Best TVs in India: Binge watch content on them in September 2023

We all love binge watching content on TVs all the time, don't we? After a long day at work, all we feel inclined to do is switch on the TV, throw on our pajamas and nurse a drink of our choice in front of the TV till wee hours. The simple joy of watching movies or even news in front of TV can be made more enriching by investing in any of the best TVs in India. A good display screen that offers high picture clarity, a sound system that offers great audio output and a sleek and elegant design that makes the experience more immersive are just some of the things that we look for when deciding on which TV one should buy.

Best TV in India offer an enriching viewing experience. (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to finding the best TV in India, the choices are so many that it can indeed get confusing for even the well-informed. You need to know about the different technologies so that you can make the best judgment. These days we have technologies that can make a TV more energy efficient and that in turn help us save on electricity bills. It makes absolute sense to factor in all these aspects before buying one.

Depending on where one wants to install a TV, one needs to also figure out what screen size would best meet their needs. If a room is big enough, then perhaps anything adobe 65 inches would make for a best pick. Similarly, if a room is small, then even a 32-inch smart TV can suffice.Whether you're a cinephile, a sports enthusiast, or a casual viewer, we've got you covered. Let's delve into the world of cutting-edge televisions and elevate your entertainment experience. Take a look at our selections where we also draw comparative analysis among 10 best picks.Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900CKXXL (Titan Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This TV is the pinnacle of home entertainment in India. With its massive 85-inch screen and 8K Ultra HD resolution, the Samsung QA85QN900CKXXL offers an immersive viewing experience like no other. The Neo QLED technology ensures vivid colours and deep blacks, while the Smart TV capabilities open up a world of content at your fingertips. Whether you're streaming your favourite shows, gaming, or simply enjoying a movie night, this TV delivers exceptional picture quality and sound. Its sleek design and voice control make it a stylish and convenient addition to your living room.

Specifications

Screen Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 8K Ultra HD

Display Technology: Neo QLED

Smart Features: Built-in apps, Voice Control

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Colour: Titan Black

Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony's Bravia XR-77A80K OLED TV redefines visual excellence. With its 4K Ultra HD OLED display and Google TV integration, you get unparalleled picture quality and seamless access to your favourite content. Immerse yourself in lifelike visuals, and the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers sound that matches the stunning visuals. Whether you're watching sports, movies, or gaming, this TV provides an exceptional experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 77 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: OLED

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Acoustic Surface Audio+

Colour: Black

LG 164 cm (65 Inches) EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED65G2PSA (Black) (2022 Model)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LG's OLED65G2PSA is a masterpiece of modern technology. This TV boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD OLED display with EVO technology, ensuring vibrant visuals and infinite contrast. The Gallery Edition design adds elegance to any room. With AI ThinQ and WebOS, you can control your TV with your voice and explore a world of entertainment effortlessly.

Specifications

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: OLED EVO

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Colour: Black

TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Looking for a massive screen without breaking the bank? The TCL 85P745 offers a generous 85-inch 4K Ultra HD display with Google TV integration, giving you easy access to streaming services and apps. This TV delivers excellent value for money, combining a large screen with smart features. Whether you're binge-watching, gaming, or following your favourite sports, it's a fantastic choice.

Specifications

Screen Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Colour: Black

Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black (2022 Model) (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Cornea Frameless 86-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is a visual marvel. Its frameless design maximizes screen space, and the 4K Ultra HD display ensures crystal-clear visuals. This TV not only offers stunning visuals but also comes with Android TV and Google Assistant for easy navigation and voice commands. With a no-cost EMI offer, it's a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications

Screen Size: 86 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: LED

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Digital Plus

Colour: Black

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to value and quality, the Mi Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a standout. This 75-inch TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD QLED display. Mi's PatchWall interface brings together a vast library of content, making it easy to discover new shows and movies. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands for a seamless entertainment experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Smart Features: PatchWall, Google Assistant

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Colour: Metallic Grey

Lloyd 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75QX900D (Black) (2022 Model)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Lloyd 75QX900D is a stunning addition to your home entertainment setup. With its 75-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display, you'll enjoy vibrant visuals and true-to-life colours. This TV offers SmartShare for easy content sharing between devices and an app store to explore a variety of apps. The DTS Virtual:X audio technology ensures an immersive sound experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Smart Features: SmartShare, App Store

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound: DTS Virtual:X

Colour: Black

Limeberry 190 cm 75 inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV SP75QU11SSPS5GV

The Limeberry SP75QU11SSPS5GV is a 75-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV that offers a premium entertainment experience. Its 4K display and QLED technology provide stunning visuals. With Android TV and Voice Search, you can easily access your favourite apps and content. Dolby Audio enhances your audio experience, whether you're watching movies or playing games.

Specifications

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Smart Features: Android TV, Voice Search

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Audio

Colour: N/A

iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF58U62 (Black)

The iFFALCON iFF58U62 is a budget-friendly 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that offers great value for your money. Its 4K display and Google TV integration make it a reliable choice. This TV is perfect for those seeking a balance between affordability and quality. With Google TV and a Voice Remote, you can enjoy a seamless streaming experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 58 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Audio

Colour: Black

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

The Redmi X43 L43R7-7AIN is a compact yet powerful 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. Despite its size, it packs a punch with its impressive display and smart features. This TV is perfect for smaller spaces and offers Android TV and Google Assistant for easy navigation and control. Its DTS Virtual:X sound technology ensures a captivating audio experience. These top-rated TVs cater to various needs and budgets, offering impressive features that will elevate your home entertainment experience. Whether you're a cinephile, a sports enthusiast, or a casual viewer, there's a perfect TV for you on this list. Enjoy exceptional visuals, smart features, and immersive sound as you explore the world of television entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: LED

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound: DTS Virtual:X

Colour: Black

Three best features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900CKXXL Massive 85-inch 8K Ultra HD display Neo QLED technology for vivid colors Smart TV capabilities for easy access to content Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K 4K Ultra HD OLED display Google TV integration for seamless content access Acoustic Surface Audio+ for immersive sound LG 164 cm (65 Inches) EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED65G2PSA EVO OLED technology for vibrant visuals AI ThinQ and WebOS for voice control and apps Gallery Edition design for an elegant look TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 Generous 85-inch 4K Ultra HD display Google TV integration for streaming convenience Dolby Atmos for captivating sound Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Frameless design for maximum screen space 4K Ultra HD display for crystal-clear visuals Android TV with Google Assistant for ease Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG 4K Ultra HD QLED display PatchWall interface for content discovery Google Assistant for voice commands Lloyd 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75QX900D 4K Ultra HD QLED display SmartShare for easy content sharing DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio Limeberry 190 cm 75 inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV SP75QU11SSPS5GV 4K Ultra HD QLED display Android TV with Voice Search Dolby Audio for enhanced sound iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF58U62 4K Ultra HD LED display Google TV integration for app access Voice Remote for effortless control **Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 L43R7-7AIN** Compact 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display Android TV with Google Assistant

Pros and cons

Product Name Pros Cons Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900CKXXL Massive 85-inch 8K display for stunning visuals, Neo QLED technology for vivid and lifelike colors, Smart TV capabilities for easy content access Expensive, not budget-friendly, requires a spacious living room, high energy consumption due to large size Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K Impressive 4K OLED display for deep blacks and rich colors, Google TV integration for seamless content access, Acoustic Surface Audio+ for immersive sound Premium price tag, relatively higher power consumption, may not fit in smaller rooms LG 164 cm (65 Inches) EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED65G2PSA (2022 Model) EVO OLED technology for vibrant visuals, AI ThinQ and WebOS for voice control and apps, Gallery Edition design for an elegant look Premium price, not suitable for very large rooms, limited availability of 2022 model TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 Generous 85-inch 4K display, Google TV integration for streaming convenience, Dolby Atmos for captivating sound Bulky and may require a spacious area, higher price range, limited availability Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (2022 Model) Frameless design for maximum screen space, 4K Ultra HD display for crystal-clear visuals, Android TV with Google Assistant for ease Large screen may not fit in smaller rooms, relatively higher price, limited model availability Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey) 4K Ultra HD QLED display for sharp visuals, PatchWall interface for content discovery, Google Assistant for voice commands Limited screen size options, not as advanced as premium models, may not have all the latest features Lloyd 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75QX900D (Black) (2022 Model) 4K Ultra HD QLED display, SmartShare for easy content sharing, DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio Relatively expensive, may not fit in small rooms, limited model availability Limeberry 190 cm 75 inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV SP75QU11SSPS5GV 4K Ultra HD QLED display, Android TV with Voice Search, Dolby Audio for enhanced sound Premium price range, relatively higher energy consumption, limited model availability iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF58U62 (Black) 4K Ultra HD LED display, Google TV integration for app access, Voice Remote for effortless control Smaller screen size, limited model features, not as advanced as premium brands **Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 L43R7-7AIN (Black)** Compact 43-inch 4K display, Android TV with Google Assistant, DTS Virtual:X for impressive audio

Best value for moneyAmong the array of impressive TV options, the Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG stands out as the best value for money choice. It combines a 4K Ultra HD QLED display for sharp visuals with a user-friendly PatchWall interface for seamless content discovery. The inclusion of Google Assistant enhances the overall experience, making it a versatile and budget-friendly option for those seeking a great balance between price and performance. With its competitive pricing and solid feature set, the Mi Q1 Series TV offers excellent value for your investment.

Best overall productWhen it comes to the best overall product in the TV category, the Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K takes the crown. Its 4K OLED display delivers stunning visuals with deep blacks and rich colours. The integration of Google TV ensures a seamless content access experience, and the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology provides immersive sound. With its blend of top-notch picture quality, smart features, and impressive audio, the Sony Bravia XR-77A80K is the ultimate choice for those seeking the best-in-class TV experience.

How to find the best TV?To find the best TV from the options listed in this article, consider your specific needs. Start by assessing your room size to determine the ideal screen size. Next, focus on the features that matter most to you, such as display technology (OLED, QLED, LED), resolution (4K or 8K), smart capabilities, and audio quality. Don't forget to check the pros and cons to ensure they align with your preferences. Finally, consider your budget, and choose a TV that offers the best combination of features and value.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.