Corsair tackles multitasking head-on; with a touchscreen display

Corsair has taken aim at desktop clutter and multitasking headaches with something pretty clever: a 14.5-inch touchscreen called Xeneon Edge. It’s not another full second monitor, it’s a spacer-saver, a quick-access deck, and a widget host all wrapped in one. Corsair Xeneon Edge touchscreen monitor. (Corsair)

What it is

Screen specifics: 14.5-inch, 2560 × 720 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Mounting magic: Magnetically attaches to your PC’s side panel or sits comfortably beneath your main monitor.

Widgets and control: Powered by Corsair’s iCUE, it gives you quick access to Discord, system stats, browsers, Spotify, much like a touchscreen Stream Deck.

Basically, it’s a mini second display, but without eating up half your desk.

Why it’s worth noting

Desk real estate matters: Traditional dual monitors work, but they’re space hogs. This fits snugly to the side or base, keeping your main display distraction-free, and your battlestation clean.

Touch control = seamless multitasking: No alt-tabbing. No window juggling. Everything is one tap away without shifting your gaming or workflow focus.

Brand familiarity counts: You could hunt for cheaper alternatives online, but Corsair sells reliability. It’s why the author is choosing brand trust over bargain basement prices.

The price tag?

It’s listed at $250, £219.99, or roughly AU$386. That’s steep for what is technically a third-rate resolution, 60 Hz panel.

Cost aside, the author emphasizes it’s “too useful to ignore.” If notifications, Discord pings, or quick system tweaks are part of your daily grind, Xeneon Edge might pay for itself in saved time and focus.

Saves Desk Space: Keeps your setup sleek without the footprint of a second full monitor. Enhances Flow: One-tap access to apps and widgets keeps workflows from stalling. Reliable Brand: Corsair's name means fewer surprises, even if priced above knock-offs.

In short: it’s not a gaming display, but that’s the point. It’s a stylish, smart sidebar that is built for multitasking, not triple-A titles.