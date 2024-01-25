close_game
Connections NYT hints and answers for January 25, 2024

Connections NYT hints and answers for January 25, 2024

Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 25, 2024

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 25, 2024

Calling all word wizards and puzzle aficionados! The New York Times Connections awaits, with four daily mazes of words just begging to be unravelled. Dive into 64 cleverly linked expressions, each challenge a labyrinth of meaning waiting to be explored. Stuck on a twisty turn? Fear not, for subtle hints on January 25th are here to illuminate the path. So, sharpen your wits, summon your inner Sherlock, and let curiosity be your guide as you conquer these tantalizing wordplay puzzles!

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 25

Yellow: Sits well with the moment

Green: Picture Galleria

Blue: Penalty

Purple: First head of body parts

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: OF-THE-MOMENT

Green: PICTOGRAPH

Blue: IMPOSE, AS A PENALTY

Purple: WORDS BEGINING WITH BODY PARTS

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 25

Here is the #226 Connections' answer-

OF-THE-MOMENT: BIG, HOT, IN, POPULAR

PICTOGRAPH: CHARACTER, GLYPH, ICON, SYMBOL

IMPOSE, AS A PENALTY: ASSESS, CHARGE, FINE, LEVY

WORDS BEGINING WITH BODY PARTS: HANDSOME, HIPPO, LEGEND, LIPID

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Calling all Word Weavers! Today's NYT Connections is a tapestry waiting to be unravelled, with 16 cryptic threads forming a hidden picture. Dive into the lyrical labyrinth, where each phrase holds a secret. Unleash your inner Lexicomancer, crack the code of each woven clue, and emerge triumphant with the tapestry complete. No previous spells are required, just a love of language and a dash of wordplay prowess. So grab your linguistic wand, unravel the enigma, and claim your place as a master of the mystical tongue!

What is NYT Connections?

Craving a Sunday smackdown of the wordly kind? Skip the dusty crosswords, dive headfirst into Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times – a four-headed cryptic hydra waiting to be tamed! Forget your nana's puzzles, this is a linguistic tornado where puns pirouette, gut-punch, and twist like a Möbius strip jungle gym. Conquer solo, or gather your wittiest warriors for an epic word-brawl. Expect laughter, groans, and the orgasmic "aha!" as the code cracks. So, wordsmiths, assemble! Are you ready to claim your throne in the "Connections" arena?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
