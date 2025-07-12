Best deals on mobiles with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: OnePlus 13, iQOO 13 and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently underway. And if you're in the market for a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, essentially a flagship Android device, now is actually a great time to buy one. Many of these phones are available at discounted prices, including models from brands like OnePlus and iQOO. Amazon Prime Day Day Sale is live for everyone, know about new launches and offers.(OnePlus)

Here are some of the top deals on Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones available on Amazon:

The OnePlus 13 launched in India at ₹69,999. However, during the ongoing sale, you can get it for much less. By combining bank offers, you can avail a discount of up to ₹5,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹59,999. It's an excellent value-for-money deal for a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The iQOO 13 is another great option if you're after Snapdragon 8 Elite performance. It is currently retailing for ₹54,998, but with bank offers, you can bring the price down further to around ₹52,700. This is one of the fastest, performance-centric phones available, featuring a 144Hz display that makes it ideal for gaming. iQOO has also committed to four years of Android updates, making it a future-proof choice.

The Realme GT7 Pro is currently priced at ₹44,999, making it the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone on the market. You can get an additional discount of approximately ₹2,200 when purchasing with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you're looking for a performance-focused device, the GT7 Pro is a no-brainer at this price, especially considering the powerful chipset and flagship features like IP69 dust and water resistance, 120W fast charging, and a proper triple-camera setup.