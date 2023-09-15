Best smart TV in India: Choose from top 10 options of September 2023

Gone are the day when you sat in front of your television set and and were a passive recipient of whatever video content that came your way. Today is the era of smart TVs which lets you watch and interact with your TV set and in, many ways, gives you the command of your entertainment choices. Where you wish you watch streaming content, listen to music or play online video games, you can do all of them using this one home appliance.

A smart TV is your answer to getting interactive entertainment at home. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smart TVs have revolutionized the entertainment landscape in India. These advanced televisions combine traditional TV functions with internet connectivity, offering a plethora of streaming services, apps, and interactive features.

Till a few of years back, these TVs in India were not so popular. However, with their prices seeing a significant drop and with the growing availability of high-speed internet, many Indians are taking to such smart TVs in a big way. The rise of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have also contributed to smart TVs becoming essential for accessing premium content.

There are number of brands available in India today. If you had been planning on buy one, then we have a list ready for you. Check them out and add one to your cart too. With the festive season around the corner, you can avail mega discounts as well.

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experience the magic of mesmerizing 4K Ultra HD display that delivers stunning visuals with crystal-clear details and vibrant colours with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA55AUE65AKXXL). This smart TV is part of the Neo Series design of Samsung that has a sleek and modern aesthetic, blending seamlessly with any decor. It comes with its user-friendly Smart Hub, which provides access to a vast library of streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime among others. Get a taste of immersive audio experience. It also offers voice control through its compatibility with virtual assistants. Thanks to its elegant black, your living room is sure to look amazing.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Smart Hub, Voice Assistant Compatibility

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus, 20W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Display Limited Built-in Storage User-friendly Smart Hub May Need External Audio

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gone are the days of passive viewing on television sets. Today is the era of an immersive cinematic journey. Now's that what you stand to experience if you bring home the MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (L55M7-A2IN) in stylish black. This smart TV offers a breathtaking 4K Ultra HD display that delivers stunning visuals. Its Android OS with Google Assistant make sure that you get seamless navigation and voice commands. This smart TV also includes a feature called The PatchWall that provides easy content discovery across various streaming platforms. Its Dolby Audio support and multiple connectivity options make it an audio visual treat. Its sleek design serves to enhance your home's interior. Overall, it is an excellent addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Android OS, Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Crisp and immersive 4K display Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors. Android OS with Google Assistant for effortless control. May require additional sound equipment for enhanced audio quality.

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A6H (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stunning visuals and crystal clear audio quality await you if you were to invest in the Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55A6H). This smart TV offers an expansive 4K Ultra HD display for lifelike visuals. This TV is powered by Google TV, which ensure that you have access to a vast array of apps, movies, and shows. Experience simplified navigation, thanks to its voice remote feature which uses Google Assistant. Its Dolby Atmos audio ensures a captivating sound experience. This smart TV also comes with multiple connectivity options. Its modern bezelless design and sleek black adds a touch of glamour to your home entertainment setup. Its time to immerse yourself in the future of entertainment.

Specifications:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote with Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 30W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Stunning bezelless design for an immersive viewing experience. Higher price point compared to some competitors. Google TV offers a wide range of apps and content. May require additional sound equipment for audiophiles.

OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is another superb specimen of home entertainment setup that not only gives your interactive and stunning audio-visual experience but thanks to its elegant black colour adds to your living space's decor as well. elevate your home entertainment with the OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (55Y1S Pro). This smart TV comes with exceptional 4K Ultra HD display for stunning visuals. It is powered with Android OS, which gives seamless access to a wide range of apps and services. Its OxygenPlay simplifies content discovery. It also features Dolby Audio that makes immersive sound a reality. This smart TV seamlessly combines aesthetics with high-performance entertainment.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Android OS, OxygenPlay

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Audio, 30W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Exceptional 4K Ultra HD display for sharp visuals. Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors. OxygenPlay for easy access to a variety of content. May benefit from an external sound system for a premium audio experience.

KODAK 139 cm (55 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55MT5022 (Black)

The KODAK 139 cm (55 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (55MT5022) in sleek black is so designed as as to give you a taste of new age enetrtainment. It comes with a stunning 4K Ultra HD QLED display that delivers breathtaking visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. This smart TV is powered by Google TV, which gives easy access to an extensive array of apps, movies, and games. It also features a voice remote with Google Assistant which simplifies navigation, while Dolby Atmos audio gives one a taste of immersive sound experience. With multiple connectivity options and a cutting-edge design, this smart TV transforms your drawing room into a cinematic haven.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote with Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 30W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD QLED display for lifelike visuals. Relatively higher price point compared to some competitors. Google TV offers a wide range of apps and content. May require additional sound equipment for audiophiles.

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UQ7500PSF) in a stunning ceramic black finish is your answer to entertainment in the 21st century. This smart TV is powered by breathtaking 4K Ultra HD display, delivering sharp visuals with vibrant colours and incredible clarity. LG's user-friendly WebOS, makes navigation a breeze while giving access to a multitude of streaming apps. Thanks to its feature called AI ThinQ technology, voice control becomes seamless and this TV adapts to your preferences with ease. Its sophisticated new design seamlessly blends with any decor, making it a centrepiece of your home entertainment setup. Come experience the very pinnacle of entertainment.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Digital, 20W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Striking 4K Ultra HD display for exceptional visuals. May require an external sound system for a more immersive audio experience. User-friendly WebOS with AI ThinQ for intuitive navigation and voice control. Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors.

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

If you wish to get a taste of unmatched cinematic brilliance, then invest in Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (KD-55X74K) in sleek black. This smart TV is powered by Google TV, which provies seamless access to a vast library of apps, movies, and shows. Thanks to its mesmerizing 4K Ultra HD display, you will get to see breathtaking visuals with lifelike colours and exceptional clarity. Its TRILUMINOS display technology makes sure that it enhances colour accuracy of the TV, while its voice remote simplifies navigation. With a cutting-edge design and Dolby support, this TV transforms your living room into an immersive entertainment hub.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote with Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD display with TRILUMINOS technology. Higher price point compared to some competitors. Google TV for easy access to a wide range of content. May require an external sound system for audiophiles.

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black)

If you are anxious to exprience cutting edge home entertainment, then bring home the TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (55M550LP) in sleek black. This smart TV comes with spectacular 4K Ultra HD QLED display that delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and remarkable clarity. It is powered by Google TV, which ensures that you get seamless access to a vast array of apps, movies, and games. Its voice remote simplifies navigation, while Dolby Atmos audio gives a fillip to its an immersive sound experience. Its time to experience the most luxurious viewing experience.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote with Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 30W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Striking 4K Ultra HD QLED display for lifelike visuals. Higher price point compared to some competitors. Google TV provides a wide range of apps and content. Additional sound equipment may be desired for audiophiles.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43AUE65AKXXL) in sleek black helps you elevate your home entertainment like nothing else. This TV offers a captivating 4K Ultra HD display, delivering crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours and remarkable detail. Its Neo Series design adds a touch of grace and sophistication to any room. Powered by a user-friendly Smart Hub, this smart TV helps you get access to a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime. If you wish to experience a seamless viewing , then bring home this TV.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Smart Hub, Voice Assistant Compatibility

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus, 20W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Crisp and vivid 4K Ultra HD display. Smaller screen size may not suit larger rooms. User-friendly Smart Hub for easy app access. Limited built-in storage for apps and content.

OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)

Experience the future of entertainment with the OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (50Y1S Pro) in sleek black. This smart TV comes with a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, that delivers sharp visuals with vibrant colours and exceptional clarity. It is powered by Android OS, it offers seamless access to a wide array of apps, games, and streaming services. Its OxygenPlay technology simplifies content discovery. It comes with Dolby Audio which makes immersive sound a reality. Thanks to a bunch of high end features and its sleek design, this TV is a perfect addition to your living space.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 50 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Android OS, OxygenPlay

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W Speaker Output

Pros Cons Exceptional 4K Ultra HD display for stunning visuals Smaller screen size may not suit larger rooms OxygenPlay for easy access to a variety of content Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart TV Crystal 4K Ultra HD Resolution Neo Series Design Smart Hub with Streaming Apps MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV 4K Ultra HD Display Android OS with Google Assistant PatchWall for Easy Content Discovery Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD TV Bezelless Design Google TV for Easy Navigation Voice Remote with Google Assistant OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 4K UHD Resolution OxygenPlay for Content Access Dolby Audio for Immersive Sound KODAK 139 cm (55 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 4K UHD QLED Display Google TV for Apps and Services Multiple HDMI and USB Ports LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution WebOS for Easy Navigation AI ThinQ for Voice Control Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K UHD Display Google TV for Apps and Content TRILUMINOS Display for Rich Colors TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K UHD QLED Screen Google TV with Voice Search Dolby Atmos for Immersive Audio Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart TV Crystal 4K Ultra HD Resolution Neo Series Design Smart Hub with Streaming Apps OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 4K UHD Resolution OxygenPlay for Content Access Dolby Audio for Immersive Sound

Best value for money

The MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV stands out as the best value for money smart TV among the options listed. With a competitive price, it offers a 4K Ultra HD display, Android OS with Google Assistant, and PatchWall for content discovery. Its blend of affordability and features makes it an excellent choice for those seeking a high-quality smart TV without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K is the best overall smart TV among the options listed. It boasts a stunning 4K UHD display, Google TV for easy content access, and TRILUMINOS technology for vivid colors. With its premium features, sleek design, and exceptional picture quality, it offers a top-tier viewing experience, making it the ultimate choice for the discerning consumer.How to buy the best smart TV in India

To buy the best smart TV in India, start by determining your budget and screen size preferences. Research reputable brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and MI, and compare their models for features like resolution, HDR support, and refresh rates. Prioritize a 4K Ultra HD display for sharp visuals. Consider the operating system—Android TV, WebOS, or others—based on your preference for app compatibility and user interface. Don't forget to check for additional features like voice assistants, connectivity options, and warranty. Lastly, read user reviews and visit showrooms to physically assess picture quality before making an informed decision for the ultimate home entertainment experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.