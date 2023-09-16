Best mini fridge of September 2023: Choose for top 10 options

A mini fridge is no longer a freaky idea; for households with many family members a regular fridge may not be enough. Then, many of us have the travel bug and love to travel or spend long hours in our car in our commute from home to office and back. In all this, owning a mini fridge is your solution.

Mini fridge can work very well as a second fridge or a portable one.

A mini fridge is ideal for storing fruits, beverages or meats but you can always use it in more creative ways. The best bit about these appliances is that they are spacious enough to stock up essentials while on the go yet small enough to be tucked into some corner of your car or your kitchen.

As compared to regular sized refrigerators, the options here are limited. However, on online platforms like Amazon, you can get some options. While some of them are from bigger and well-known brands like Kelvinator and Godrej, many of them are from relatively lesser known ones such as Midea and Generic.

We have bunched together a host of such mini fridges from Amazon. Take a look, check out their features and if you are convinced, pick one too as well. What's better is that the festive season is all set take off. So you can avail mega discounts on them as well. So hurry and add one to your cart right away.

Godrej 45 L 2 Star Minibar Refrigerator With adjustable Temperature

If you had been looking for a minibar refrigerator, then this one is for you. The Godrej 45 L 2 Star Minibar Refrigerator (RD CHAMP 45B RF GR SL) is the ideal solution for compact cooling needs. It features an adjustable temperature control, allowing you to fine-tune the cooling as per your requirements. With a capacity of 45-litres, it offers ample space for storing beverages, snacks, and essentials. It has a sleek design and comes with a reversible door. That make it a versatile addition to any space, (bedroom, office, or dorm room). Its 2-star energy rating makes sure that you get a fine mix of efficiency and functionality. So while your items stay fresh, you don't end up consuming excessive energy either.

Specifications:

Capacity: 45 Litres

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Temperature Control: Adjustable

Model: 2023 (RD CHAMP 45B RF GR SL)

Colour: Grey Silver

Pros Cons Adjustable temperature control for customized cooling. 2-star energy rating may not be as energy-efficient as higher-rated models Compact size and reversible door for flexible placement Limited capacity may not suit larger cooling needs.

Hisense 45 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

If your spaces is tiny and you can't really fit in a standard size fridge, then go in for Hisense 45 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (RR46D4SBN). It is the perfect cooling companion for compact spaces. This 2023 model has a a 45-litre capacity, which gives ample room for storing beverages, snacks, and essentials. It comes with 4-star energy rating that gives efficient cooling while minimizing energy consumption. It features Direct-Cool technology which maintains consistent temperatures for freshness. It also has reversible door which allows for flexible placement in any corner. With a modern design and practical features, this mini refrigerator is a reliable choice for small apartments, dorm rooms, or as an additional cooling solution.

Specifications:

Capacity: 45 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Technology: Direct-Cool

Model: 2023 (RR46D4SBN)

Colour: Black

Pros Cons High 4-star energy rating for energy efficiency Limited capacity may not suit larger storage needs Direct-Cool technology ensures consistent cooling Lack of a freezer compartment for freezing items

Midea 93 L Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

The Midea 93 L Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (MDRD142FGF03) in elegant Bright Crystal Gray is engineered to need your cooling needs even in compact spaces. This 2023 model has a generous capacity of 93-litre, offering ample space for your groceries, beverages, and snacks. It comes with adjustable shelves that affords customization for efficient storage. With Direct Cool technology, you can be sure of consistent cooling performance. Its reversible door adds flexibility to its placement. This mini refrigerator is a great combination of aesthetics and functionality, ideal for apartments, dorms, or small kitchens.

Specifications:

Capacity: 93 Litres

Technology: Direct Cool

Model: 2023 (MDRD142FGF03)

Colour: Bright Crystal Gray

Adjustable Shelves: Yes

Pros Cons Spacious 93-litre capacity for versatile storage Lacks a separate freezer compartment for freezing items Stylish Bright Crystal Gray finish enhances decor. Not as energy-efficient as higher-rated models.

FLAWISH Universal 5V Car Mini Fridge

FLAWISH Universal 5V Car Mini Fridge is a versatile fridge, manufactured for both cooling and warming purposes while on the go. With a compact design and sleek black finish, it can easily fit into any space - your car, office, or any other space. This dual-function fridge operates via a 5V auto USB connection, making it convenient for travel. This mini fridge keeps your beverages and snacks cool in the warmer months and can also keep food warm during the colder seasons. It is a must-have for road trips, picnics, or simply to keep your drinks chilled or meals warm at work.

Specifications:

Dual-Function: Cooler and Warmer

Power Source: 5V Auto USB Connection

Portable and Compact Design

Suitable for Car, Office, and Travel

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Versatile, serving as both a cooler and a warmer Limited capacity compared to standard refrigerators Compact and portable design for travel and office use. Requires a 5V auto USB connection, limiting its use to compatible power sources.

Kelvinator 45 Litres 1 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator

The Kelvinator 45 Litres Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator (KRC-B060SGP) in Silver Grey is a blend of convenient and compact refrigeration to keep your essentials safe. It has a modest 45-litre capacity and is just right for storing beverages, snacks, and small groceries. This mini bar refrigerator features a 1-star energy rating, which does a good job of balancing functionality with affordability. It has a single door design which provides easy access. Its adjustable thermostat makes it easy for you to control the cooling as per your needs. It is suitable for small apartments, bedrooms, or office spaces.

Specifications:

Capacity: 45 Litres

Energy Rating: 1 Star

Colour: Silver Grey

Adjustable Thermostat

Single Door Design

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving for small areas 1-star energy rating may not be very energy-efficient Adjustable thermostat for customized cooling Limited capacity may not accommodate larger items

Kelvinator 95 Litres 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator

The Kelvinator 95 Litres Single Door Refrigerator (KRC-A110SGP) is also a good example of great cooling option that can fit into compact spaces. With a generous 95-litre capacity, it offers enough space to store beverages, groceries, and snacks. It comes in a nice Silver Grey colour which adds touch of style and sophistication to your space. This mini refrigerator features a 1-star energy rating. It comes with a single door design which makes access easy. Its adjustable thermostat allows you to set the cooling level to your preference. This fridge is ideal for small apartments, bedrooms, or offices.

Specifications:

Capacity: 95 Litres

Energy Rating: 1 Star

Colour: Silver Grey

Adjustable Thermostat

Single Door Design

Pros Cons Spacious 95-litre capacity for versatile storage 1-star energy rating may not be very energy-efficient Adjustable thermostat for customized cooling Limited capacity may not accommodate larger items

Lloyd Havells 93 L 1 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Lloyd Havells 93 L 1 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GLDC111CBST1GC) has been so engineered to take care of your basic cooling needs effortlessly. This 2023 model has a capacity of 93 litre, which is good enough to store your essentials like beverages and fruits. The sleek Black Steel finish adds a touch of sophistication to your space. With a 1-star energy rating, it balances performance with economy. It comes with a Direct-Cool technology which helps maintain consistent temperatures for freshness. Its single door design makes it easy to access stuff inside.

Specifications:

Capacity: 93 Litres

Energy Rating: 1 Star

Technology: Direct Cool

Model: 2023 (GLDC111CBST1GC)

Colour: Black Steel

Pros Cons Adequate 93-litre capacity for basic storage needs Limited energy efficiency with a 1-star rating Stylish Black Steel finish enhances aesthetics May not accommodate larger items due to its smaller size

LOOM TREE 25L Portable Mini Car Fridge Refrigerator

The LOOM TREE 25L Portable Mini Car Fridge is more suited for travels rather than keeping it at home. This perfect travel companion keeps your beverages cool on the go. It offers 25 litres of storage space and is apt for tracel purposes. Storing drinks and snacks during road trips, picnics, or camping will never be a problem. It is portable and lightweight in design and hence it can be carried anywhere. You can also plug it into your car's 12V DC power source for convenience. This mini fridge ensures your beverages stay refreshingly cool, making it an essential addition to your travel gear.

Specifications:

Capacity: 25 Litres

Cooling Function Only

Portable and Compact Design

Suitable for Car Use

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Compact and portable for travel convenience Limited to cooling function only; no warming capability Provides efficient cooling for beverages during trips Smaller capacity may not accommodate a wide range of items

Ment 25L Portable Mini Car Fridge Refrigerator

Here's another example of a mini fridge, meant for travel. The Ment 25L Portable Mini Car Fridge offers both cooling and heating functions, making it a versatile travel companion. Whether you want to keep your beverages cool during a summer road trip or warm your food on a winter journey, this mini fridge has you covered. It comes with a 25-litre capacity, and provides ample space for your items. The portable design ensures it's easy to carry, and it conveniently connects to your car's 12V DC power source. Whether you're camping, tailgating, or on the road, the Ment mini fridge ensures your food and drinks are at the desired temperature.

Specifications:

Capacity: 25 Litres

Cooling and Heating Function

Portable and Compact Design

Suitable for Car Use

Colour: Varies by Model

Pros Cons Versatile cooling and heating functions for all seasons Limited capacity may not accommodate larger items Portable design is convenient for travel and outdoor activities Colour options may vary, and availability may be limited.

Mini Fridge, 12L Car Refrigerator

The Mini Fridge is a versatile and portable refrigeration option for all your cooling and warming needs. Whether you're on a road trip, camping adventure, or simply need to keep your skincare products at the right temperature, this is your go-to fridge. With a 12-litre capacity, it offers ample storage space for snacks, drinks, and more. The adjustable temperature control allows you to switch between cooling and warming modes, making it suitable for a wide range of items. It comes with a shoulder strap and that makes it easy to carry around. You can also plug it into your car's 12V DC power source. This mini fridge is a must-have for those always on the go.

Specifications:

Capacity: 12 Litres

Cooling and Heating Function

Portable Design with Shoulder Strap

Suitable for Car Use (12V DC)

Adjustable Temperature Control

Pros Cons Versatile cooling and heating functions for various needs Limited capacity may not accommodate larger items Portable design with a shoulder strap for easy transport. Dependency on a car's 12V DC power source for operation.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Godrej 45 L Minibar Refrigerator Adjustable Temperature Control Energy-efficient 2-star rating Compact Size for Small Spaces Hisense 45 L Single Door Mini Refrigerator 4-star energy rating Direct-Cool technology Reversible Door for Flexible Placement Midea 93 L Single Door Mini Refrigerator Large 93 L Capacity Bright Crystal Gray Finish Adjustable Shelves for Storage FLAWISH Universal Car Mini Fridge Warmer/Cooler Dual Auto USB Power Versatile Cooling and Heating Modes Portable Design for Travel Kelvinator 45 Litres Single Door Mini Bar Refrigerator Compact and Space-Saving Design Internal Storage Compartments 1-star energy rating for basic use Kelvinator 95 Litres Single Door Refrigerator Spacious 95 L Capacity Silver Grey Finish 1-star energy rating for basic use Lloyd Havells 93 L Single Door Refrigerator Stylish Black Steel Finish 1-star energy rating for basic use Direct-Cool technology LOOM TREE 25L Portable Mini Car Fridge Refrigerator Portable and Easy to Carry Cooling Function for Beverages Sleek Black Design Ment 25L Portable Mini Car Fridge Refrigerator Portable and Compact Cooling and Heating Functions Ideal for Road Trips and Camping Mini Fridge with 12L Capacity for Car and Travel Compact Design with Shoulder Strap Adjustable Cooling and Warming Suitable for Skincare and Food Storage

Best value for money

The Hisense 45 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (RR46D4SBN) stands out as the best value for money mini fridge among the options listed. With its 4-star energy rating, it ensures efficient cooling while keeping energy bills in check. The reversible door adds flexibility to its placement in tight spaces. Its compact size doesn't compromise on storage, making it suitable for dorms, offices, or small apartments. This fridge offers excellent value for those seeking affordability, energy efficiency, and a balance between space and features in a mini refrigerator.

Best overall product

The Midea 93 L Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (MDRD142FGF03) emerges as the best overall mini fridge among the options listed. With its spacious 93-liter capacity, it offers ample storage for beverages and food items. The bright crystal gray finish adds a touch of style to any space. Additionally, the adjustable shelves provide customization for storage needs. This mini fridge combines capacity, design, and functionality, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a versatile and efficient cooling solution.

How to buy the best mini fridge in India

To purchase the best mini fridge in India, follow these steps: First, determine your specific requirements, considering factors like size, capacity, and features. Assess your budget, as mini fridges come in various price ranges. Research reputable brands and models, reading user reviews and expert recommendations for performance and durability. Look for energy-efficient models to save on long-term operating costs. Evaluate special features like adjustable shelves, reversible doors, and temperature controls to ensure they meet your needs. Compare prices from different retailers and check for any ongoing deals or discounts. Finally, prioritize after-sales service and warranty coverage for peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.