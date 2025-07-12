Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Best deals on mobiles with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: OnePlus 13, iQOO 13 and more

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 05:21 PM IST

Realme GT 7 Pro for ₹45,000, OnePlus 13 for ₹60,000 – here are the top deals on Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagships we spotted during Amazon Prime Day 2025

Product Rating Price

OnePlus 13 | Smarter with OnePlus AI | Lifetime Display Warranty (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Midnight Ocean) View Details checkDetails

₹64,999

iQOO 13 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) View Details checkDetails

₹54,998

realme GT 7 Pro (Mars Orange,12GB+256GB) | Indias First Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor | 3X Periscope Flagship Camera| RealWorld Eco² OLED Plus Display View Details checkDetails

₹44,999

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently underway. And if you're in the market for a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, essentially a flagship Android device, now is actually a great time to buy one. Many of these phones are available at discounted prices, including models from brands like OnePlus and iQOO.

Amazon Prime Day Day Sale is live for everyone, know about new launches and offers.(OnePlus)
Here are some of the top deals on Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones available on Amazon:

The OnePlus 13 launched in India at 69,999. However, during the ongoing sale, you can get it for much less. By combining bank offers, you can avail a discount of up to 5,000, bringing the effective price down to 59,999. It's an excellent value-for-money deal for a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The iQOO 13 is another great option if you're after Snapdragon 8 Elite performance. It is currently retailing for 54,998, but with bank offers, you can bring the price down further to around 52,700. This is one of the fastest, performance-centric phones available, featuring a 144Hz display that makes it ideal for gaming. iQOO has also committed to four years of Android updates, making it a future-proof choice.

The Realme GT7 Pro is currently priced at 44,999, making it the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone on the market. You can get an additional discount of approximately 2,200 when purchasing with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you're looking for a performance-focused device, the GT7 Pro is a no-brainer at this price, especially considering the powerful chipset and flagship features like IP69 dust and water resistance, 120W fast charging, and a proper triple-camera setup.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
