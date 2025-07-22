Best Android launchers in 2025: Clean, custom, and built for you

The great thing about Android is how easy it is to change the way your phone looks and works. And in 2025, launchers are doing more than just swapping icons, they’re helping you stay focused, reduce clutter, and make every swipe count. Whether you want total control or something that just works better out of the box, here are six standout Android launchers that are actually worth trying. Android launchers change the way your smartphone feels.

1. Nova Launcher

Still the gold standard for customisation. Nova lets you change everything. Icon size, grid layout, gestures, animations, and more. The performance is smooth, and features like backup/restore and custom icon packs make it perfect for users who like to fine-tune every detail. It's also lightweight, meaning your phone won’t feel sluggish even if you go all out on custom tweaks.

2. Niagara Launcher

For people who hate clutter. Niagara throws out the traditional home screen grid and gives you a vertical list of your most-used apps, along with integrated notifications. It’s designed for one-handed use, which makes it ideal for compact phone fans. If minimalism is your thing, and you like clean, swipe-based navigation, this one delivers.

3. Smart Launcher 6

This one auto-categorizes your apps into folders like Social, Games, and Media. It adapts to your usage patterns, offers a clean look, and includes features like a built-in app drawer search bar and theme support. Great for anyone who wants a smarter layout without putting in the manual effort.

4. Action Launcher

Think of this as Nova’s edgier cousin. It has unique features like “Shutters” (access widget previews with a swipe) and “Covers” (tap once to open the app, swipe to open a folder). It’s highly responsive and supports icon packs and gestures. If you like fast, gesture-heavy interactions, this is worth exploring.

5. Microsoft Launcher

Geared toward productivity, it syncs well with your Microsoft account, OneDrive, calendar, and To Do lists. The feed-style layout works well for work-focused users. It’s not the flashiest, but it’s surprisingly useful if your life revolves around Windows or Outlook.

6. AIO Launcher

This one flips the script. No icons, no widgets, just information. Think call logs, weather, news, storage, calendar, all on one scrollable screen. It’s aimed at users who want everything front and centre, without opening multiple apps.