Cool Savings for Hot Season! Up to 40% off on top ACs from Samsung, LG and more, top deals curated for you

As the temperatures rise, staying cool becomes a top priority, and nothing beats the comfort of a high-quality air conditioner. If you're looking to upgrade your home with a powerful and energy-efficient AC, now is the perfect time to grab one at a great price. Stay cool and save big with up to 40% off on top AC brands!

With the Amazon Sale in full swing, you can enjoy massive savings of up to 40% on top brands like Samsung, LG, and more. From sleek split units to heavy-duty window models, there’s something for every need and budget. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals—keep your home cool without burning a hole in your pocket!

Top AC models

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung AC deals on Amazon

Samsung ACs are packed with smart features like Wind-Free™ cooling, AI energy optimisation, and fast cooling technology. Designed for comfort and efficiency, they offer seamless operation with minimal energy consumption. Grab unbeatable deals on Samsung ACs during the Amazon Sale and upgrade your home with cutting-edge cooling solutions.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best LG AC deals on Amazon

LG’s dual inverter technology ensures faster cooling, energy savings, and reduced noise levels, making their ACs a reliable choice for any home. With stylish designs and smart connectivity options, LG ACs bring both performance and convenience. Don’t miss out on the best LG AC discounts in the Amazon Sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Voltas ACs

A leading brand in cooling, Voltas ACs are built for the toughest summers, offering powerful performance and long-lasting durability. With advanced filtration and energy-efficient modes, they provide comfort without high electricity bills. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale to get a feature-packed Voltas AC at an unbeatable price.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lloyd AC deals

Lloyd ACs deliver efficient cooling with features like anti-viral filters, eco-friendly refrigerants, and rapid cooling technology. Known for affordability and reliability, they offer excellent value for money. Whether you need a split or window AC, Lloyd provides budget-friendly options without compromising on performance.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Daikin AC deals on Amazon sale

Powered by superior Japanese technology, Daikin ACs are known for silent operation, energy efficiency, and consistent cooling. With advanced air purification and inverter compressors, they ensure fresh, cool air while keeping electricity costs low. If you're looking for premium cooling, Daikin ACs are an excellent investment for long-term comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Blue Star ACs

Blue Star combines powerful cooling with advanced air purification, making their ACs ideal for homes and offices. With energy-saving features and durable build quality, they ensure comfort in all seasons. Whether you need a compact AC or a heavy-duty model, Blue Star has a reliable option for you.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best AC brand in India in March 2025: Top 11 choices for superior cooling, ultimate comfort, and maximum energy savings

Best split ACs in India in 2025: Top 10 picks are here to make your summer season comfortable

Best window ACs in February 2025: Top 10 air conditioners with low energy consumption

Best 1.5 ton AC in 2025 on your mind for the upcoming summer? Our top 10 recommendations from LG, Samsung and more

Best 2 ton ACs in 2025: Looking for top models from LG, Samsung to prepare for the hot summer ahead? Best picks for you

FAQs Which AC brands are available in the Amazon Sale? Top brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Lloyd, Daikin, and Blue Star are offering discounts of up to 40% on select models.

How do I choose the right AC for my home? Consider room size, energy efficiency, and features like inverter technology, air purification, and smart controls for the best choice.

Are inverter ACs better than non-inverter models? Yes, inverter ACs consume less power, provide consistent cooling, and are quieter compared to traditional non-inverter models.

Do these ACs come with installation services? Most ACs on Amazon come with brand-authorised installation services, which can be scheduled after purchase.

How long will the Amazon Sale on ACs last? The sale is for a limited time, so grab your preferred AC at a discounted price before the deals end!

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.