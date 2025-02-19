Menu Explore
Best Sony Bravia 55 inch TV in 2025 for your home: See our top picks here

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 19, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Discover the best Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs in 2025 with our comprehensive comparison guide. Find the perfect TV for your needs and budget.

FAQs

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

₹57,990

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L (Black)

Best Value For Money

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

₹75,990

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25 (Black)

₹65,540

Best Overall Product

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)

₹110,190

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30 (Black)

₹83,590

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR70 (Black)

₹156,740

Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-55XR80 (Black)

₹208,990

When it comes to buying a new TV, Sony Bravia is a popular choice for many consumers. With its stunning picture quality and innovative features, Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs are a top choice for anyone looking to upgrade their entertainment experience. In this article, we will compare the top 8 Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs available in 2025, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the most advanced features, we've got you covered.

Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs are the epitome of technology and quality.

Experience immersive entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55S25B. This 55 inch smart TV boasts stunning 4K resolution, vibrant colors, and seamless smart features. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands and access a world of entertainment at your fingertips.

Specifications

Resolution
4K
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Screen Size
55 inches
Display Type
LED

Reasons to buy

Stunning 4K resolution

Seamless smart features

Reasons to avoid

Limited connectivity options

The Sony Bravia KD-55X75L delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its 55 inch OLED display. Enjoy deep blacks, vibrant colors, and stunning contrast with this smart TV. With Google Assistant and a user-friendly interface, you can easily navigate through your favorite content and apps.

Specifications

Resolution
4K
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Screen Size
55 inches
Display Type
OLED

Reasons to buy

Exceptional OLED display

User-friendly interface

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55S30B. This 55 inch smart TV features a sleek design, 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With Google Assistant and access to streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.

Specifications

Resolution
4K
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Screen Size
55 inches
Display Type
LED

Reasons to buy

Sleek design

Advanced smart capabilities

Reasons to avoid

Average sound quality

Immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with the Sony Bravia K-55S25. This 55 inch smart TV offers stunning visuals, seamless smart features, and a user-friendly interface. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or playing games, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Specifications

Resolution
4K
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Screen Size
55 inches
Display Type
LED

Reasons to buy

Stunning visuals

User-friendly interface

Reasons to avoid

Limited app selection

Experience true-to-life visuals with the Sony Bravia XR-55X90L. This 55 inch smart TV features XR Motion Clarity technology, stunning 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With Google Assistant and voice control, you can easily access your favorite content and control your TV with ease.

Specifications

Resolution
4K
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Screen Size
55 inches
Display Type
LED

Reasons to buy

XR Motion Clarity technology

Advanced smart capabilities

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Elevate your viewing experience with the Sony Bravia K-55S30. This 55 inch smart TV features a slim design, 4K resolution, and seamless smart features. With access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.

Specifications

Resolution
4K
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Screen Size
55 inches
Display Type
LED

Reasons to buy

Slim design

Seamless smart features

Reasons to avoid

Average sound quality

Enjoy stunning visuals and smart capabilities with the Sony Bravia K-55XR70. This 55 inch smart TV features vibrant colors, 4K resolution, and a user-friendly interface. With Google Assistant and voice control, you can easily navigate through your favorite content and apps.

Specifications

Resolution
4K
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Screen Size
55 inches
Display Type
LED

Reasons to buy

Vibrant colors

User-friendly interface

Reasons to avoid

Limited connectivity options

Immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with the Sony Bravia K-55XR80. This 55 inch smart TV features stunning visuals, 4K resolution, and advanced smart capabilities. With access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, you can enjoy endless entertainment options with this TV.

Specifications

Resolution
4K
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Screen Size
55 inches
Display Type
LED

Reasons to buy

Stunning visuals

Advanced smart capabilities

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Best features of the top Sony Bravia 55-inch smart TVs

Best Sony Bravia smart TVResolutionSmart FeaturesScreen SizeDisplay Type
Sony Bravia 55S25B4KGoogle Assistant55 inchesLED
Sony Bravia KD-55X75L4KGoogle Assistant55 inchesOLED
Sony Bravia 55S30B4KGoogle Assistant55 inchesLED
Sony Bravia K-55S254KGoogle Assistant55 inchesLED
Sony Bravia XR-55X90L4KGoogle Assistant55 inchesLED
Sony Bravia K-55S304KGoogle Assistant55 inchesLED
Sony Bravia K-55XR704KGoogle Assistant55 inchesLED
Sony Bravia K-55XR804KGoogle Assistant55 inchesLED

FAQs on sony bravia 55 inch smart tv

  • What is the price range for Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs?

    The price range for Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs varies based on the model and its features. You can find options to fit different budgets, from mid-range to premium.

  • Do Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs support streaming services?

    Yes, Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs support a wide range of streaming services, allowing you to access your favorite shows, movies, and music apps.

  • What are the key features to look for in a Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TV?

    Key features to consider include 4K resolution, advanced smart capabilities, a user-friendly interface, and seamless connectivity options.

  • Are there any new releases for Sony Bravia 55 inch smart TVs in 2025?

    Yes, Sony continues to release new models and updates for its Bravia 55 inch smart TVs in 2025, offering the latest features and technology.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

