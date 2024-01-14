Connections NYT hints and answers for January 14, 2024

Ready to sharpen your mind and dive into a wordplay playground? Today's NYT Connections offers four puzzles packed with secret connections, each protected by 16 mischievous clues. Can you crack the code, unearth the hidden gems, and emerge victorious? Buckle up for a thrilling linguistic adventure through January 14th's word maze, where wit shines brightly. Don't worry if you get stuck – a helping hand awaits if needed. Now, let's get cracking! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 14

Yellow: Have to pay

Green: Pickpocketer

Blue: Animal but only the male one

Purple: Bottomwears

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: THINGS TO PAY

Green: THIEVE

Blue: MALE ANIMALS

Purple: LEGWEAR, IN THE SINGULAR

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 14

Here is the #215 Connections' answer-

THINGS TO PAY: BILL, CHECK, INVOICE, TAB

THIEVE: PINCH, ROB, STEAL, SWIPE

MALE ANIMALS: BUCK, BULL, JACK, TOM

LEGWEAR, IN THE SINGULAR: JEAN, PANT, SHORT, TIGHT

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Love a good word puzzle? Then NYT Connections is your daily dose of brain candy! Today's challenge: 16 cryptic clues hiding four thematic puzzles. Flex your pun-deciphering muscles, navigate witty misdirection, and relish the "aha!" moment when you crack the Connections code. Whether you're a vocabulary enthusiast or just enjoy a mental twist, this word adventure is for you! Come play and see if you can conquer today's linguistic labyrinth.

What is NYT Connections?

Tired of boring crosswords? Dive into Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the New York Times, a brain-bending brawl unlike any other. Forget four simple puzzles – Liu throws down a four-way cryptic gauntlet, each riddle laced with puns and twists that intertwine like jungle gym vines. Tackle it solo or join forces with friends for this unique wordplay smackdown. Expect laughter, groans, and the sweet, sweet victory of that triumphant "aha!" moment. So, are you ready to flex your mental muscles and conquer the cryptic arena? Go on, give "Connections" a shot!