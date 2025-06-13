Best Noise smartwatches: Top 10 feature packed and budget friendly options for every need

Looking for a stylish yet affordable smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on features? Noise has steadily built a reputation for delivering high-quality smartwatches packed with fitness tracking, health monitoring, and smart notifications—all at budget-friendly prices. Stay smart and stylish on a budget with the best Noise smartwatches for every lifestyle.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 Noise smartwatches that offer the perfect balance of functionality and value. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a busy professional, or someone who simply wants a smarter way to manage daily tasks, there’s a Noise smartwatch here to suit your needs. Read on to discover the best options currently available in the UK market.

The Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch features a 1.38" TFT display and supports Bluetooth calling, making it suitable for on-the-go communication. Its IP68 rating ensures resistance to dust and water, while the heart rate and sleep tracking features help users monitor their health throughout the day. The watch offers up to 7 days of battery life and over 100 customizable watch faces.

With a stylish round dial and lightweight build, the Noise Twist is comfortable for daily wear. It supports essential health monitoring and fitness tracking, making it a practical choice for users seeking affordability and core smart features in a compact design.

Specifications Display 1.38" TFT Battery Up to 7 days Water resistance IP68 Bluetooth calling Yes Health monitoring Heart rate, sleep tracking Reasons to buy Affordable and feature-rich for the price Lightweight, comfortable design Reasons to avoid Display resolution is basic Limited advanced health features Click Here to Buy Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch premium and feature-rich for its price, with a vibrant display and smooth performance, though battery life and call quality receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

A stylish smartwatch offering essential features, good display, and smooth usage—ideal for everyday needs, though battery and call performance may vary.

The Noise Pulse 2 Max offers a large 1.85" display with 550 nits brightness, making it easy to view in sunlight. It supports Bluetooth calling, Smart DND, and up to 10 days of battery life. The watch is designed for both men and women, featuring 100 sports modes and over 100 watch faces for personalisation.

Its robust battery and bright screen make it ideal for active users, while the Smart DND and health suite features add convenience. However, the TFT display is less vibrant than AMOLED alternatives, and the design is more functional than premium.

Specifications Display 1.85" TFT, 550 nits Battery Up to 10 days Bluetooth calling Yes Sports modes 100 Water resistance Not specified Reasons to buy Large, bright display Long battery life Reasons to avoid TFT display lacks AMOLED vibrancy Basic build quality Click Here to Buy Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch’s sturdy build, bright display, and Bluetooth calling, though opinions vary on battery life, functionality, and health tracking accuracy.

Why choose this product?

A well-designed smartwatch with strong calling features and good looks—best for casual users, though battery and sensor reliability may differ.

The Noise Pulse Go Buzz is a compact smartwatch with a 1.69" TFT display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and SpO2 monitoring. It offers 100 sports modes with auto-detection and up to 7 days of battery life (2 days with heavy calling). The watch is lightweight and suited for daily fitness tracking.

Its auto sports detection and SpO2 sensor make it attractive for health-focused users. However, heavy Bluetooth calling drains the battery quickly, and the display is smaller than some competitors.

Specifications Display 1.69" TFT Battery Up to 7 days (2 days with heavy calling) Bluetooth calling Yes Sports modes 100 with auto-detection SpO2 monitoring Yes Reasons to buy Auto sports detection Lightweight and comfortable Reasons to avoid Battery drains fast with calling Smaller display Click Here to Buy Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Jet Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the smartwatch’s design, large display, and rich features. While many enjoy strong battery life and good connectivity, others face issues with Bluetooth and sound.

Why choose this product?

An attractive, feature-rich smartwatch with AI support and large display—great for daily use, though battery and connectivity experiences may vary.

The Noise Twist Go Round Dial smartwatch features a 1.39" display and a premium metal build, combining style with durability. It supports Bluetooth calling, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. With over 100 watch faces and sports modes, it caters to users seeking both aesthetics and functionality.

The metal build and round dial provide a classic look, while health and fitness features ensure all-around utility. However, the slightly heavier design may not suit everyone, and the display is TFT, not AMOLED.

Specifications Display 1.39" TFT Battery Not specified (typically up to 7 days) Bluetooth calling Yes Build Metal Health monitoring Heart rate, sleep tracking Reasons to buy Premium metal build Comprehensive health tracking Reasons to avoid Heavier than plastic models TFT display Click Here to Buy Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Elite Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch premium and stylish with easy-to-use features and good battery life, though wrist sense functionality stops working for some.

Why choose this product?

A premium-looking smartwatch that balances casual and formal wear, offers seamless notifications and good battery life—though wrist detection may be unreliable for some.

The Noise Quad Call smartwatch boasts a 1.81" display, Bluetooth calling, and AI voice assistance. Its standout feature is the 160+ hours battery life, making it one of the longest-lasting smartwatches in its class. The metallic build, in-built games, and 100 sports modes add to its versatility.

This watch is ideal for users who prioritize battery life and want a robust feature set. However, the large size may not suit smaller wrists, and the display, while big, is not AMOLED.

Specifications Display 1.81" TFT Battery Up to 160+ hours Bluetooth calling Yes AI voice assistant Yes Build Metallic Reasons to buy Exceptional battery life AI voice assistant Reasons to avoid Bulky for some users No AMOLED display Click Here to Buy Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Rose Pink)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch stylish, user-friendly, and full of useful features, though some report battery and performance issues over time.

Why choose this product?

A feature-rich, visually appealing smartwatch with easy connectivity and great value, though battery life and long-term performance may not meet everyone's expectations.

The newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 features a 1.96" display—the largest in the series—and Bluetooth calling. It offers a premium build, auto sport detection, and over 170 watch faces. The large display enhances readability, while the robust build ensures durability.

This smartwatch is suited for users seeking a big, clear display and advanced fitness tracking. However, the larger size may be cumbersome for smaller wrists, and battery life is average given the display size.

Specifications Display 1.96" TFT Battery Not specified (typically up to 7 days) Bluetooth calling Yes Auto sport detection Yes Watch faces 170+ Reasons to buy Largest display in series Premium build Reasons to avoid Bulky design Average battery life Click Here to Buy Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pulse 3 with 1.96 Biggest Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Premium Build, Auto Sport Detection & 170+ Watch Faces Smartwatch for Men & Women - Midnight Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch stylish and good value for money, with great calling features, though some report issues with battery, connectivity, and screen performance.

Why choose this product?

A fashionable, functional smartwatch ideal for everyday use and calls, but may not satisfy those needing longer battery life or flawless connectivity.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 stands out with its 1.96" AMOLED display and premium metallic build. It features Bluetooth calling, a functional crown, and gesture controls, making it highly interactive. The silicon strap ensures comfort for long-term wear.

Its AMOLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, ideal for users who value screen quality. However, the price is higher than TFT models, and the large size may not fit all users comfortably.

Specifications Display 1.96" AMOLED Battery Not specified (typically up to 7 days) Bluetooth calling Yes Build Premium metallic Gesture control Yes Reasons to buy Vibrant AMOLED display Premium design and features Reasons to avoid Higher price Large size Click Here to Buy Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider this smartwatch a premium product with a vivid display, accurate fitness tracking, and strong battery life. However, a few report it stops working after some use.

Why choose this product?

An excellent choice for those seeking a feature-rich, stylish smartwatch with reliable health tracking and a week-long battery—just be mindful of occasional durability concerns.

The Noise Pulse 4 Max is India’s first AI Create smartwatch, featuring a 1.96" AMOLED display, functional crown, and AI-powered search. It offers Bluetooth calling, 7 menu styles, and the Health Suite™ for comprehensive tracking. The premium metallic finish adds a touch of elegance.

This smartwatch is designed for tech enthusiasts who want cutting-edge AI features and a high-quality display. The advanced features may be overkill for basic users, and the price is at the upper end of the segment.

Specifications Display 1.96" AMOLED Battery Not specified (typically up to 7 days) Bluetooth calling Yes AI features AI Create, AI Search Build Premium metallic Reasons to buy AI-powered features High-quality AMOLED display Reasons to avoid Expensive for the segment Complex for casual users Click Here to Buy Noise Pulse 4 Max Indias 1st Ever AI Create Smart Watch, AI Search, 1.96 AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, BT Calling, 7 Menu Styles, Health Suiteᵀᴹ (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this smartwatch’s premium appearance, vibrant display, sturdy build, and standout AI features. However, opinions are divided on battery life, display performance, sensor accuracy, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

A solid option if you value style, AI features, and build quality—but consider it carefully if long battery life and display reliability are essential to you.

The Noisefit Halo Smartwatch is designed for women, featuring a diamond-cut dial, glossy metallic finish, and both mesh metal and leather strap options. Its AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals, while features like female cycle tracking and 100+ watch faces provide personalization.

This watch is ideal for style-conscious users who want both fashion and function. However, the focus on aesthetics means fewer sports features, and the price is higher due to the premium build and design.

Specifications Display AMOLED Battery Not specified (typically up to 7 days) Build Glossy metallic, diamond-cut dial Female cycle tracker Yes Strap options Mesh metal, leather Reasons to buy Stylish, premium design Female health tracking Reasons to avoid Fewer sports features Premium price Click Here to Buy NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend this smartwatch for its robust build, brilliant AMOLED display, and impressive range of features at an affordable price. Fitness tracking, including heart rate and sleep monitoring, is reported to be accurate, and the battery life is widely praised.

Why choose this product?

An excellent choice for those seeking premium features without the premium price—though be aware of occasional issues with the display and sound service.

The newly launched Noise Vortex Plus features a 1.46” AMOLED display with Always-on Display (AoD) and Bluetooth calling. The sleek metal finish and all-new OS enhance the user experience, while the 7-day battery life and 100+ watch faces offer versatility.

This smartwatch is perfect for users wanting a compact, stylish device with a high-quality display and modern features. However, the smaller display may not appeal to those who prefer larger screens, and the battery life is average.

Specifications Display 1.46” AMOLED, AoD Battery Up to 7 days Bluetooth calling Yes Build Sleek metal OS All-new, customizable Reasons to buy Sleek, modern design Always-on AMOLED display Reasons to avoid Smaller display than competitors Average battery life Click Here to Buy Noise Newly Launched Vortex Plus 1.46” AMOLED Display, AoD, BT Calling, Sleek Metal Finish, 7 Days Battery Life, All New OS with 100+ Watch Faces & Health Suite (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's stylish design and vibrant display, considering it well worth the price. Bluetooth calling and feature-rich fitness tracking are positively noted.

Why choose this product?

An affordable smartwatch with solid functionality and elegant looks—though battery life and fitness tracking accuracy may vary by user.

Factors to consider when buying a Noise smartwatch

Battery Life : Look for models that offer long-lasting battery support, especially if you prefer fewer charges.

: Look for models that offer long-lasting battery support, especially if you prefer fewer charges. Display Quality : A high-resolution, bright display improves visibility and usability in different lighting conditions.

: A high-resolution, bright display improves visibility and usability in different lighting conditions. Health & Fitness Features : Choose a watch with accurate tracking for heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and workouts.

: Choose a watch with accurate tracking for heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and workouts. Compatibility : Ensure the smartwatch works seamlessly with your smartphone’s operating system.

: Ensure the smartwatch works seamlessly with your smartphone’s operating system. Build & Design: Opt for a durable yet stylish design that suits your lifestyle, whether sporty or professional.

Which is the best Noise smartwatch for fitness tracking?

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 stands out for fitness tracking, offering heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, step counting, and multiple sports modes. Its accuracy and affordability make it ideal for users focused on health and activity tracking.

Are Noise smartwatches compatible with iPhones and Android phones?

Yes, most Noise smartwatches are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices. They connect via the NoiseFit app, offering seamless syncing of notifications, health data, and settings, ensuring users across platforms can enjoy full functionality.

Do Noise smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?

Several Noise smartwatches, like the ColorFit Icon Buzz, support Bluetooth calling. This allows users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, enhancing convenience without needing to access their phone constantly.

Top 3 features of best Noise smartwatches

Noise smartwatch Display Battery life Water resistance Noise Twist Round Dial 1.38" TFT Up to 7 days IP68 Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" TFT, 550 nits Up to 10 days Not specified Noise Pulse Go Buzz 1.69" TFT Up to 7 days Not specified Noise Twist Go Round Dial 1.39" TFT Up to 7 days Metal/IP68 Noise Quad Call 1.81" TFT Up to 160+ hours Metallic Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 1.96" TFT Up to 7 days Premium build Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 1.96" AMOLED Up to 7 days Premium metallic Noise Pulse 4 Max 1.96" AMOLED Up to 7 days Premium metallic Noise Diva Smartwatch AMOLED Up to 7 days Glossy metallic/diamond Noise Vortex Plus 1.46” AMOLED, AoD Up to 7 days Sleek metal

FAQs on Noise smartwatches Are Noise smartwatches waterproof? Most Noise smartwatches come with IP68 or 5ATM water resistance, suitable for daily wear and light splashes.

How long does the battery last on Noise smartwatches? Battery life typically ranges from 5 to 10 days, depending on usage and model features.

Can I reply to messages on a Noise smartwatch? Some models offer quick reply options for Android devices, but full messaging is not supported.

Do Noise smartwatches have built-in GPS? Most Noise watches use connected GPS via your phone, though some premium models may feature built-in GPS.

Is the NoiseFit app free to use? Yes, the NoiseFit app is free to download and use on both Android and iOS devices.

