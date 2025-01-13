Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best iQOO mobile phones under 20,000: iQOO Z9s 5G, Z9X, and more

ByShaurya Sharma
Jan 13, 2025 05:12 PM IST

Here's a look at the iQOO phones you can purchase in the Indian market under ₹20,000.

iQOO is known for producing performance-driven smartphones, and its range of devices under 20,000 is no exception. With several models to choose from, there's a blend of features to cater to a variety of needs. Here's a look at the top iQOO phones you can purchase in the Indian market under 20,000. Read on for details.

iQOO has a slew of phones under the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 price bracket in India.(iQOO)
iQOO has a slew of phones under the 20,000 price bracket in India.(iQOO)

iQOO Z9s 5G

The iQOO Z9s 5G is available for under 20,000 and comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, making it a great option for performance-heavy tasks at this price. The device features a curved display, which many associate with a premium feel. Additionally, it gets a large 5,500mAh battery, IP64 dust and water resistance, and is available in two colours: Titanium Matte and Onyx Green.

iQOO Z9 Lite

The iQOO Z9 Lite is another excellent choice, priced at 10,499 (with the 6GB + 128GB variant available for 11,499). It comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 90Hz refresh rate on its 6.56-inch IPS LCD display. The phone is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, with the base model offering 4GB of RAM.

iQOO Z9X 5G

The iQOO Z9X 5G, priced at 11,999, is another solid option. It features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and a 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display. The main camera is 50MP, and the phone comes with dual stereo speakers. It also provides IP64 dust and water resistance. The device is available in three variants: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB, with colour options including Storm Grey and Tornado Green.

iQOO Z9 5G

Another model in the iQOO Z9 series is the Z9 5G, which features the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, dual stereo speakers, and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display, and the main camera setup includes a 50MP Sony sensor and a 2MP bokeh sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera. The Z9 5G is available in two colours: Brushed Green and Graphene Blue, with two variants—8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On