Best iQOO mobile phones under 20,000: iQOO Z9s 5G, Z9X, and more

iQOO is known for producing performance-driven smartphones, and its range of devices under ₹20,000 is no exception. With several models to choose from, there's a blend of features to cater to a variety of needs. Here's a look at the top iQOO phones you can purchase in the Indian market under ₹20,000. Read on for details. iQOO has a slew of phones under the ₹ 20,000 price bracket in India.(iQOO)

iQOO Z9s 5G

The iQOO Z9s 5G is available for under ₹20,000 and comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, making it a great option for performance-heavy tasks at this price. The device features a curved display, which many associate with a premium feel. Additionally, it gets a large 5,500mAh battery, IP64 dust and water resistance, and is available in two colours: Titanium Matte and Onyx Green.

iQOO Z9 Lite

The iQOO Z9 Lite is another excellent choice, priced at ₹10,499 (with the 6GB + 128GB variant available for ₹11,499). It comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 90Hz refresh rate on its 6.56-inch IPS LCD display. The phone is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, with the base model offering 4GB of RAM.

iQOO Z9X 5G

The iQOO Z9X 5G, priced at ₹11,999, is another solid option. It features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and a 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display. The main camera is 50MP, and the phone comes with dual stereo speakers. It also provides IP64 dust and water resistance. The device is available in three variants: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB, with colour options including Storm Grey and Tornado Green.

iQOO Z9 5G

Another model in the iQOO Z9 series is the Z9 5G, which features the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, dual stereo speakers, and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the display, and the main camera setup includes a 50MP Sony sensor and a 2MP bokeh sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera. The Z9 5G is available in two colours: Brushed Green and Graphene Blue, with two variants—8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.