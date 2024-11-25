Best selling air purifiers shortlisted for you! Grab up to 60% off on brands like Coway, Redmi, Dyson, and more

Have you ever noticed how fresh the air feels after a storm? That’s similar to how some purifiers with ionizers make your space feel—crisp and renewed. Come winters, and the smoggy weather grips most parts of North India, making it difficult for us to breathe or even to step out. And thus, an air purifier becomes a crucial purchase. Air purifiers are modern marvels that remove dust, pollen, smoke, and even microscopic allergens from your home. Best air purifiers at up to 60% off

And in case, you still haven’t bought an air purifier to beat this smoggy and polluting weather, you’re actually playing with your and your loved one’s health. Especially when Amazon is offering up to 60% off on a wide range of air purifiers across brands, there is no reason you should be missing out on this deal.

To simplify your task of finding the right one, we have curated a list of some renowned and reckoned air purifier brands at up to 60% off on Amazon:

Experience cleaner air with the Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier, engineered to purify large spaces effortlessly. This advanced air purifier features a multi-layer filtration system that effectively removes allergens, fine dust, and odour. Designed for efficiency, it boasts whisper-quiet operation and real-time air quality monitoring. The sleek design integrates seamlessly into modern homes, making it both functional and stylish. Ideal for homes with pets or allergy sufferers, it provides consistent, high-performance purification.

Specifications of Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 930 sq. ft.

Filtration System: Dual HEPA filters and deodorization filter

Noise Levels: 22–52 dB (whisper-quiet operation)

Smart Features: Air quality sensor, filter replacement indicator

Energy Efficiency: Auto mode and eco mode for energy savings

60% off on AGARO Imperial Air Purifier



The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier ensures breathable, purified air with its robust multi-stage filtration system. Equipped to remove 99.97% of airborne pollutants, this purifier tackles allergens, odours, and harmful gases. Its intuitive design features a digital display for air quality updates and speed settings. With a compact yet powerful structure, it’s perfect for maintaining a healthy atmosphere in medium-sized spaces.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 550 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: Pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter

Control Options: Touch control panel with timer

Noise Levels: 20–50 dB

Additional Features: Air quality display and adjustable fan speeds



The Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier is designed to deliver superior air purification with cutting-edge technology. Perfect for urban homes, it efficiently eliminates pollutants like PM2.5, VOCs, and microbes. Featuring low energy consumption and silent operation, this purifier enhances air quality without disrupting your daily life. Its elegant design and ease of use make it a valuable addition to any household.

Specifications of Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 750 sq. ft.

Filtration System: HEPA filter, pre-filter, and activated carbon filter

Noise Levels: Below 55 dB

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption

Smart Features: Filter life indicator

Breathe smarter with the Qubo Smart Air Purifier, combining intelligent features and powerful purification in one device. Designed to eliminate allergens, odours, and airborne contaminants, it’s ideal for smart homes. The purifier is equipped with real-time monitoring and voice control compatibility for hands-free operation. Its sleek, modern design adds a touch of sophistication to any room while ensuring optimal air quality.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 600 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: 3-stage purification with HEPA filter

Smart Features: Wi-Fi enabled, voice assistant compatibility

Noise Levels: 18–48 dB

Additional Features: Real-time air quality display

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier provides an efficient solution to indoor air pollution. Equipped with advanced filtration technology, it removes dust, allergens, and microbes for cleaner, healthier air. The compact design and easy-to-use controls make it suitable for small to medium-sized spaces. Its energy-efficient operation ensures high performance with minimal power consumption.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 450 sq. ft.

Filtration System: HEPA filter, carbon filter

Noise Levels: Low noise operation

Energy Efficiency: Eco-friendly power consumption

Features: Simple touch controls and filter replacement alerts

The Honeywell Air Purifier brings cleaner air to your home with its efficient filtration system. Designed for modern living spaces, it removes allergens, smoke, and odours, creating a healthier environment. Its durable build and intuitive controls make it a reliable option for long-term use. Silent operation and stylish design make it a great choice for both function and aesthetics.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 400 sq. ft.



Filtration Technology: HEPA and carbon filter

Noise Levels: Below 45 dB

Energy Usage: Optimized for low consumption

Smart Features: Filter replacement indicator

More air purifiers:

The Philips Smart Air Purifier combines advanced air cleaning technology with intelligent features for effortless operation. It efficiently removes allergens, dust, and microbes, while the real-time air quality monitor ensures you’re always in control. Its minimalist design fits perfectly in modern homes, offering a practical yet stylish solution to indoor air pollution.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 500 sq. ft.

Filtration System: Multi-stage HEPA filter and NanoProtect technology

Smart Features: App connectivity, air quality sensor

Noise Levels: 20–50 dB

Efficiency: Energy-saving mode available

Elevate your indoor air quality with the Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier. Featuring a robust 4-stage filtration system, it removes pollutants, allergens, and odours with precision. The purifier is designed for seamless operation, with smart sensors that automatically adjust performance based on air quality. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a premium choice for healthier living.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 800 sq. ft.

Filtration System: Pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon, plasma technology

Smart Features: Auto mode, sleep modeNoise Levels: Whisper-quiet operation

Additional Features: Real-time air quality indicator





The SHARP Room Air Purifier utilizes Plasmacluster technology for effective air cleaning. Its multi-layer filtration system tackles dust, allergens, and odours while maintaining quiet operation. Designed to suit both homes and offices, it combines performance and energy efficiency for daily use. The compact design ensures it fits seamlessly into any room.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Purifier



Coverage Area: Up to 350 sq. ft.

Filtration Technology: HEPA filter and activated carbon filter

Noise Levels: 20–48 dB

Unique Feature: Plasmacluster ion technology

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption



The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier combines innovation and affordability to deliver high-performance air purification. With intelligent controls via a mobile app, it’s easy to monitor and manage air quality in real-time. The sleek, minimalist design and quiet operation make it a popular choice for tech-savvy users who value both style and functionality.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier

Coverage Area: Up to 600 sq. ft.

Filtration System: HEPA filter with activated carbon

Smart Features: App control, air quality monitoring

Noise Levels: Below 45 dB

Energy Usage: Energy-efficient mode available



FAQ on Air Purifiers How do air purifiers work? Air purifiers use filters or other technologies to clean the air. Common mechanisms include: HEPA Filters: Capture small particles (as small as 0.3 microns) such as dust and allergens. Activated Carbon Filters: Absorb odors, smoke, and chemical fumes. UV-C Light: Kills bacteria, viruses, and mold spores. Ionizers: Release charged ions to trap particles in the air.

Who should use an air purifier? Air purifiers are particularly helpful for: People with allergies or asthma. Households with pets or smokers. Individuals sensitive to odors or chemicals. Those living in areas with high air pollution or wildfires.

What are HEPA filters, and why are they important? HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters are designed to capture 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. They are considered the gold standard for removing allergens, dust, and other small pollutants from the air.

Do air purifiers help with odors? Yes, air purifiers with activated carbon filters are effective at removing odors from cooking, pets, smoking, and chemical fumes.

Are air purifiers noisy? Noise levels vary depending on the model and fan speed. Many air purifiers have "sleep modes" that operate quietly, making them suitable for bedrooms or nurseries.

