Blockbuster deals on convection microwave ovens on Amazon: Up to 40% off on Godrej, LG and more

A convection microwave oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines the features of a standard microwave with a convection oven. While regular microwaves are great for reheating, a convection microwave can also bake, roast, grill and crisp food evenly. This makes it perfect for preparing everything from quick snacks and reheated meals to baked goodies and grilled dishes. Bake, roast, grill - all with a single kitchen appliance, convection microwave, at up to 40% off now.

If you love baking cakes, roasting vegetables or making pizzas with a crispy base, a convection microwave offers speed without compromising taste or texture. It's especially useful for small kitchens where space is limited, eliminating the need for multiple appliances.

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your cooking routine, this is the perfect time. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on top-rated convection microwave ovens from brands like LG, Samsung, and more.

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 530 CR1 SZ) offers a mix of cooking options for baking, grilling, and healthy frying. With 375 Instacook menus and a 360° rotisserie, it caters to those who want variety in their meals.

The stainless steel cavity aids in even cooking and is easier to clean. Dual grill technology is useful, though the interface may feel a bit overwhelming to some due to the many presets. Available at 32% off, this model is currently priced at ₹12,890 on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 30 L Cavity Stainless steel Power Output 800 W Special Features 375 Instacook menus, Dual Grill, Rotisserie Click Here to Buy Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM) is built for multi-tasking kitchens with needs beyond basic cooking. With features like Diet Fry, Indian Cuisine menus, and a 360° Motorised Rotisserie, it handles baking, grilling, and barbecuing efficiently.

The stainless steel cavity adds durability and easy maintenance, while 301 auto-cook options suit diverse meal preferences. However, it’s relatively heavy on power consumption at 2400W, and the absence of a starter kit might be a drawback for first-time users.

Specifications Capacity 32 L Power Consumption (Convection) 2400 W Auto Cook Menus 301 Special Features Diet Fry, Indian Roti Basket, Steam Clean Click Here to Buy LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV) is suitable for small families or those with basic baking and grilling needs. It offers features like auto cook, Indian cuisine menus, and a steam clean option for easy maintenance.

With 151 auto cook recipes and a concealed quartz heater, it allows for safer cooking. However, it lacks a starter kit, which might be inconvenient for first-time users. Power consumption is on the higher side for its size.

Specifications Capacity 21 L Power Output 800 W Auto Cook Menus 151 Special Features Steam Clean, Quartz Heater, Paneer/Curd Mode Click Here to Buy LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater)

4. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG) offers a balance of performance and practicality for medium-sized families. With features like 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, and 101 Auto Cook menus, it covers most daily cooking needs, from reheating and defrosting to grilling and baking.

Its compact design saves space on your countertop. However, some users may find the touch keypad less responsive over time. Its available at a 26% discount on Amazon, making it a value pick for those wanting versatile cooking functions in a mid-size format.

Specifications Capacity 27 L Power Output 900 W Auto Cook Menus 101 Special Features 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Vapor Clean Click Here to Buy Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV) is built to handle everyday cooking tasks like baking, grilling, and reheating. With 251 auto cook menus and features like ‘Tandoor Se’, steam cook, and child lock, it’s suitable for families of 4 to 6 members.

The stainless steel cavity ensures durability, and the concealed quartz heater adds a layer of safety. However, the power consumption is slightly higher, and the lack of a starter kit may be inconvenient for beginners.

Specifications Capacity 28 L Auto Cook Menus 251 Power Consumption (Convection) 1950 W Special Features Steam Cook, Tandoor Se, Child Lock Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001CBSH) is designed for multi-purpose cooking like baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. Its 30L capacity makes it suitable for small to medium-sized families.

The jog wheel and button controls are simple to use, and the child lock adds a layer of safety. However, it doesn’t include a starter kit, which may be a drawback for first-time microwave users. It’s currently available at a 42% discount on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 30 L Control Type Jog wheel + button Child Lock Yes Heating Type Convection Click Here to Buy Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001CBSH, Black, Crispy Grill)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 32L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32A7035CT/TL) is built for families looking for multi-functionality in one appliance. It supports baking, grilling, and Slim Fry for oil-free snacks.

With 243 auto-cook recipes, curd and roti making, and a ceramic enamel cavity with a 10-year warranty, it blends convenience and durability. The interface with dial and tact buttons is easy to clean, though its higher power consumption may not suit all energy-conscious users.

Specifications Capacity 32 L Power Consumption (Convection) 2100 W Special Features Slim Fry, Tandoor, Curd Making, Keep Warm Auto Cook Menus 243 Indian recipes Click Here to Buy Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 21L Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL) is ideal for small families looking for an appliance that can handle everyday cooking, grilling, and baking. With features like Auto Cook, Eco Mode, and Power Defrost, it’s built for convenience and energy-efficient use.

The ceramic enamel cavity adds durability and hygiene, backed by a 10-year warranty. However, the 21L capacity may feel limiting for larger meals. The touch membrane panel is easy to clean but may require careful handling.

Specifications Capacity 21 L Power Consumption (Max) 2350 W Special Features Auto Cook, Power Defrost, Child Lock Control Panel Touch Key Membrane Click Here to Buy Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL) offers a wide range of cooking modes, including Hotblast and Slim Fry, allowing you to prepare crisp yet healthy meals.

The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easier cleaning, backed by a 10-year warranty. With features like Eco Mode, Power Defrost, and a combination of grill and convection cooking, it’s suited for medium-sized families.

Specifications Capacity 28 L Special Features Hotblast, Slim Fry, Eco Mode, Crusty Plate Control Type Tact & Dial Cavity Material Ceramic Enamel (10-year warranty) Click Here to Buy Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2) is designed for large families looking for a variety of cooking options, baking, grilling, defrosting, and more. With 101 auto-cook menus, a motorised rotisserie, and features like steam clean and deodorise, it covers everyday kitchen needs.

The touch keypad is easy to use, and a starter kit is included, which is a plus for beginners. However, at 9 kg+, it’s relatively bulky and may need sufficient counter space.

Specifications Capacity 30 L Auto Cook Menus 101 Special Features Rotisserie, Steam Clean, Keep Warm, Delay Start Control Type Touch Keypad (Membrane) Click Here to Buy IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

Similar stories for you

Top 10 convection microwave ovens: Buyer’s guide

Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Best microwave ovens in India in April 2025 with top 10 picks for quick cooking, easy reheating and everyday convenience

Microwave oven buying guide: Tips to buy the right one for your kitchen and the best options to choose from

30L microwave oven for your confectionery: 6 best spacious and efficient picks to watch out

FAQs on convection microwave ovens What is a convection microwave oven? A convection microwave combines standard microwave functions with a fan and heating element for baking, roasting, and grilling.

Can I bake a cake in a convection microwave? Yes, convection microwaves can bake cakes, cookies and bread just like a regular oven.

Is a convection microwave oven good for grilling? Yes, it supports grilling and often includes features like rotisserie and grill racks.

Does it use more electricity than a regular microwave? Slightly more, since it has added heating elements, but it’s more efficient for baking or roasting tasks.

Can I use metal utensils in a convection microwave? Only in convection mode, not in microwave mode. Always check the user manual first.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.