Black+Decker Supreme Series QLED TV: Stunning picture quality, but is it worth the premium price tag?

The Black+Decker Supreme TV was recently launched in the premium segment. It’s a QLED TV packed with premium features like the latest Android 14-based Google TV interface and powerful 80-watt speakers. Prices start at ₹29,999 for the base 32-inch model and go up to ₹82,999 for the 55-inch model, which I got for review. I tried all types of content on this TV, including gaming. Let’s see where it truly stands out in the crowded smart TV market. Premium picture quality, but comes at a price.

Black+Decker Supreme series TV specifications

Specification Details Screen Size 55 inches Display Technology QLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) HDR Support HDR10, Dolby Vision Audio 80W Cinematic True Sound with Dolby Atmos Operating System Google TV with Android 14 Processor DynamIQ - A75 x2 + A55 x2 RAM & Storage 2GB + 16GB Connectivity 3x HDMI 2.1 (1 with eARC), 2x USB ports Power Consumption 175W View All Prev Next

Black+Decker Supreme series TV: Design and build quality

The Black+Decker Supreme 55-inch QLED TV offers a good build quality with shiny black bezels and dual stands. Good to see metal stands; I have seen brands including plastic stands, even with premium pricing. The display has very thin bezels on three sides, with the fourth side having the branding on it.

The rear of the TV is also very sorted; it's all plastic with the power port on one side and the rest of the I/O on the other side. The TV comes with two standouts in the box to help wall-mount the TV. Overall, the build quality of the TV is really nice and modern-looking.

Black+Decker Supreme series TV: Display quality

The display is a 55-inch QLED panel, which is 4K and comes with a high refresh rate. The display comes with all the premium TV features like HDR, Dolby Vision and Atmos, 10-bit colours, MEMC and much more. You get tons of customisation options to match the visuals exactly how you like.

The picture quality is amazing with sharp contrast, and HDR does help in making the content pop out of the TV. The brightness of the panel is pretty good and very high; I recommend you bring the brightness down a little so the colours won't wash away, which only happens if you are watching something that is not compatible with this display technology, like streaming a non-HDR video on YouTube.

It also features a game mode, so if you have a console connected to the TV, you can get the full 120Hz gaming experience by turning this game mode on. There is an AI upscaling feature as well, so anything that is not a 4K video can get upgraded using AI while playing it on the TV. I kept this feature off throughout my usage; to me, 1080p content looked better without that feature.

When streaming HDR content, the TV gives you two options: bright HDR or dark HDR. It all depends on personal preference, but switching to Dark HDR does make the content look amazing, especially if you're watching in a dark room. I enjoyed every bit of content that I played on this TV.

Black+Decker Supreme series TV: Sound quality

The Black+Decker Supreme TV comes with dual downfiring speakers, creating 80 watts of power output. It supports Dolby Atmos, and this is the first time I am saying this for a TV, but the speakers are good. They are loud; I couldn't go beyond 60% volume throughout my usage. It supports Dolby Atmos and somewhat creates a surround experience in supported content.

The TV has all sorts of output for audio like HDMI ARC, optical port, Bluetooth and even a headphone jack. You get a bunch of sound customisation options like dialogue booster, multiple predefined sound profiles and the option to create a custom sound profile.

Black+Decker Supreme series TV: Software and performance

This Black+Decker Supreme smart TV series comes with Google TV OS based on Android 14. The user interface is pretty familiar because you get this UI on almost every Android TV these days. Some apps make the experience a lot better. You also get these small features like presentation mode and Bluetooth speaker mode.

The TV is rocking a decent DynamIQ quad-core CPU with a solid GPU. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. I expected a little more RAM because it is not sufficient to run the Google TV OS smoothly. You get about 8GB of free space available for installing apps or saving a few videos on the TV's storage.

Black+Decker Supreme series TV: Connectivity and remote control

Connectivity is solid on this TV; three HDMI 2.1 ports, including one with ARC, two USB ports, optical port, RJ-45 port, headphone jack and AV port. For wireless connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band WiFi to connect the smart TV to the internet. The remote is very compact yet offers every shortcut you may need for live TV, streaming apps and more. It has a microphone too, so you can use voice search with Google Assistant.

Black+Decker Supreme series TV: Pros and cons

Pros

Excellent build quality with metal stands

Outstanding picture quality with vivid QLED display

Impressive audio performance

Comprehensive connectivity, including three HDMI ports

Gaming-ready features

Cons

Limited RAM

Occasional lag due to insufficient RAM

Black+Decker Supreme series TV: Verdict

The Black+Decker Supreme series delivers impressive value with its QLED display, sturdy build quality, and surprisingly good audio. It’s definitely a premium TV packed with loads of picture enhancements and customisation options, ensuring an excellent viewing experience. While the 2GB RAM causes the occasional stutter, it isn’t a deal breaker.

That said, the TV carries a premium price tag that won’t appeal to everyone; there are plenty of QLED options out there at nearly half the price. I’d only recommend this TV if you truly prioritise picture quality and are willing to spend extra for it.