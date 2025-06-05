Can AI predict Supreme Court rulings?

This June may be the most harried for the Supreme Court’s justices in some time. On top of 30-odd rulings due by Independence Day, the court faces a steady stream of emergency pleas. Over 16 years, George W. Bush and Barack Obama filed a total of eight emergency applications in the Supreme Court (SCOTUS). In the past 20 weeks, as many of his executive orders have been blocked by lower courts, Donald Trump has filed 18.

Into this maelstrom, The Economist is introducing a tool to help analyse how the high court is acquitting itself under pressure. A year ago Adam Unikowsky, a regular litigator before the justices, enlisted Claude, Anthropic’s large language model (LLM), to decide 37 Supreme Court cases. Claude’s decision matched the court’s 27 times. Inspired by this example, we tested several models of our own and settled on o3, OpenAI’s best reasoning engine for ChatGPT. We fed our SCOTUSbot the main briefs and oral-argument transcripts for ten of the court’s biggest pending cases—plus three cases that have already been decided—and asked it to predict how each justice would vote and why.

For good measure, we repeated each of the 13 queries at least ten times: these models are statistical beasts that reason with probabilities and do not always come to the same conclusion. Then we ran each case through the bot (again, ten times) without the oral arguments. Each time we requested a justice-by-justice roll call, with brief explanations of their votes and a 400-word majority opinion.

Our beta version of SCOTUSbot does not threaten to replace human analysis of the Supreme Court’s work. But it offers a lens on AI itself: how reliably it can predict case outcomes, how much light oral arguments may shed on those predictions and whether, when AI gets it wrong, this says more about the limits of LLMs or the unpredictability of the justices themselves. If the justices faithfully follow legal principles, an AI aware of all the precedents ought to predict their votes fairly reliably. If politics drives some decisions, the patterns may be less clear.

SCOTUSbot nailed the three sample rulings: Bondi v VanDerStok (allowing the government to regulate ghost guns as firearms), Food and Drug Administration v Wages and White Lion (allowing the FDA to reject sweet vape flavours that attract children) and Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v Eagle County (greenlighting the construction of a railway carrying crude oil in Utah). Our model was very close on the votes, too. It showed its smarts even when it committed one apparent error: SCOTUSbot predicted three dissenters in Seven County, a case that came out unanimously. As it happened, the trio SCOTUSbot identified (the three liberal justices) did write separately to defend a more restrained approach.

What about the ten impending decisions? SCOTUSbot predicts broad agreement among the justices in three. Ames v Ohio involves a woman who says she was demoted because she is heterosexual; the question is how hard it should be to claim “reverse discrimination” in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The model predicts a unanimous decision that courts may not “demand extra proof from some plaintiffs based solely on their demographic status”. Only one or two dissenters are projected in Kennedy v Braidwood Management, a challenge to free preventive health services guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act. SCOTUSbot reckons the plaintiffs will lose.

A 9-0 or 8-1 decision may also be coming in Catholic Charities Bureau v Wisconsin Labour & Industry Review Commission, which asks if Wisconsin must give a Catholic charitable group the same state-tax exemption that churches and other religious organisations enjoy. Based only on the briefs, SCOTUSbot predicted an ideological 6-3 split. But after hearing the liberal justices’ support for Catholic Charities in the oral argument, it settled on a 9-0 or 8-1 result—suggesting oral arguments can reveal considerations that briefs alone miss. This is also evident in Trump v CASA , Mr Trump’s attempt to rescind the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of birthright citizenship by eliminating nationwide injunctions. After reading the transcript, SCOTUSbot became more resolute in its prediction that Mr Trump will lose, 7-2.

Two cases are more likely to split the justices 6-3 along familiar conservative-liberal lines. In Medina v Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the majority seems amenable to South Carolina’s position that it can block its residents enrolled in Medicaid from receiving care in Planned Parenthood clinics. In Mahmoud v Taylor the six conservatives seem keen on allowing religious parents to pull their children out of public-school classrooms so as to avoid exposing them to LGBT-themed books. But in Federal Communications Commission v Consumers’ Research, SCOTUSbot predicts a different 6-3 majority to let the FCC collect fees to subsidise telephone and internet service in underserved areas. Only Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas seem poised to dissent.

Our AI model is not always sure of itself. Does Louisiana’s latest congressional map with a second majority-black district violate the 14th Amendment? Probably not, but SCOTUSbot is less confident than usual. Can Texas require age-verification for online pornography? Free Speech Coalition v Paxton came out both ways in the bot’s repeated iterations, but it seems this clash will turn on Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. The bot was downright Solomonic in United States v Skrmetti, concerning whether Tennessee can ban puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for transgender teenagers. In ten run-throughs, the state won five times and lost in the other five.

In addition to these moments of uncertainty, SCOTUSbot seems susceptible to blowing a fuse. Occasionally it provides analysis of the wrong case. When we deprive it of the oral arguments, the bot can be unhinged: “Williams: majority opinion. Jones: Concurring on points, disagreeing with others…Petitioner wins 2-2.” We’re still getting to know our SCOTUSbot; culling nonsense from cogent analysis is part of the relationship. And on the cases that attract the most political interest—the emergency cases brought by the Trump administration—SCOTUSbot is silent because such cases are typically addressed without oral arguments.

Lessons of this beta test will become clear after this month’s decisions are handed down. When we have those, we will examine the predictions and whether cases that flummox our bot split the justices in novel ways. But SCOTUSbot is unequivocal about how Trump v United States—last year’s presidential-immunity case—should have come out: 7-2 or 9-0, it insists, against Mr Trump. A new precedent might establish “a monolithic rule” that does “unacceptable violence to fundamental legal principles and risks rendering the president ‘above the law’.” The justices, of course, saw it differently.