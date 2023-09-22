Best TV to buy in September 2023 online: 10 options

The charm of seeing a movie with family and friends is an enriching experience. And what can make things better and ensure that the experience is worthwhile is when you are viewing content on one of the best TV. Wondering what all features and qualities a good TV should have? Well, exceptional picture quality with stunning clarity, vibrant colours will go a long way in making sure that every experience is immersive and a visual treat for the viewer. Besides, one must definitely ensure the sound output is decent, as a good audio experience is a must to enjoy any content or even for gaming purpose.

Best TVs offer great display and sound experience.(Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then of course, there are smart features that one must factor in before making a decision. From operating systems, voice control to a wide range of streaming apps, a good TV will rank high on all these parameters and more. Modern TVs are designed with energy efficiency in mind. With the talk on reducing carbon footprint gaining momentum, it makes sense to invest in a smart TV that promises to keep electricity bills in check.

Another key aspect is how well a smart TV can amp up the ambience of your space. The best TVs aren't just functional; they're also visually appealing. Their slim profiles, minimalistic bezels, and sleek designs add a touch of elegance to your living space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this buying guide, we have curated some of the best TVs in 2023. Take a look at the selections below where we have done comprehensive analysis on the best features, pros and cons and more.

Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black)

This TV brings entertainment to life with its stunning 75-inch screen and XR Series technology, delivering an immersive 4K Ultra HD experience. Sony Bravia XR-75X90K is not just a television; it's a gateway to a world of entertainment. This model features Google TV, ensuring seamless access to your favourite apps, movies, and shows. With Full Array LED technology, enjoy deeper blacks and vibrant colours, enhancing your viewing pleasure.

Specifications

Screen Size: 189 cm (75 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Display Technology: Full Array LED

Colour: Black

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experience a smoother, faster performance thanks to the XR Cognitive Processor. You can also control your TV with voice commands through Google Assistant. Its sleek design seamlessly blends with any living room decor, and the 4K X-Reality PRO ensures every detail is crystal clear.

Upgrade your entertainment setup with the Sony Bravia XR-75X90K. It's not just a TV; it's a complete entertainment package.

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This TV from LG is a perfect blend of style and functionality. The LG 43UR7500PSC boasts a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen that ensures stunning visuals and vibrant colours. Its Dark Iron Gray finish adds a touch of elegance to your living space.With LG's webOS, you get easy access to a world of entertainment apps, making it a smart choice for your living room. The TV's AI ThinQ feature allows you to control your smart home devices seamlessly.

Enjoy immersive audio with the TV's DTS Virtual:X technology. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming, this LG TV enhances your overall entertainment experience.

Upgrade your home entertainment with the LG 43UR7500PSC, a perfect balance of style and technology.

Specifications

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Display Technology: LED

Colour: Dark Iron Gray

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Best 43 inch TV for your home: September 2023 buying guideNu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model

This TV from Nu is a remarkable addition to your home entertainment system. The 165 cm (65-inch) screen provides a cinematic viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution. Whether you're streaming your favourite shows or enjoying a movie night, the Nu LED65UWA1 ensures sharp, vibrant visuals. The 2023 model comes with the latest features and enhancements, guaranteeing an exceptional performance. With WebOS, you can access popular streaming platforms and apps with ease. The TV also offers multiple connectivity options, making it a versatile choice for your entertainment needs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experience immersive sound quality, thanks to the TV's Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support. With Nu LED65UWA1, every movie night feels like a trip to the cinema.

Specifications

Screen Size: 165 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, WebOS

Display Technology: LED

Colour: Black

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This TV by Samsung is the epitome of innovation and style. The 108 cm (43-inch) Crystal 4K Neo Series ensures crystal-clear visuals with its Ultra HD resolution. The TV's sleek design and black finish complement any modern living space. With Samsung's Tizen OS, you have access to a wide range of apps and services. The TV also offers Multi Voice Assistant support, making it easier than ever to control your smart home devices.

Experience immersive sound with the TV's Adaptive Sound+ and Q-Symphony technology. The Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL is designed to enhance your entertainment experience in every way.

Upgrade your home entertainment with Samsung's cutting-edge technology.

Specifications

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Display Technology: LED

Colour: Black

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

VW 126 cm (50 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV VW50QUW1 (Black)

This TV from VW combines elegance and performance seamlessly. The 126 cm (50-inch) QL Frameless Series boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD display that delivers breathtaking visuals. Its frameless design adds a touch of sophistication to your living room. The TV runs on a powerful processor, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance. With SmartThings integration, you can control all your smart devices from one place. Enjoy a wide range of apps and streaming services with ease.

The VW50QUW1's Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant colours and deep blacks, enhancing your viewing experience. Elevate your home entertainment setup with this premium QLED TV.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Display Technology: QLED

Colour: Black

Also read: Best 4K TV 2023 India that promise stellar picture quality: September 2023 guideALT 164 cm (65 inches) Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 65UAA1 (Black)

This TV from ALT is designed to impress. The 164 cm (65-inch) Bezelless 4K Ultra HD display offers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. Its bezelless design maximizes the screen space for a more immersive viewing experience. Powered by Android, this TV provides access to a plethora of apps and games through the Google Play Store. You can also control the TV with voice commands using the Google Assistant.

Experience superior audio with the TV's Dolby Atmos support. The ALT 65UAA1 is a perfect addition to your home entertainment setup, offering both style and performance.

Specifications

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Certified Android

Display Technology: LED

Colour: Black

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV KD-43X8200E (Black) (2017 model)

This Sony Bravia TV delivers a superior entertainment experience with its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen. The KD-43X8200E model, though a 2017 version, still impresses with its picture quality and smart features. The black finish adds a touch of elegance to your living room. With Android TV, you have access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services. The TV also supports Google Cast, allowing you to mirror content from your smartphone or tablet.

The Sony KD-43X8200E ensures clear and vibrant visuals, making it a great choice for movie nights and gaming.

Specifications

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Android

Display Technology: LED

Colour: Black

Acer 126 cm (50 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDPRO (Black)

The Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO is a perfect combination of style and performance. Its 126 cm (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD screen delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. The sleek black design adds sophistication to your living space. With Android OS, you have access to a plethora of apps and games. The TV also supports Google Assistant, making it easy to control your entertainment with voice commands.

Experience immersive audio with the TV's DTS Virtual:X technology. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, the Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO enhances your audiovisual experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Android

Display Technology: LED

Colour: Black

Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L43M4-4AIN (Black)

This TV from Mi is an excellent addition to any home entertainment setup. The 108 cm (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD display ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colours. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. With Android TV, you have access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services. The TV also supports Google Assistant, making it convenient to control your smart home devices.

The Mi L43M4-4AIN offers a remarkable audiovisual experience, whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favourite shows.

Specifications

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Android

Display Technology: LED

Colour: Black

SANSUI 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED (Black)

The SANSUI JSW65GSQLED is a remarkable addition to your home entertainment system. Its 165 cm (65-inch) QLED display ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colours. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to your living space. With Google TV, you can access a wide range of apps and streaming services with ease. The TV also offers voice control through Google Assistant, making it convenient to navigate and control your entertainment.

Experience immersive audio with the TV's DTS Virtual:X technology. The SANSUI JSW65GSQLED is designed to elevate your home entertainment experience to new heights.

Specifications

Screen Size: 165 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes, Google TV

Display Technology: QLED

Colour: Black

Three best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia XR-75X90K 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV for Smart Features Full Array LED Technology LG 43UR7500PSC 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Display LG webOS for Smart Features AI ThinQ for Smart Home Control Nu LED65UWA1 (2023 Model) 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS for Smart Features Multiple Connectivity Options Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Crystal 4K Neo Series for Clarity Multi Voice Assistant Support VW VW50QUW1 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Frameless Design for Elegance Quantum Dot Technology for Colors ALT 65UAA1 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Bezelless Design for Immersion Certified Android for Apps Sony KD-43X8200E (2017 model) 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Android TV for Smart Features Google Cast for Screen Mirroring Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Android OS for App Access DTS Virtual:X for Immersive Audio Mi L43M4-4AIN 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Android TV for App Access Google Assistant for Voice Control SANSUI JSW65GSQLED 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV for Smart Features QLED Display for Vibrant Colors

Pros and cons

Product Name Pros Cons Sony Bravia XR-75X90K Large 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, Google TV, Full Array LED Technology Expensive, Bulky LG 43UR7500PSC Compact 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, LG webOS, AI ThinQ for Smart Home Control Smaller screen size, Limited app screen real estate, Not suitable for larger rooms Nu LED65UWA1 (2023 Model) Spacious 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, WebOS, Multiple Connectivity Options Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL Crystal 4K Neo Series, Multi Voice Assistant Support Limited screen size, Basic design VW VW50QUW1 Frameless Design, Quantum Dot Technology Smaller screen size ALT 65UAA1 Bezelless Design, Certified Android for Apps Older model, Limited screen size Sony KD-43X8200E (2017 model) Android TV, Google Cast for Screen Mirroring Older model, Limited screen size Acer AR50AR2851UDPRO Android OS for App Access, DTS Virtual:X for Audio Older model, Limited screen size Mi L43M4-4AIN Android TV, Google Assistant for Voice Control Basic design, Limited screen size SANSUI JSW65GSQLED Google TV, QLED Display for Vibrant Colors Limited screen size, Basic design

Best overall product

The best overall product in the TV category is the Sony Bravia XR-75X90K. This exceptional TV boasts a massive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, providing breathtaking visuals. With Google TV integration, it offers a seamless and user-friendly smart experience. The Full Array LED Technology ensures vibrant colours and precise contrast, enhancing your viewing pleasure. Despite its premium features, it's essential to consider your space and budget as it comes with a higher price tag and is relatively large. However, if you're looking for the ultimate home entertainment centrepiece, the Sony Bravia XR-75X90K is unmatched in its category.

How to find the best TV?

When searching for the best TV, it's crucial to consider several factors. First, evaluate the size that fits your room, ensuring it doesn't overpower the space or feel cramped. Next, assess the TV's smart features, like LG webOS or Google TV, which enhance your entertainment options. Look for models with advanced technologies such as 4K Ultra HD and QLED or OLED displays for superior image quality. Don't forget to weigh the pros and cons, as some models may have limitations, like smaller screens or higher prices. In 2023, stay updated with the latest releases to benefit from cutting-edge features and improvements in picture and sound quality.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.