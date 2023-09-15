Best TV brands in India: 10 options that promise stellar display

When it comes to buying a TV, it is always a good idea to go for established brands that assure both quality and good performance. Whether it is your display quality, pixel resolution, screen size or a set of interesting user features - you will find the best of them all in established brands. These days we all binge watch content on a big TV, as it elevates the viewing experience and makes it more wholesome. Besides, the TV should also have a premium appearance, as that can elevate the surrounding area’s ambience as well. Best TV brands in India include the likes of Samsung, LG, Redmi etc.In case you are looking for options, then our buying guide will definitely come in handy. Our team has carefully curated a list of the best TVs from established brands and they are all big on utility quotient. Take a look at the options below. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

Best TV brands in India like Samsung, Xiaomi can elevate viewing experience.(Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This TV from Redmi combines style and functionality to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. With a compact 32-inch screen, it's perfect for bedrooms, small living rooms, or even as a secondary TV. The HD Ready display ensures crisp visuals, and it comes equipped with Fire TV, providing easy access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Fire TV)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Operating System: Fire OS

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This TV by Acer is designed for those who crave an immersive cinematic experience at home. With a generous 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, you'll enjoy stunning visuals with incredible detail. It runs on Google TV, offering a seamless and intuitive interface for accessing your favorite content and apps.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Google TV)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Operating System: Google TV

Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ‎L43M7-A2IN (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Mi TV offers an incredible 4K Ultra HD experience with a 43-inch display. It's powered by Android, giving you access to a wide range of apps and features. The X Series promises vibrant colors, deep blacks, and remarkable clarity, making it perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Android)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Operating System: Android TV

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This TV by LG combines sleek design with impressive functionality. The 32-inch HD Ready display ensures clear visuals, while the smart features provide access to a wide range of entertainment options. Its compact size makes it suitable for small spaces like kitchens or bedrooms.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 10W

Operating System: WebOS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung's Crystal iSmart TV brings a world of entertainment to your living room with its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display. Experience stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. The smart features offer easy access to streaming services, and it's equipped with multiple connectivity options for your convenience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Operating System: Tizen

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony Bravia is renowned for its exceptional picture quality, and this 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV lives up to the reputation. Powered by Google TV, it offers a user-friendly interface with easy access to a vast library of content. The slim and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to your living space.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Google TV)

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Operating System: Google TV

Lloyd 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75QX900D (Black) (2022 Model)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lloyd presents a stunning 75-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV that's perfect for those seeking a cinematic experience at home. With vibrant colors and exceptional clarity, it elevates your viewing experience. The smart features provide access to a world of content, and its sleek design adds a modern touch to your living room.

Specifications

Screen Size: 75 inches

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 40W

Operating System: Custom

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P635 (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TCL's Bezel-Less Series TV offers a sleek and immersive viewing experience with its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display. Powered by Google TV, it provides easy access to a variety of content and apps. The bezel-less design maximizes the screen real estate, giving you an edge-to-edge display.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Google TV)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Operating System: Google TV

OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)

OnePlus brings its quality and innovation to the world of televisions with the Y Series. This 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV offers exceptional picture quality and runs on Android for a seamless and customizable experience. With multiple connectivity options, it's ready to become the centerpiece of your entertainment setup.

Specifications

Screen Size: 50 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Android)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 20W

Operating System: Android TV

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black)

TCL's S Series offers a compact and stylish option for smaller spaces with its 32-inch Full HD display. It runs on Android, providing access to a variety of apps and content. The bezel-less design maximizes screen space, and the TV comes with multiple connectivity options for your convenience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Android)

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio Output: 16W

Operating System: Android TV

Three best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 32" HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN HD Ready Display Smart TV Capabilities Multiple Connectivity Options Acer 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV Operating System Multiple HDMI and USB Ports Mi 43" X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD Clarity Android TV OS Dual-band Wi-Fi for Connectivity LG 32" HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC Compact Size WebOS Smart Platform Virtual Surround Sound Samsung 43" Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Crystal Clear 4K Display Tizen Smart Hub Wide Range of Streaming Apps Sony 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K Superior Picture Quality Google TV Operating System Multiple HDMI and USB Ports Lloyd 75" 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75QX900D Immersive QLED Display Custom Operating System Large Screen Size for Theatrical Experience TCL 43" Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Bezel-Less Design Google TV Operating System Clear and Vibrant 4K Display OnePlus 50" Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV OS Multiple HDMI and USB Ports TCL 32" Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android TV Bezel-Less Design Android TV OS Full HD Resolution

Pros and cons of each product

Product Name Pros Cons Redmi 32" HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN Pros: Affordable, Smart TV functionality, HD Ready Display Cons: Smaller screen size, Limited app selection Acer 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL Pros: Large 4K Display, Google TV OS, Multiple Ports Cons: Higher price, May be too large for some spaces Mi 43" X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Pros: 4K Clarity, Android TV OS, Dual-band Wi-Fi Cons: Smaller screen size, Limited audio power LG 32" HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC Pros: Compact, WebOS Smart Platform, Virtual Surround Cons: HD Ready resolution, Limited HDMI ports Samsung 43" Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Pros: Crystal Clear 4K Display, Tizen Smart Hub Cons: Higher price, Limited audio power Sony 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K Pros: Superior Picture Quality, Google TV OS Cons: Higher price, May be too large for some spaces Lloyd 75" 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75QX900D Pros: Immersive QLED Display, Custom OS, Large Screen Cons: Very large, Higher price TCL 43" Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Pros: Bezel-Less Design, Google TV OS, 4K Display Cons: Mid-range audio, Limited app selection OnePlus 50" Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV Pros: 4K Resolution, Android TV OS, Multiple Ports Cons: Limited audio power, May be too large for some spaces TCL 32" Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android TV Pros: Bezel-Less Design, Android TV OS, Full HD Cons: Smaller screen size, Limited audio power

Best value for money

The Redmi 32" HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN offers the best value for money in this category. With its affordable price tag, it provides essential smart TV capabilities and an HD-ready display. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of higher-end models, it strikes a balance between features and affordability.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K stands out as the best overall product in this category. It offers superior picture quality, a feature-rich Google TV operating system, and multiple connectivity options. With a larger screen size and advanced features, it provides an immersive viewing experience.

How to find the best TV

To choose the best TV from the options listed, consider your specific requirements. If you prioritize affordability, the Redmi 32" HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a good choice. For those seeking the best overall experience, the Sony Bravia 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers top-notch features. Evaluate factors like screen size, resolution, smart capabilities, and your budget to make an informed decision.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority