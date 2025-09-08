Crispy delights made easy: Best air fryer deals with up to 70% off on Amazon Sale
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 01:56 pm IST
Make cooking healthier and tastier with up to 70% off on air fryers. Grab the hottest deals on top brands and upgrade your kitchen at unbeatable prices.
Our Pick
Best deal
Budget friendly
Most trusted brand
High capacity option
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best dealFaber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
Budget friendlyINALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details
|
₹3,609
|
|
|
AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Libra 4.5 Litre Airfryer | Digital Air Fryer With Glass Bowl | Teflon-Free, 8 Presets, 1450W Power | Air Fry, Toast, Grill, Reheat, Dehydrate, & Roast | Visible Window | Smart Air Fryer Oven, Black View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details
|
₹4,115
|
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer View Details
|
|
|
|
Most trusted brandPrestige Electric Air Fryer PAF 6.0, 2 Liter, 1200 Watts, Black View Details
|
₹3,995
|
|
|
Bear® 1500W Air Fryer for Home with Toaster Grill 5L with Transparent Cooking Window 90% Less Fat Cooker with 8 Presets Menus for India Cooking, Touch Control Temp & Timer with Nonstick Tray View Details
|
₹6,439
|
|
|
PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large View Details
|
₹8,625
|
|
|
High capacity optionINALSA Air Fryer Oven With 23L Capacity|1700 W-16 Preset Programs |Digital Display and Touch Control| Rotisserie & Convection| 6 Accessories| Recipe Book|2 Year Warranty-Aero Smart23 View Details
|
₹11,995
|
|
View More Products