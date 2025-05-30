Best water purifiers on Amazon Sale! Up to 85% off on Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, Livpure and more – Top deals shortlisted
May 30, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Best water purifiers are on sale now on Amazon. Get up to 85% off. Best deals from brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Pureit and more have been carefully shortlisted.
Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
₹16,999
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India's #1 Water Purifier
₹10,499
Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources
₹6,499
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
₹13,999
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers
₹7,999
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage RO Water Purifier + 1 Complimentary Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Suitable for all Water Sources
₹12,999
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
₹16,999
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
₹24,499
Aquaguard Champ RO Water Purifier | Suitable only for Water with TDS >100ppm, Not Suitable for TDS <100ppm | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
₹7,699
Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L storage water purifier,8 stages purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
₹18,999
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
₹14,499
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
₹11,999
KENT SupremePlus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water|Black
₹15,499
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
₹7,799
KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank | Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH| 8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
₹19,499
KENT Gold Gravity Water Purifier (11014) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White
₹2,849
KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
₹8,999
KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White
₹6,250
KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank | Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH| 8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
₹19,499
KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black
₹22,200
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black
₹12,999
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
₹7,199
Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
₹7,599
Pureit Vital Pro Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 Stage, 7L | Upto 60% Water Saving | Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black)
₹14,999
Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water
₹8,999
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
₹21,490
Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mount
₹7,999
Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details
₹16,990
Pureit Wave UV With Ultra Fine Silver Activated Carbon| 5 stage | 7L Wall Mount | Retains Essential Minerals | Suitable Only For Municipal Water | Internal Sediment Filter I (Black) View Details
₹8,770
Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water) View Details
₹6,990
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details
₹9,399
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
₹7,999
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
₹16,490
Livpure Envy Alkaline RO+UV+UF+Alkaliser Water Purifier for Home, Alkaline pH 8+, 8 L Storage Tank, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water, (White) View Details
₹11,999
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black) View Details
₹8,499
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details
₹11,349
Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
₹6,999
Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design View Details
₹16,490
Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
₹8,889
Livpure Allura Prime Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline | In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
₹15,990
Havells Siphon Water Purifier | RO+UF | Copper+Zinc+Minerals | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yr | 7 Stage | 6.5L | Upto 2000 TDS | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS View Details
₹9,499
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water View Details
₹8,999
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
₹7,499
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details
₹7,099
Havells RO+UV Water Purifier - 7 liters View Details
₹15,990
Havells Utc 100% Ro & Uv Water Purifier, White, Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water View Details
₹20,990
AQUA D PURE UV Water Purifier UV + UF 12L, 7 Stage Filtration, Copper + Alkaline Filter Suitable for Municipal Water Only TDS <200 ppm (NO RO, NO Booster Pump, No Taste Change,) View Details
₹3,704
AQUA D PURE UV Water Purifier | UV + UF |12L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Zinc + Copper +Alkaline Filter | Munciple corporation water having TDS below 200 | (NO RO, NO Booster Pump, No Taste Change,) View Details
₹3,699
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
₹4,947
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details
₹4,998
AQUA D PURE Bio Copper Zinc Alkaline Ro Water Purifer with UV, UF, TDS Adjuster Purification Technology, 12 Litre, Black Gold, Suitable for All Type of Water Supply View Details
₹4,848
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Litre | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office View Details
₹4,749
AQUA D PURE Zinc + Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 10 to 12 Litre RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier with Copper Charge Technology black & copper Best For Home and Office View Details
₹4,998
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
₹4,199
AQUA D PURE RO Water Purifier with 4 in 1 Copper Technology, 12 Liter, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster, Multisource water Compatibility, Black View Details
₹4,654
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline Filter RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster | 12L Large Storage | Alkaline & Copper Technology for Healthy Drinking Water | Multi-Stage Filtration View Details
₹5,199
