Best Noise smartwatches: Top 10 feature packed and budget friendly options for every need

ByAmit Rahi
Jun 13, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Discover the top Noise smartwatches that offer great features, style and performance, all without breaking the bank.

FAQs

Best overall

Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black View Details checkDetails

Budget friendly

Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Large display

Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96 Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women - Midnight Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Rugged option

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Noise Pulse 4 Max Indias 1st Ever AI Create Smart Watch, AI Search, 1.96 AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, BT Calling, 7 Menu Styles, Health Suiteᵀᴹ (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Noise Newly Launched Vortex Plus 1.46” AMOLED Display, AoD, BT Calling, Sleek Metal Finish, 7 Days Battery Life, All New OS with 100+ Watch Faces & Health Suite (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Looking for a stylish yet affordable smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on features? Noise has steadily built a reputation for delivering high-quality smartwatches packed with fitness tracking, health monitoring, and smart notifications—all at budget-friendly prices.

Stay smart and stylish on a budget with the best Noise smartwatches for every lifestyle.
Stay smart and stylish on a budget with the best Noise smartwatches for every lifestyle.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 Noise smartwatches that offer the perfect balance of functionality and value. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a busy professional, or someone who simply wants a smarter way to manage daily tasks, there’s a Noise smartwatch here to suit your needs. Read on to discover the best options currently available in the UK market.

The Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch features a 1.38" TFT display and supports Bluetooth calling, making it suitable for on-the-go communication. Its IP68 rating ensures resistance to dust and water, while the heart rate and sleep tracking features help users monitor their health throughout the day. The watch offers up to 7 days of battery life and over 100 customizable watch faces.

With a stylish round dial and lightweight build, the Noise Twist is comfortable for daily wear. It supports essential health monitoring and fitness tracking, making it a practical choice for users seeking affordability and core smart features in a compact design.

Specifications

Display
1.38" TFT
Battery
Up to 7 days
Water resistance
IP68
Bluetooth calling
Yes
Health monitoring
Heart rate, sleep tracking

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable and feature-rich for the price

affiliate-tick

Lightweight, comfortable design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Display resolution is basic

affiliate-cross

Limited advanced health features

Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch premium and feature-rich for its price, with a vibrant display and smooth performance, though battery life and call quality receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

A stylish smartwatch offering essential features, good display, and smooth usage—ideal for everyday needs, though battery and call performance may vary.

The Noise Pulse 2 Max offers a large 1.85" display with 550 nits brightness, making it easy to view in sunlight. It supports Bluetooth calling, Smart DND, and up to 10 days of battery life. The watch is designed for both men and women, featuring 100 sports modes and over 100 watch faces for personalisation.

Its robust battery and bright screen make it ideal for active users, while the Smart DND and health suite features add convenience. However, the TFT display is less vibrant than AMOLED alternatives, and the design is more functional than premium.

Specifications

Display
1.85" TFT, 550 nits
Battery
Up to 10 days
Bluetooth calling
Yes
Sports modes
100
Water resistance
Not specified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large, bright display

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

TFT display lacks AMOLED vibrancy

affiliate-cross

Basic build quality

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch’s sturdy build, bright display, and Bluetooth calling, though opinions vary on battery life, functionality, and health tracking accuracy.

Why choose this product?

A well-designed smartwatch with strong calling features and good looks—best for casual users, though battery and sensor reliability may differ.

The Noise Pulse Go Buzz is a compact smartwatch with a 1.69" TFT display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and SpO2 monitoring. It offers 100 sports modes with auto-detection and up to 7 days of battery life (2 days with heavy calling). The watch is lightweight and suited for daily fitness tracking.

Its auto sports detection and SpO2 sensor make it attractive for health-focused users. However, heavy Bluetooth calling drains the battery quickly, and the display is smaller than some competitors.

Specifications

Display
1.69" TFT
Battery
Up to 7 days (2 days with heavy calling)
Bluetooth calling
Yes
Sports modes
100 with auto-detection
SpO2 monitoring
Yes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Auto sports detection

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery drains fast with calling

affiliate-cross

Smaller display

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the smartwatch’s design, large display, and rich features. While many enjoy strong battery life and good connectivity, others face issues with Bluetooth and sound.

Why choose this product?

An attractive, feature-rich smartwatch with AI support and large display—great for daily use, though battery and connectivity experiences may vary.

The Noise Twist Go Round Dial smartwatch features a 1.39" display and a premium metal build, combining style with durability. It supports Bluetooth calling, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. With over 100 watch faces and sports modes, it caters to users seeking both aesthetics and functionality.

The metal build and round dial provide a classic look, while health and fitness features ensure all-around utility. However, the slightly heavier design may not suit everyone, and the display is TFT, not AMOLED.

Specifications

Display
1.39" TFT
Battery
Not specified (typically up to 7 days)
Bluetooth calling
Yes
Build
Metal
Health monitoring
Heart rate, sleep tracking

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Premium metal build

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive health tracking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavier than plastic models

affiliate-cross

TFT display

Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Elite Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch premium and stylish with easy-to-use features and good battery life, though wrist sense functionality stops working for some.

Why choose this product?

A premium-looking smartwatch that balances casual and formal wear, offers seamless notifications and good battery life—though wrist detection may be unreliable for some.

The Noise Quad Call smartwatch boasts a 1.81" display, Bluetooth calling, and AI voice assistance. Its standout feature is the 160+ hours battery life, making it one of the longest-lasting smartwatches in its class. The metallic build, in-built games, and 100 sports modes add to its versatility.

This watch is ideal for users who prioritize battery life and want a robust feature set. However, the large size may not suit smaller wrists, and the display, while big, is not AMOLED.

Specifications

Display
1.81" TFT
Battery
Up to 160+ hours
Bluetooth calling
Yes
AI voice assistant
Yes
Build
Metallic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Exceptional battery life

affiliate-tick

AI voice assistant

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky for some users

affiliate-cross

No AMOLED display

Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Rose Pink)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch stylish, user-friendly, and full of useful features, though some report battery and performance issues over time.

Why choose this product?

A feature-rich, visually appealing smartwatch with easy connectivity and great value, though battery life and long-term performance may not meet everyone's expectations.

The newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 features a 1.96" display—the largest in the series—and Bluetooth calling. It offers a premium build, auto sport detection, and over 170 watch faces. The large display enhances readability, while the robust build ensures durability.

This smartwatch is suited for users seeking a big, clear display and advanced fitness tracking. However, the larger size may be cumbersome for smaller wrists, and battery life is average given the display size.

Specifications

Display
1.96" TFT
Battery
Not specified (typically up to 7 days)
Bluetooth calling
Yes
Auto sport detection
Yes
Watch faces
170+

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Largest display in series

affiliate-tick

Premium build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky design

affiliate-cross

Average battery life

Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96 Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women - Midnight Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch stylish and good value for money, with great calling features, though some report issues with battery, connectivity, and screen performance.

Why choose this product?

A fashionable, functional smartwatch ideal for everyday use and calls, but may not satisfy those needing longer battery life or flawless connectivity.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 stands out with its 1.96" AMOLED display and premium metallic build. It features Bluetooth calling, a functional crown, and gesture controls, making it highly interactive. The silicon strap ensures comfort for long-term wear.

Its AMOLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, ideal for users who value screen quality. However, the price is higher than TFT models, and the large size may not fit all users comfortably.

Specifications

Display
1.96" AMOLED
Battery
Not specified (typically up to 7 days)
Bluetooth calling
Yes
Build
Premium metallic
Gesture control
Yes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Vibrant AMOLED display

affiliate-tick

Premium design and features

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price

affiliate-cross

Large size

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider this smartwatch a premium product with a vivid display, accurate fitness tracking, and strong battery life. However, a few report it stops working after some use.

Why choose this product?

An excellent choice for those seeking a feature-rich, stylish smartwatch with reliable health tracking and a week-long battery—just be mindful of occasional durability concerns.

The Noise Pulse 4 Max is India’s first AI Create smartwatch, featuring a 1.96" AMOLED display, functional crown, and AI-powered search. It offers Bluetooth calling, 7 menu styles, and the Health Suite™ for comprehensive tracking. The premium metallic finish adds a touch of elegance.

This smartwatch is designed for tech enthusiasts who want cutting-edge AI features and a high-quality display. The advanced features may be overkill for basic users, and the price is at the upper end of the segment.

Specifications

Display
1.96" AMOLED
Battery
Not specified (typically up to 7 days)
Bluetooth calling
Yes
AI features
AI Create, AI Search
Build
Premium metallic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

AI-powered features

affiliate-tick

High-quality AMOLED display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Expensive for the segment

affiliate-cross

Complex for casual users

Noise Pulse 4 Max Indias 1st Ever AI Create Smart Watch, AI Search, 1.96 AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, BT Calling, 7 Menu Styles, Health Suiteᵀᴹ (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this smartwatch’s premium appearance, vibrant display, sturdy build, and standout AI features. However, opinions are divided on battery life, display performance, sensor accuracy, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

A solid option if you value style, AI features, and build quality—but consider it carefully if long battery life and display reliability are essential to you.

The Noisefit Halo Smartwatch is designed for women, featuring a diamond-cut dial, glossy metallic finish, and both mesh metal and leather strap options. Its AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals, while features like female cycle tracking and 100+ watch faces provide personalization.

This watch is ideal for style-conscious users who want both fashion and function. However, the focus on aesthetics means fewer sports features, and the price is higher due to the premium build and design.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
Battery
Not specified (typically up to 7 days)
Build
Glossy metallic, diamond-cut dial
Female cycle tracker
Yes
Strap options
Mesh metal, leather

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish, premium design

affiliate-tick

Female health tracking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Fewer sports features

affiliate-cross

Premium price

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend this smartwatch for its robust build, brilliant AMOLED display, and impressive range of features at an affordable price. Fitness tracking, including heart rate and sleep monitoring, is reported to be accurate, and the battery life is widely praised.

Why choose this product?

An excellent choice for those seeking premium features without the premium price—though be aware of occasional issues with the display and sound service.

The newly launched Noise Vortex Plus features a 1.46” AMOLED display with Always-on Display (AoD) and Bluetooth calling. The sleek metal finish and all-new OS enhance the user experience, while the 7-day battery life and 100+ watch faces offer versatility.

This smartwatch is perfect for users wanting a compact, stylish device with a high-quality display and modern features. However, the smaller display may not appeal to those who prefer larger screens, and the battery life is average.

Specifications

Display
1.46” AMOLED, AoD
Battery
Up to 7 days
Bluetooth calling
Yes
Build
Sleek metal
OS
All-new, customizable

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek, modern design

affiliate-tick

Always-on AMOLED display

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller display than competitors

affiliate-cross

Average battery life

Noise Newly Launched Vortex Plus 1.46” AMOLED Display, AoD, BT Calling, Sleek Metal Finish, 7 Days Battery Life, All New OS with 100+ Watch Faces & Health Suite (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's stylish design and vibrant display, considering it well worth the price. Bluetooth calling and feature-rich fitness tracking are positively noted.

Why choose this product?

An affordable smartwatch with solid functionality and elegant looks—though battery life and fitness tracking accuracy may vary by user.

Factors to consider when buying a Noise smartwatch

  • Battery Life: Look for models that offer long-lasting battery support, especially if you prefer fewer charges.
  • Display Quality: A high-resolution, bright display improves visibility and usability in different lighting conditions.
  • Health & Fitness Features: Choose a watch with accurate tracking for heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and workouts.
  • Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch works seamlessly with your smartphone’s operating system.
  • Build & Design: Opt for a durable yet stylish design that suits your lifestyle, whether sporty or professional.

Which is the best Noise smartwatch for fitness tracking?

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 stands out for fitness tracking, offering heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, step counting, and multiple sports modes. Its accuracy and affordability make it ideal for users focused on health and activity tracking.

Are Noise smartwatches compatible with iPhones and Android phones?

Yes, most Noise smartwatches are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices. They connect via the NoiseFit app, offering seamless syncing of notifications, health data, and settings, ensuring users across platforms can enjoy full functionality.

Do Noise smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?

Several Noise smartwatches, like the ColorFit Icon Buzz, support Bluetooth calling. This allows users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, enhancing convenience without needing to access their phone constantly.

Top 3 features of best Noise smartwatches

Noise smartwatchDisplayBattery lifeWater resistance
Noise Twist Round Dial1.38" TFTUp to 7 daysIP68
Noise Pulse 2 Max1.85" TFT, 550 nitsUp to 10 daysNot specified
Noise Pulse Go Buzz1.69" TFTUp to 7 daysNot specified
Noise Twist Go Round Dial1.39" TFTUp to 7 daysMetal/IP68
Noise Quad Call1.81" TFTUp to 160+ hoursMetallic
Noise ColorFit Pulse 31.96" TFTUp to 7 daysPremium build
Noise ColorFit Ultra 31.96" AMOLEDUp to 7 daysPremium metallic
Noise Pulse 4 Max1.96" AMOLEDUp to 7 daysPremium metallic
Noise Diva SmartwatchAMOLEDUp to 7 daysGlossy metallic/diamond
Noise Vortex Plus1.46” AMOLED, AoDUp to 7 daysSleek metal

FAQs on Noise smartwatches

  • Are Noise smartwatches waterproof?

    Most Noise smartwatches come with IP68 or 5ATM water resistance, suitable for daily wear and light splashes.

  • How long does the battery last on Noise smartwatches?

    Battery life typically ranges from 5 to 10 days, depending on usage and model features.

  • Can I reply to messages on a Noise smartwatch?

    Some models offer quick reply options for Android devices, but full messaging is not supported.

  • Do Noise smartwatches have built-in GPS?

    Most Noise watches use connected GPS via your phone, though some premium models may feature built-in GPS.

  • Is the NoiseFit app free to use?

    Yes, the NoiseFit app is free to download and use on both Android and iOS devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
