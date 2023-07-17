Chandrayaan-3 debris fell on an Australian beach? Mystery object sparks curiosity

A mysterious object found on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia has ignited curiosity, with many speculating that it could be a piece from ISRO's recently launched Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Australian space agency is currently investigating the object and seeking assistance from international counterparts to determine its origin.

A large piece found on a Western Australia beach.(Australian Space Agency/Twitter)

On Monday, Australian Space Agency shared a picture of the partially damaged object on Twitter, saying, "We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.

The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information."

Curious social media users weave different theories

Social media users have been buzzing with speculation regarding the origin of the mysterious objects, with a number of theories suggesting a possible connection to the recently launched Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Honestly? Strong words for a @isro vehicle, that was launched successfully and safely over international water and then (as all other) vehicles do, jettisoned the depleted stages. What exactly is @AusSpaceAgency expectation here?"

Another user came with a picture comparison and argued that it is from the third stage of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The Australian Space Agency has, however, said that they are committed to the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including debris mitigation, and continue to highlight this on the international stage.

Disapperared MH370 Malaysian airline parts

According to a report from ABC News, there were barnacles and marine life growing on the piece 2.5 metres across by 2.5 to 3m long piece.

Several people also debated if it could be part of the MH370 Malaysia Airlines Flight which went missing on March 8 2014 with 227 passengers onboard from Kuala Lumpur International Airport and scheduled to arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport in China.

But, according to Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas, "It's not any part of a Boeing 777 and the fact is MH370 was lost nine-and-a-half years ago so it would show a great deal more wear and tear on the debris," he told BBC news.

Chandrayaan-3 mission latest updates

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket carrying lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 blasted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

ISRO has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. "The spacecraft is now in 41603 km X 226 km orbit", the national space agency said on Monday. The next firing is planned for Tuesday between 2 pm and 3 pm, it said.

A series of crucial events are in progress, encompassing manoeuvres within Earth's vicinity, the transition into lunar orbit, the separation of the lander, a sequence of deboost manoeuvres, and ultimately, the power descent phase for a smooth landing on the lunar surface, currently slated for August 23 at 5:47 pm.

