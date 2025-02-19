When it comes to buying a new TV, Sony Bravia is a popular choice for many consumers. With its stunning picture quality and innovative features, Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs are a top choice for anyone looking to upgrade their entertainment experience. In this article, we will compare the top 8 Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs available in 2025, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the most advanced features, we've got you covered. Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs are the epitome of technology and quality.

Experience immersive entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55S25B. This 55 inch smart TV boasts stunning 4K resolution, vibrant colors, and seamless smart features. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands and access a world of entertainment at your fingertips.

Specifications Resolution 4K Smart Features Google Assistant Screen Size 55 inches Display Type LED Reasons to buy Stunning 4K resolution Seamless smart features Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-55X75L delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its 55 inch OLED display. Enjoy deep blacks, vibrant colors, and stunning contrast with this smart TV. With Google Assistant and a user-friendly interface, you can easily navigate through your favorite content and apps.

Specifications Resolution 4K Smart Features Google Assistant Screen Size 55 inches Display Type OLED Reasons to buy Exceptional OLED display User-friendly interface Reasons to avoid Higher price point Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L (Black)

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55S30B. This 55 inch smart TV features a sleek design, 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With Google Assistant and access to streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.

Specifications Resolution 4K Smart Features Google Assistant Screen Size 55 inches Display Type LED Reasons to buy Sleek design Advanced smart capabilities Reasons to avoid Average sound quality Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

Immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with the Sony Bravia K-55S25. This 55 inch smart TV offers stunning visuals, seamless smart features, and a user-friendly interface. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Specifications Resolution 4K Smart Features Google Assistant Screen Size 55 inches Display Type LED Reasons to buy Stunning visuals User-friendly interface Reasons to avoid Limited app selection Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25 (Black)

Experience true-to-life visuals with the Sony Bravia XR-55X90L. This 55 inch smart TV features XR Motion Clarity technology, stunning 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With Google Assistant and voice control, you can easily access your favorite content and control your TV with ease.

Specifications Resolution 4K Smart Features Google Assistant Screen Size 55 inches Display Type LED Reasons to buy XR Motion Clarity technology Advanced smart capabilities Reasons to avoid Higher price point Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)

Elevate your viewing experience with the Sony Bravia K-55S30. This 55 inch smart TV features a slim design, 4K resolution, and seamless smart features. With access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.

Specifications Resolution 4K Smart Features Google Assistant Screen Size 55 inches Display Type LED Reasons to buy Slim design Seamless smart features Reasons to avoid Average sound quality Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30 (Black)

Enjoy stunning visuals and smart capabilities with the Sony Bravia K-55XR70. This 55 inch smart TV features vibrant colors, 4K resolution, and a user-friendly interface. With Google Assistant and voice control, you can easily navigate through your favorite content and apps.

Specifications Resolution 4K Smart Features Google Assistant Screen Size 55 inches Display Type LED Reasons to buy Vibrant colors User-friendly interface Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR70 (Black)

Immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with the Sony Bravia K-55XR80. This 55 inch smart TV features stunning visuals, 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.

Specifications Resolution 4K Smart Features Google Assistant Screen Size 55 inches Display Type LED Reasons to buy Stunning visuals Advanced smart capabilities Reasons to avoid Higher price point Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-55XR80 (Black)

Best features of the top Sony Bravia 55-inch smart TVs

Best Sony Bravia smart TV Resolution Smart Features Screen Size Display Type Sony Bravia 55S25B 4K Google Assistant 55 inches LED Sony Bravia KD-55X75L 4K Google Assistant 55 inches OLED Sony Bravia 55S30B 4K Google Assistant 55 inches LED Sony Bravia K-55S25 4K Google Assistant 55 inches LED Sony Bravia XR-55X90L 4K Google Assistant 55 inches LED Sony Bravia K-55S30 4K Google Assistant 55 inches LED Sony Bravia K-55XR70 4K Google Assistant 55 inches LED Sony Bravia K-55XR80 4K Google Assistant 55 inches LED

FAQs on sony bravia 55 inch smart tv What is the price range for Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs? The price range for Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs varies based on the model and its features. You can find options to fit different budgets, from mid-range to premium.

Do Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs support streaming services? Yes, Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs support a wide range of streaming services, allowing you to access your favorite shows, movies, and music apps.

What are the key features to look for in a Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TV? Key features to consider include 4K resolution, advanced smart capabilities, a user-friendly interface, and seamless connectivity options.

Are there any new releases for Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs in 2025? Yes, Sony continues to release new models and updates for its Bravia 55 inch smart TVs in 2025, offering the latest features and technology.

