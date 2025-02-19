When it comes to buying a new TV, Sony Bravia is a popular choice for many consumers. With its stunning picture quality and innovative features, Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs are a top choice for anyone looking to upgrade their entertainment experience. In this article, we will compare the top 8 Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs available in 2025, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the most advanced features, we've got you covered.
Experience immersive entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55S25B. This 55 inch smart TV boasts stunning 4K resolution, vibrant colors, and seamless smart features. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands and access a world of entertainment at your fingertips.
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
The Sony Bravia KD-55X75L delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its 55 inch OLED display. Enjoy deep blacks, vibrant colors, and stunning contrast with this smart TV. With Google Assistant and a user-friendly interface, you can easily navigate through your favorite content and apps.
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L (Black)
Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55S30B. This 55 inch smart TV features a sleek design, 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With Google Assistant and access to streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)
Immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with the Sony Bravia K-55S25. This 55 inch smart TV offers stunning visuals, seamless smart features, and a user-friendly interface. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25 (Black)
Experience true-to-life visuals with the Sony Bravia XR-55X90L. This 55 inch smart TV features XR Motion Clarity technology, stunning 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With Google Assistant and voice control, you can easily access your favorite content and control your TV with ease.
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)
Elevate your viewing experience with the Sony Bravia K-55S30. This 55 inch smart TV features a slim design, 4K resolution, and seamless smart features. With access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30 (Black)
Enjoy stunning visuals and smart capabilities with the Sony Bravia K-55XR70. This 55 inch smart TV features vibrant colors, 4K resolution, and a user-friendly interface. With Google Assistant and voice control, you can easily navigate through your favorite content and apps.
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR70 (Black)
Immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with the Sony Bravia K-55XR80. This 55 inch smart TV features stunning visuals, 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.