Crispy delights made easy: Best air fryer deals with up to 70% off on Amazon Sale

This sale is serving up sizzling discounts on air fryers, with up to 70% off across top models and brands. From crunchy fries to perfectly grilled kebabs, healthier eating is now just a button away.

Brands known for durability and innovation are part of these massive discounts, ensuring you can find the right fit for your kitchen. Compact or large, budget-friendly or premium, the options are endless. With these air fryer deals, making crispy, oil-free meals at home has never been more affordable, or more tempting.

The Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer is designed for healthier meals with up to 85% less oil while retaining flavour and crispness. Using 360° Rapid Air Technology, it ensures food is evenly cooked faster than ovens. Its large 6L capacity makes it ideal for families and versatile enough to fry, bake, toast, or roast.

With 8 preset menus, LED digital touch controls, and a view window, it strikes a balance between convenience and performance. The non-stick sliding pan simplifies cleaning, and its 2-year warranty adds peace of mind for long-term use.

Specifications Output 1500 watts Capacity 6 litres Cooking Modes 8 preset menus Temperature Range 80–200°C Warranty 2 years Click Here to Buy Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

The INALSA 4.2L Digital Air Fryer uses Air Crisp Technology to cook with 99% less fat, ensuring healthy and crispy results. With 1400W of power and rapid air circulation, it prepares meals quickly and evenly.

Its 8 preset programs allow easy cooking for potatoes, chicken, fish, veggies, and cakes. Featuring a digital touchscreen, timer, and non-stick pan, it offers effortless operation and quick cleanup. Compact yet powerful, it’s perfect for daily use or gifting.

Specifications Output 1400 watts Capacity 4.2 litres Preset Functions 8 programs Timer 1–60 minutes Temperature Range 80–200°C Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)

The AGARO Elegant 6.5L Air Fryer features 360° air circulation and an 1800W motor for quick, uniform cooking. It supports grilling, frying, baking, toasting, and reheating with minimal oil.

With 12 preset menus, non-stick coating, touchscreen controls, and manual time-temperature adjustments, it offers versatility for both quick snacks and full meals. Its spacious 6.5L pot serves families easily.

Specifications Output 1800 watts Capacity 6.5 litres Cooking Modes 12 preset menus Timer 1–60 minutes Temperature Range 80–200°C Click Here to Buy AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black.

The Libra 4.5L Digital Air Fryer stands out with its toxin-free glass bowl, giving you a healthier alternative to Teflon coatings. With little or no oil, it makes fries, chicken, or snacks crispy and delicious.

Its 1450W motor ensures faster cooking with even results, supported by 8 preset menus and smart feather-touch controls. The glass bowl design also allows easy viewing and effortless cleaning.

Specifications Output 1450 watts Capacity 4.5 litres Bowl Type Heat-resistant glass Preset Programs 8 menus Control Digital feather-touch Click Here to Buy Libra 4.5 Litre Airfryer | Digital Air Fryer With Glass Bowl | Teflon-Free, 8 Presets, 1450W Power | Air Fry, Toast, Grill, Reheat, Dehydrate, & Roast | Visible Window | Smart Air Fryer Oven, Black

The AGARO Galaxy 4.5L Air Fryer uses rapid hot air circulation for healthy cooking with up to 90% less oil. Powered by 1400W, it prepares meals fast and evenly for small families.

It comes with 7 preset menus plus a reheat function and digital touch controls. Safety features like auto shut-off, overheat protection, and keep-warm mode make it practical for everyday cooking.

Specifications Output 1400 watts Capacity 4.5 litres Cooking Modes 7 presets + reheat Temperature Range 80–200°C Timer Up to 120 minutes Click Here to Buy AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black

The Pigeon Healthifry 4.2L Digital Air Fryer offers healthier cooking with up to 95% less oil. Featuring 360° high-speed air circulation, it cooks evenly and crisps food perfectly.

Equipped with 8 preset menus, delay-start, defrost, and a digital display, it’s designed for convenience. Its 1200W motor ensures quick heating while the non-stick basket makes cleanup easy.

Specifications Output 1200 watts Capacity 4.2 litres Cooking Modes 8 preset menus Extra Functions Delay start, defrost Technology 360° high-speed circulation Click Here to Buy Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

The Prestige PAF 6.0 is a compact 2L air fryer perfect for small households. It allows frying, grilling, roasting, and baking with even heat distribution.

Its 1200W motor, adjustable temperature (80–200°C), and 30-minute timer deliver efficiency. A smoke vent reduces unwanted odours, making cooking clean and convenient.

Specifications Output 1200 watts Capacity 2 litres Temperature Range 80–200°C Timer Up to 30 minutes Special Feature Smoke vent Click Here to Buy Prestige Electric Air Fryer PAF 6.0, 2 Liter, 1200 Watts, Black

The Bear 5L Air Fryer combines an OTG oven and fryer with 8 preset menus, making it suitable for Indian cooking. It minimises oil use by 90% while maintaining delicious results.

With a transparent cooking window, digital touchscreen, and adjustable timer/temperature, it’s user-friendly. The non-stick tray makes cleaning simple, and its 5L capacity suits families.

Specifications Output 1500 watts Capacity 5 litres Preset Functions 8 menus Timer 0–60 minutes Temperature Range 80–200°C Click Here to Buy Bear® 1500W Air Fryer for Home with Toaster Grill 5L with Transparent Cooking Window 90% Less Fat Cooker with 8 Presets Menus for India Cooking, Touch Control Temp & Timer with Nonstick Tray

The Philips 4.1L Digital Air Fryer uses RapidAir technology with a starfish pan design to ensure uniform crisping. Cooking uses up to 90% less fat while offering multiple functions like frying, baking, roasting, and reheating.

It features 7 presets, a keep-warm function, auto shut-off, and a user-friendly digital touch panel. Dishwasher-safe parts make maintenance effortless, backed by Philips’ trusted quality.

Specifications Output 1400 watts Capacity 4.1 litres Cooking Modes 7 preset menus Technology RapidAir starfish design Safety Auto shut-off Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large

The INALSA Aero Smart 23L Air Fryer Oven is a large-capacity multi-function appliance ideal for families. With 16 preset programs, it handles air frying, toasting, baking, roasting, and even fermenting.

Powered by 1700W dual air technology, it cooks evenly and quickly with a glass viewing window for easy monitoring. Safety features like overheat protection and auto shut-off add reliability to this versatile appliance.

Specifications Output 1700 watts Capacity 23 litres Preset Modes 16 programs Temperature Range Up to 220°C Extra Features Rotisserie + glass view window Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer Oven With 23L Capacity|1700 W-16 Preset Programs |Digital Display and Touch Control| Rotisserie & Convection| 6 Accessories| Recipe Book|2 Year Warranty-Aero Smart23

FAQs Which brands offer the best air fryers in this sale? Popular brands like Philips, Havells, Prestige, and AGARO are included. They are known for their durable build and reliable performance.

What size of air fryer should I buy? For singles or couples, 2–3 litres is enough, while families may prefer 4–6 litres. The right size depends on your meal portions.

Do air fryers come with warranty coverage? Yes, all branded air fryers include warranty coverage. Warranty duration may vary by manufacturer and model.

Are air fryers easy to clean? Most air fryers come with detachable, non-stick baskets that are dishwasher safe. This makes them very convenient for daily use.

Can I get EMI offers on air fryers in this sale? Yes, many models are available with no-cost EMI options. Bank offers and exchange deals add to the savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.