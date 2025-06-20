Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Blockbuster deals on convection microwave ovens on Amazon: Up to 40% off on Godrej, LG and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Jun 20, 2025 05:16 PM IST

Level up your cooking and baking game with a new convection microwave oven. Top models from LG, Samsung and more now at up to 40% off on Amazon.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001CBSH, Black, Crispy Grill) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹17,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹10,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹17,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

A convection microwave oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines the features of a standard microwave with a convection oven. While regular microwaves are great for reheating, a convection microwave can also bake, roast, grill and crisp food evenly. This makes it perfect for preparing everything from quick snacks and reheated meals to baked goodies and grilled dishes.

Bake, roast, grill - all with a single kitchen appliance, convection microwave, at up to 40% off now.
Bake, roast, grill - all with a single kitchen appliance, convection microwave, at up to 40% off now.

If you love baking cakes, roasting vegetables or making pizzas with a crispy base, a convection microwave offers speed without compromising taste or texture. It's especially useful for small kitchens where space is limited, eliminating the need for multiple appliances.

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your cooking routine, this is the perfect time. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on top-rated convection microwave ovens from brands like LG, Samsung, and more.

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 530 CR1 SZ) offers a mix of cooking options for baking, grilling, and healthy frying. With 375 Instacook menus and a 360° rotisserie, it caters to those who want variety in their meals.

The stainless steel cavity aids in even cooking and is easier to clean. Dual grill technology is useful, though the interface may feel a bit overwhelming to some due to the many presets. Available at 32% off, this model is currently priced at 12,890 on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
30 L
Cavity
Stainless steel
Power Output
800 W
Special Features
375 Instacook menus, Dual Grill, Rotisserie
Click Here to Buy

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM) is built for multi-tasking kitchens with needs beyond basic cooking. With features like Diet Fry, Indian Cuisine menus, and a 360° Motorised Rotisserie, it handles baking, grilling, and barbecuing efficiently.

The stainless steel cavity adds durability and easy maintenance, while 301 auto-cook options suit diverse meal preferences. However, it’s relatively heavy on power consumption at 2400W, and the absence of a starter kit might be a drawback for first-time users.

Specifications

Capacity
32 L
Power Consumption (Convection)
2400 W
Auto Cook Menus
301
Special Features
Diet Fry, Indian Roti Basket, Steam Clean
Click Here to Buy

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV) is suitable for small families or those with basic baking and grilling needs. It offers features like auto cook, Indian cuisine menus, and a steam clean option for easy maintenance.

With 151 auto cook recipes and a concealed quartz heater, it allows for safer cooking. However, it lacks a starter kit, which might be inconvenient for first-time users. Power consumption is on the higher side for its size.

Specifications

Capacity
21 L
Power Output
800 W
Auto Cook Menus
151
Special Features
Steam Clean, Quartz Heater, Paneer/Curd Mode
Click Here to Buy

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater)

4. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG) offers a balance of performance and practicality for medium-sized families. With features like 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, and 101 Auto Cook menus, it covers most daily cooking needs, from reheating and defrosting to grilling and baking.

Its compact design saves space on your countertop. However, some users may find the touch keypad less responsive over time. Its available at a 26% discount on Amazon, making it a value pick for those wanting versatile cooking functions in a mid-size format.

Specifications

Capacity
27 L
Power Output
900 W
Auto Cook Menus
101
Special Features
360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Vapor Clean
Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV) is built to handle everyday cooking tasks like baking, grilling, and reheating. With 251 auto cook menus and features like ‘Tandoor Se’, steam cook, and child lock, it’s suitable for families of 4 to 6 members.

The stainless steel cavity ensures durability, and the concealed quartz heater adds a layer of safety. However, the power consumption is slightly higher, and the lack of a starter kit may be inconvenient for beginners.

Specifications

Capacity
28 L
Auto Cook Menus
251
Power Consumption (Convection)
1950 W
Special Features
Steam Cook, Tandoor Se, Child Lock
Click Here to Buy

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001CBSH) is designed for multi-purpose cooking like baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. Its 30L capacity makes it suitable for small to medium-sized families.

The jog wheel and button controls are simple to use, and the child lock adds a layer of safety. However, it doesn’t include a starter kit, which may be a drawback for first-time microwave users. It’s currently available at a 42% discount on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
30 L
Control Type
Jog wheel + button
Child Lock
Yes
Heating Type
Convection
Click Here to Buy

Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001CBSH, Black, Crispy Grill)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 32L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32A7035CT/TL) is built for families looking for multi-functionality in one appliance. It supports baking, grilling, and Slim Fry for oil-free snacks.

With 243 auto-cook recipes, curd and roti making, and a ceramic enamel cavity with a 10-year warranty, it blends convenience and durability. The interface with dial and tact buttons is easy to clean, though its higher power consumption may not suit all energy-conscious users.

Specifications

Capacity
32 L
Power Consumption (Convection)
2100 W
Special Features
Slim Fry, Tandoor, Curd Making, Keep Warm
Auto Cook Menus
243 Indian recipes
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 21L Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL) is ideal for small families looking for an appliance that can handle everyday cooking, grilling, and baking. With features like Auto Cook, Eco Mode, and Power Defrost, it’s built for convenience and energy-efficient use.

The ceramic enamel cavity adds durability and hygiene, backed by a 10-year warranty. However, the 21L capacity may feel limiting for larger meals. The touch membrane panel is easy to clean but may require careful handling.

Specifications

Capacity
21 L
Power Consumption (Max)
2350 W
Special Features
Auto Cook, Power Defrost, Child Lock
Control Panel
Touch Key Membrane
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL) offers a wide range of cooking modes, including Hotblast and Slim Fry, allowing you to prepare crisp yet healthy meals.

The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easier cleaning, backed by a 10-year warranty. With features like Eco Mode, Power Defrost, and a combination of grill and convection cooking, it’s suited for medium-sized families.

Specifications

Capacity
28 L
Special Features
Hotblast, Slim Fry, Eco Mode, Crusty Plate
Control Type
Tact & Dial
Cavity Material
Ceramic Enamel (10-year warranty)
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2) is designed for large families looking for a variety of cooking options, baking, grilling, defrosting, and more. With 101 auto-cook menus, a motorised rotisserie, and features like steam clean and deodorise, it covers everyday kitchen needs.

The touch keypad is easy to use, and a starter kit is included, which is a plus for beginners. However, at 9 kg+, it’s relatively bulky and may need sufficient counter space.

Specifications

Capacity
30 L
Auto Cook Menus
101
Special Features
Rotisserie, Steam Clean, Keep Warm, Delay Start
Control Type
Touch Keypad (Membrane)
Click Here to Buy

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

Similar stories for you

Top 10 convection microwave ovens: Buyer’s guide

Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Best microwave ovens in India in April 2025 with top 10 picks for quick cooking, easy reheating and everyday convenience

Microwave oven buying guide: Tips to buy the right one for your kitchen and the best options to choose from

30L microwave oven for your confectionery: 6 best spacious and efficient picks to watch out

FAQs on convection microwave ovens

  • What is a convection microwave oven?

    A convection microwave combines standard microwave functions with a fan and heating element for baking, roasting, and grilling.

  • Can I bake a cake in a convection microwave?

    Yes, convection microwaves can bake cakes, cookies and bread just like a regular oven.

  • Is a convection microwave oven good for grilling?

    Yes, it supports grilling and often includes features like rotisserie and grill racks.

  • Does it use more electricity than a regular microwave?

    Slightly more, since it has added heating elements, but it’s more efficient for baking or roasting tasks.

  • Can I use metal utensils in a convection microwave?

    Only in convection mode, not in microwave mode. Always check the user manual first.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Blockbuster deals on convection microwave ovens on Amazon: Up to 40% off on Godrej, LG and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On