preventing grease buildup, improving overall kitchen hygiene.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

