Best phones launched in 2024 under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 4, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, and more

In search for the best mid-range phone options launched in 2024? Then we have got you covered. After experiencing some of the top mid-range models, we have listed a few options which we think are the best smartphones under Rs.30000 which you could buy in 2025. Finding the right model could be a tedious job since the smartphone market is filled with various options from several different brands. However, this list may help you pick the best smartphone at an affordable price. Therefore, without any further delay check out the best phones launched in 2024 under Rs.30000. Know which smartphone you should buy under ₹ 30000.(Nothing)

Also read: 5 best flagship phones under Rs.80,000 in India: iPhone 16, Vivo X200, Pixel 9 and more

Best phones launched in 2024 under ₹ 30,000

Moto Edge 50 Neo: This mid-range smartphone has one of the best designs with vegan leather back which gives it a simple yet premium look. Not only does it look attractive, but the Moto Edge 50 Neo comes with some impressive specifications such as MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, offering powerful performance at an affordable price. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens, which is very rare to see in a mid-range smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone has received a military-grade certification and offers an IP68 rating.

Poco F6: Another worthy performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000 is the Poco F6. While UI has an average feel, it comes with some competitive performance benchmarks in comparison to other mid-range smartphones. Poco F6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which has received over 1.5 million AnTuTu points. Therefore, if you are a multitasking or frequent gamer, then Poco F6 would be a great choice at an affordable price.

Also read: 5 best camera mobile phones launched in 2024: Pixel 9 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, Oppo Find X8 Pro…

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Another, worth mentioning smartphone of 2024 was the Nothing Phone 2a Plus which grabbed much attention for its unique transparent design, and powerful specifications offering. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor paired with 8GB RAM. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, capturing promising images. Therefore, this could be an ideal smartphone under Rs.30000. Additionally, you can also wait for Phone 3a or Phone 3a Plus.

OnePlus Nord 4: The next best phone launched in 2024 under ₹30,000 is the OnePlus Nord 4. With the Nord 4, the company introduced a metal design which grabbed much attention in the market. Apart from its attractive design, the smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor offering 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Additionally, the smartphone also offers a great camera performance, making it a great choice.

Also read: Moto G35 5G review: Your reliable budget smartphone

Vivo T3 Ultra: Lastly, we have the Vivo T3 Ultra which comes with a premium and slim design profile. It is a performance-centric smartphone which offers impressive day-to-day performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. It also features a 50MP Sony IMX921 OIS rear camera, which captures clear and detailed images.