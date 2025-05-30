Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Best water purifiers on Amazon Sale! Up to 85% off on Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, Livpure and more – Top deals shortlisted

ByKanika Budhiraja
May 30, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Best water purifiers are on sale now on Amazon. Get up to 85% off. Best deals from brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Pureit and more have been carefully shortlisted.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage RO Water Purifier + 1 Complimentary Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹24,499

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Champ RO Water Purifier | Suitable only for Water with TDS >100ppm, Not Suitable for TDS <100ppm | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

₹7,699

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L storage water purifier,8 stages purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

CHECK DETAILS

KENT SupremePlus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water|Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank | Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH| 8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Gold Gravity Water Purifier (11014) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,250

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank | Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH| 8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,200

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Vital Pro Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 Stage, 7L | Upto 60% Water Saving | Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave UV With Ultra Fine Silver Activated Carbon| 5 stage | 7L Wall Mount | Retains Essential Minerals | Suitable Only For Municipal Water | Internal Sediment Filter I (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,770

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,399

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Envy Alkaline RO+UV+UF+Alkaliser Water Purifier for Home, Alkaline pH 8+, 8 L Storage Tank, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water, (White) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹11,349

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,889

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Allura Prime Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline | In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Siphon Water Purifier | RO+UF | Copper+Zinc+Minerals | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yr | 7 Stage | 6.5L | Upto 2000 TDS | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,099

CHECK DETAILS

Havells RO+UV Water Purifier - 7 liters View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Utc 100% Ro & Uv Water Purifier, White, Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE UV Water Purifier UV + UF 12L, 7 Stage Filtration, Copper + Alkaline Filter Suitable for Municipal Water Only TDS <200 ppm (NO RO, NO Booster Pump, No Taste Change,) View Details checkDetails

₹3,704

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE UV Water Purifier | UV + UF |12L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Zinc + Copper +Alkaline Filter | Munciple corporation water having TDS below 200 | (NO RO, NO Booster Pump, No Taste Change,) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,947

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE Bio Copper Zinc Alkaline Ro Water Purifer with UV, UF, TDS Adjuster Purification Technology, 12 Litre, Black Gold, Suitable for All Type of Water Supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,848

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Litre | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office View Details checkDetails

₹4,749

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE Zinc + Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 10 to 12 Litre RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier with Copper Charge Technology black & copper Best For Home and Office View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Alkaline RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE RO Water Purifier with 4 in 1 Copper Technology, 12 Liter, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster, Multisource water Compatibility, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,654

CHECK DETAILS

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline Filter RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster | 12L Large Storage | Alkaline & Copper Technology for Healthy Drinking Water | Multi-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

CHECK DETAILS
If you’re looking to improve the quality of your drinking water, now is a great time to buy a water purifier. Amazon is currently offering a big sale with discounts up to 85% on trusted brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, and Livpure. These purifiers use advanced technologies such as RO and UV to remove impurities and ensure safe, clean water for your home.

Best water purifiers are on Amazon Sale deals live.
Best water purifiers are on Amazon Sale deals live.

We’ve shortlisted the best deals to help you find a purifier that fits your budget and needs. Whether you want something compact for a small family or a high-capacity purifier for larger households, these offers make it affordable to invest in your health. Don’t miss this chance to get quality water purifiers at great prices while the sale lasts.

Aquaguard water purifiers with up to 55% off on Amazon Sale

Aquaguard offers some of the best water purifiers designed to provide clean and safe drinking water for your family. During the Amazon sale, you can get these reliable purifiers at discounts up to 55%, making it easier to access pure water.

These models come with advanced filtration systems that remove harmful contaminants and improve water quality. Shop now to bring home one of the best water purifiers and ensure healthy hydration every day.

Top deals on Aquaguard water purifiers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kent water purifiers with up to 41% off on Amazon Sale

Kent is among the best water purifiers trusted for delivering clean and safe drinking water. During the Amazon sale, you can purchase Kent purifiers at discounts up to 41%, making it easier to bring home quality filtration.

These purifiers use advanced technology to remove impurities and protect your family’s health. Take this opportunity to choose one of the best water purifiers and ensure fresh water every day.

Top deals on Kent water purifiers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Pureit water purifiers with up to 48% off on Amazon Sale

Pureit offers some of the best water purifiers designed to ensure safe and clean drinking water for your home. With discounts up to 48% during the Amazon sale, it’s an excellent opportunity to secure trusted filtration solutions.

These purifiers effectively remove harmful substances and improve water quality, making daily hydration safer. Choose Pureit to bring one of the best water purifiers into your household at a reduced price.

Top deals on Pureit water purifiers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Livpure water purifiers with up to 49% off on Amazon Sale

Livpure offers some of the best water purifiers known for thorough filtration and safe drinking water. During the Amazon sale, enjoy discounts up to 49% and bring home reliable purification systems.

These purifiers are designed to remove contaminants and provide clean water for daily use. Take this chance to choose Livpure and invest in one of the best water purifiers available today.

Top deals on Livpure water purifiers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Havells water purifiers with up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

Havells offers some of the best water purifiers trusted for delivering clean and safe drinking water. During the Amazon sale, you can buy these purifiers at discounts up to 60%, making it easier to bring home quality filtration.

These systems effectively remove impurities to provide fresh water for daily use. Choose Havells to secure one of the best water purifiers for your household today.

Top deals on Havells water purifiers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Aqua D water purifiers with up to 85% off on Amazon Sale

Aqua D water purifiers are known for providing clean and safe drinking water you can trust. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 85% off, making it a great time to pick one for your home.

These purifiers help remove impurities so your family can enjoy fresh water every day. Don’t miss this chance to get one of the best water purifiers at a very low price.

Top deals on Aqua D water purifiers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs on water purifiers on Amazon sale

  • Are water purifiers on Amazon sale genuine and brand-authorised?

    Yes, products sold by verified sellers are genuine and often come with brand warranties.

  • Which brands of water purifiers are available in the Amazon sale?

    Brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, Livpure, Blue Star, and Havells are included.

  • Is it safe to buy water purifiers during Amazon sale events?

    Yes, it's safe as long as you buy from trusted or fulfilled sellers.

  • Do water purifiers on sale include installation services?

    Many brands offer free installation; details are usually mentioned in the product description.

  • How do I choose the best water purifier on Amazon sale?

    Check for filtration type, capacity, brand reputation, and verified buyer reviews.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
