Best handheld gaming systems to carry your digital journey in 2025

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 24, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Looking for the best handheld gaming system in 2025? Check out our list of the top 8 portable gaming consoles and devices to find the perfect one for you.

Best Overall Product

ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7)/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001W View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

Best Value For Money

TOYTONIC 2.4-Inch Screen Handheld Gamepad Console with 520 Built-in Classic Games, Portable Digital Gaming System for Kids & Adults View Details checkDetails

₹798

TOYTONIC Sup Game Box Handheld Gaming Console with 3.5-Inch Color Screen, Retro Classic Games, Rechargeable Battery, and TV Output View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

GRAPHENE SUP Handheld Game Console,Classic Retro Video Gaming Player Colorful LCD Screen USB Rechargeable Portable Pocket Video Gamepad 400 in 1 Classic Old Games (Sup Video Game), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹599

2025 Upgraded New Tv Gaming System | Plug & Play Video TV Game 4K Ultra HD with 20,000+ Games Built-in, 9 Emulators & Wireless 2 Controllers for Kids (5 Years to 17 Years) 20,000 Games Edition (White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

GSH R36S Handheld Game Console 3.5 inch Retro Emulator System Assorted Colour 64GB (64gb), Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

RFV1 500-in-1 Retro Mini Portable Game Console for Kids - 3.5 Big Display, TV Support, Handheld Classic Gaming System with Pre-Loaded Games Like Mario & Contra (Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

MICROMINI X-Ninja (ANBERIC) RG35XX Handheld Game Gray Console 64GB 3.5 inch IPS Retro Games Consoles Classic Emulator Hand-held Gaming Console Preinstalled Hand Held Video Games System View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Handheld gaming systems have come a long way since the days of the Game Boy. With advancements in technology, there are now a wide variety of options available for gamers who want to play on the go. From compact and affordable devices to high-end consoles with advanced features, there is something for everyone. In this article, we will compare some of the best handheld gaming systems of 2025 to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a casual gamer looking for some fun on the go or a hardcore gamer in need of a powerful portable console, we've got you covered.

Ultimate portable gaming: Power, performance, and fun in your hands.

The ASUS Handheld Gaming Console is a powerful and versatile device that offers a wide range of games and features. With a high-resolution display and fast processor, it delivers smooth and immersive gaming experiences. The console also comes with a variety of built-in games and supports additional game downloads.

Specifications

Screen Size
3.5 inches
Processor
Quad-core
Memory
4GB RAM
Battery Life
Up to 8 hours

Reasons to buy

High-resolution display

Fast processor

Variety of built-in games

Reasons to avoid

Pricey

Limited availability of some games

ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7)/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001W

The TOYTONIC 2.4-Inch Handheld 520 Portable Gaming Console is a compact and affordable option for gamers on the go. It features a 2.4-inch display and comes with 520 built-in games. The console is lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for travel.

Specifications

Screen Size
2.4 inches
Built-in Games
520
Battery Life
Up to 6 hours

Reasons to buy

Affordable

Compact and lightweight

Large selection of built-in games

Reasons to avoid

Limited screen size

Short battery life

TOYTONIC 2.4-Inch Screen Handheld Gamepad Console with 520 Built-in Classic Games, Portable Digital Gaming System for Kids & Adults

The TOYTONIC Game Handheld Console offers a 3.5-inch display and a rechargeable battery for long gaming sessions. It comes with a variety of classic games pre-installed and supports additional game downloads. The console also features a built-in speaker for immersive audio.

Specifications

Screen Size
3.5 inches
Battery
Rechargeable
Built-in Games
200+
Speaker
Built-in

Reasons to buy

Long battery life

Large selection of pre-installed games

Built-in speaker

Reasons to avoid

Limited selection of modern games

Slightly bulky design

TOYTONIC Sup Game Box Handheld Gaming Console with 3.5-Inch Color Screen, Retro Classic Games, Rechargeable Battery, and TV Output

The GRAPHENE Handheld Colorful Rechargeable Gaming Console features a vibrant display and a rechargeable battery. It offers a wide selection of colorful and engaging games that are perfect for gamers of all ages. The console also supports multiplayer gaming for added fun.

Specifications

Screen Size
3 inches
Battery
Rechargeable
Games
Colorful and engaging
Multiplayer
Yes

Reasons to buy

Vibrant display

Rechargeable battery

Wide selection of games

Reasons to avoid

Limited screen size

Limited multiplayer options

GRAPHENE SUP Handheld Game Console,Classic Retro Video Gaming Player Colorful LCD Screen USB Rechargeable Portable Pocket Video Gamepad 400 in 1 Classic Old Games (Sup Video Game), Multicolor

The Upgraded Gaming Emulators come with wireless controllers for a seamless gaming experience. The emulators support a wide variety of games and consoles, making them a versatile option for gamers. The wireless controllers offer freedom of movement and easy gameplay.

Specifications

Controller Type
Wireless
Game Compatibility
Wide variety
Console Compatibility
Multiple consoles
Ease of Use
Seamless gameplay

Reasons to buy

Wireless controllers

Wide game compatibility

Versatile console support

Reasons to avoid

May require additional setup

Higher price point

2025 Upgraded New Tv Gaming System | Plug & Play Video TV Game 4K Ultra HD with 20,000+ Games Built-in, 9 Emulators & Wireless 2 Controllers for Kids (5 Years to 17 Years) 20,000 Games Edition (White)

The GSH Handheld Emulator comes with a wide assortment of games and 64GB of storage for added convenience. It offers a large selection of classic and modern games, making it suitable for a wide range of gamers. The handheld emulator also features a high-resolution display for immersive visuals.

Specifications

Storage
64GB
Game Collection
Assorted
Display
High-resolution
Game Variety
Classic and modern

Reasons to buy

Large game collection

Ample storage space

High-resolution display

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky design

Limited availability

GSH R36S Handheld Game Console 3.5 inch Retro Emulator System Assorted Colour 64GB (64gb), Black

The RFV1-500 Retro Portable Gaming Console offers a nostalgic gaming experience with its collection of classic games. It features a compact design and a long-lasting battery for extended gameplay. The console is perfect for retro gaming enthusiasts and those looking for a blast from the past.

Specifications

Game Collection
Retro classics
Battery Life
Long-lasting
Design
Compact
Nostalgia Factor
High

Reasons to buy

Nostalgic gaming experience

Long battery life

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

Limited game selection

Not suitable for modern gaming

RFV1 500-in-1 Retro Mini Portable Game Console for Kids - 3.5 Big Display, TV Support, Handheld Classic Gaming System with Pre-Loaded Games Like Mario & Contra (Multicolor)

The MICROMINI Handheld Consoles come with a variety of preinstalled games for instant fun. They feature a compact and handheld design, making them perfect for gaming on the go. The consoles are easy to use and offer a simple and enjoyable gaming experience.

Specifications

Preinstalled Games
Variety
Design
Compact
Ease of Use
Simple and enjoyable
Portability
Handheld

Reasons to buy

Variety of preinstalled games

Compact design

Simple and enjoyable experience

Reasons to avoid

Limited game selection

Basic features

MICROMINI X-Ninja (ANBERIC) RG35XX Handheld Game Gray Console 64GB 3.5 inch IPS Retro Games Consoles Classic Emulator Hand-held Gaming Console Preinstalled Hand Held Video Games System

FAQs on best handheld gaming system

  • What is the battery life of the ASUS Handheld Gaming Console?

    The ASUS Handheld Gaming Console offers a battery life of up to 8 hours, allowing for extended gaming sessions on a single charge.

  • Does the Upgraded Gaming Emulators support multiple consoles?

    Yes, the Upgraded Gaming Emulators offer support for multiple consoles, allowing for a wide variety of game compatibility.

  • Are the TOYTONIC handheld consoles easy to carry?

    Yes, the TOYTONIC handheld consoles feature a compact and lightweight design, making them easy to carry for gaming on the go.

  • Can the MICROMINI Handheld Consoles be used by kids?

    Yes, the MICROMINI Handheld Consoles are suitable for kids and offer a variety of preinstalled games for instant fun.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

