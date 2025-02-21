Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best computer accessories for 2025: Must-have peripherals for your PC setup

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 21, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Discover the top 8 computer accessories that will enhance your PC setup in 2025. From ergonomic laptop stands to powerful speakers. Choose the right one for you

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Value For Money

STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Tabletop Stand Patented Riser Ventilated Portable Foldable Compatible with MacBook Notebook Tablet Tray Desk Table Book with Free Phone Stand (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

Portronics Bridge X USB 3.0 Type C Female to USB Male OTG Adapter, 5Gbps High Speed Data Transfer, Fast Charging, Compatible with Laptops, Tablets, Smartphone, Chargers and More Devices(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹109

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Igloo 1, 2.0 USB Computer Speakers, 8 Watts, Multicolor LED, USB Powered, AUX, Volume Control Pod for PC, Laptops, Desktop View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics 20-in-1 Cleaning Kit for Screen, Laptop, PC, Monitors, Keyboards, Desktop, MacBooks, iPhones, Mobile and Earphones (White) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kuber Industries Computer Brush | Computer Keyboard Brush | Kitchen Duster | Laptop Keyboard Brush | Computer Dual Brush | Cleaning Tool for Computer | Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ambrane 20-in-1 Cleaning Kit for Smartphones, Tablet, PC Computer, Laptops, Keyboards, DSLR Camera Lens, Earphones, Airpods with Screen Dust Brush, Key Puller & Spray Bottle (ACK-01, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FreshDcart Adjustable Computer Arm Rest Ergonomic Attachable Computer Table Arm Support Stand Desk Rests Chair Extender for Home Office(Black Pack Of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹380

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAZI (Blue Pack 1) 100gm Multipurpose Laptop Keyboard Cleaner Dust Cleaning Kit Slime Gel Jelly Putty Magic Super Clean Gel Keyboard Laptop Car Dashboard Accessories Electronic Gadget Product Cleaner View Details checkDetails

₹149

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

In today's digital age, having the right accessories for your computer is essential to maximize productivity and elevate your overall experience. Whether you're a professional working from home or a gaming enthusiast, the right peripherals can make a world of difference. In this article, we'll explore the top 8 computer accessories for 2025, ranging from ergonomic laptop stands and powerful speakers to versatile cleaning kits and stylish keyboard covers. No matter your needs, we've got you covered with the best options available on the market.

Essential computer accessories enhance performance, connectivity, convenience, and user experience.
Essential computer accessories enhance performance, connectivity, convenience, and user experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Stand is a game-changer for anyone who spends long hours working on their laptop. Its patented design offers unparalleled ventilation and ergonomics, reducing strain on your neck and back. With compatibility across various devices, this stand is a must-have for professionals and students alike.

Specifications

Adjustability
Yes
Compatibility
Multiple devices
Ventilation
Patented design
Material
Durable construction

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ergonomic design

affiliate-tick

Improved ventilation

affiliate-tick

Compatible with various devices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for larger laptops

Click Here to Buy

STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Tabletop Stand Patented Riser Ventilated Portable Foldable Compatible with MacBook Notebook Tablet Tray Desk Table Book with Free Phone Stand (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Portable Laptop Stand is a versatile accessory that allows for easy transfer and charging. Compatible with smartphones and tablets, this stand is perfect for professionals on the go. Its sturdy construction and sleek design make it a stylish and functional addition to any workspace.

Specifications

Portability
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets
Charging
Yes
Material
Durable construction

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Portable and lightweight

affiliate-tick

Charging capabilities

affiliate-tick

Compatible with various devices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for larger tablets

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Bridge X USB 3.0 Type C Female to USB Male OTG Adapter, 5Gbps High Speed Data Transfer, Fast Charging, Compatible with Laptops, Tablets, Smartphone, Chargers and More Devices(Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The ZEBRONICS Computer Speakers deliver powerful and clear sound, making them ideal for both work and entertainment. With a sleek, multicolor design, these speakers are a stylish addition to any setup. Powered by advanced technology, they offer a rich audio experience for music, movies, and gaming.

Specifications

Sound Quality
High fidelity
Design
Multicolor
Power Source
Advanced technology
Compatibility
Universal

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Rich audio experience

affiliate-tick

Stylish design

affiliate-tick

Universal compatibility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for extremely large rooms

Click Here to Buy

ZEBRONICS Igloo 1, 2.0 USB Computer Speakers, 8 Watts, Multicolor LED, USB Powered, AUX, Volume Control Pod for PC, Laptops, Desktop

Loading Suggestions...

The TechSmile Cleaning Kit is a comprehensive solution for maintaining the cleanliness of your electronic devices. From monitors and keyboards to earphones and laptops, this kit offers versatile cleaning options. Its compact and portable design makes it a must-have for professionals and gamers alike.

Specifications

Versatility
Multiple devices
Portability
Yes
Effectiveness
Comprehensive cleaning
Material
High-quality components

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile cleaning options

affiliate-tick

Compact and portable

affiliate-tick

High-quality components

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require frequent replenishment of cleaning supplies

Click Here to Buy

Amazon Basics 20-in-1 Cleaning Kit for Screen, Laptop, PC, Monitors, Keyboards, Desktop, MacBooks, iPhones, Mobile and Earphones (White)

Loading Suggestions...

The Kuber Industries Keyboard Cover is a colorful and protective accessory for your computer keyboard. Available in a variety of vibrant shades, this cover adds a touch of style while keeping your keyboard safe from dust and spills. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting protection for your device.

Specifications

Protection
Dust and spills
Design
Multicolor
Compatibility
Universal
Material
Durable construction

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish and protective

affiliate-tick

Universal compatibility

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not fit all keyboard sizes

Click Here to Buy

Kuber Industries Computer Brush | Computer Keyboard Brush | Kitchen Duster | Laptop Keyboard Brush | Computer Dual Brush | Cleaning Tool for Computer | Multicolor

Loading Suggestions...

The Ambrane Cleaning Kit is a versatile solution for keeping your smartphones, keyboards, and earphones clean and well-maintained. Its compact and portable design makes it easy to carry while on the go. With high-quality cleaning components, this kit offers effective and efficient results.

Specifications

Versatility
Multiple devices
Portability
Yes
Effectiveness
High-quality cleaning
Material
Durable components

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile cleaning options

affiliate-tick

Compact and portable

affiliate-tick

High-quality components

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May require frequent replenishment of cleaning supplies

Click Here to Buy

Ambrane 20-in-1 Cleaning Kit for Smartphones, Tablet, PC Computer, Laptops, Keyboards, DSLR Camera Lens, Earphones, Airpods with Screen Dust Brush, Key Puller & Spray Bottle (ACK-01, Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The FreshDcart Adjustable Laptop Stand offers ergonomic benefits and improved posture for users. Its attachable design allows for easy installation and adjustment to suit individual preferences. With a focus on comfort and practicality, this stand is a valuable addition to any workspace.

Specifications

Adjustability
Yes
Compatibility
Universal
Ergonomics
Improved posture
Material
Durable construction

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ergonomic benefits

affiliate-tick

Improved posture

affiliate-tick

Universal compatibility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for larger laptops

Click Here to Buy

FreshDcart Adjustable Computer Arm Rest Ergonomic Attachable Computer Table Arm Support Stand Desk Rests Chair Extender for Home Office(Black Pack Of 1)

Loading Suggestions...

The LAZI Multipurpose Universal Accessories offer a range of functionalities for electronic devices. From cable management to device organization, this accessory set is a practical addition to any workspace. With its universal compatibility, it provides solutions for various device types.

Specifications

Functionality
Multipurpose
Compatibility
Universal
Organization
Cable management
Material
Durable components

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multipurpose functionality

affiliate-tick

Universal compatibility

affiliate-tick

Cable management solutions

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not fit all device types

Click Here to Buy

LAZI (Blue Pack 1) 100gm Multipurpose Laptop Keyboard Cleaner Dust Cleaning Kit Slime Gel Jelly Putty Magic Super Clean Gel Keyboard Laptop Car Dashboard Accessories Electronic Gadget Product Cleaner

accessories of computer Top Features Comparison:

Best computer accessoriesAdjustabilityCompatibilityVentilation
STRIFF Adjustable Laptop StandYesMultiple devicesPatented design
Portronics Portable Laptop StandYesSmartphones, tabletsDurable construction
ZEBRONICS Computer SpeakersNoUniversalHigh fidelity
TechSmile Cleaning KitYesMultiple devicesComprehensive cleaning
Kuber Industries Keyboard CoverNoUniversalDust and spills
Ambrane Cleaning KitYesMultiple devicesHigh-quality cleaning
FreshDcart Adjustable Laptop StandYesUniversalImproved posture
LAZI Multipurpose Universal AccessoriesNoUniversalMultipurpose

Similar articles for you

Computer desks to add to your professional or academic setup: 8 reliable options

Say goodbye to wires: Freedom of wireless keyboard and mouse

Best computer monitors for 2024: Top 9 LED, gaming and 4K monitors for productivity and clarity

Monitor buying guide: Get all relevant details like refresh rate, screen resolution, screen size before you pick one

Best 21-inch monitors: Explore 7 outstanding options for stunning visuals and productivity

Monitor stands for a clean home and office setup: 10 options we recommend

FAQs on accessories of computer

  • What is the price range of these products?

    The price range of these products varies, with options available to suit different budgets and requirements. It's essential to consider the features and benefits of each product to determine the best value for your investment.

  • Are these accessories compatible with all computer models?

    Most of the accessories mentioned are designed to be compatible with a wide range of computer models, offering versatility and functionality across various devices.

  • How do I clean and maintain these accessories?

    Cleaning and maintaining these accessories is simple and straightforward, typically requiring gentle cleaning with a soft cloth and non-abrasive cleaning solutions. Refer to the product instructions for specific care guidelines.

  • What are the key features to look for in a computer accessory?

    When choosing a computer accessory, key features to consider include adjustability, compatibility, durability, and ergonomic design. These features can significantly impact the usability and effectiveness of the accessory.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On