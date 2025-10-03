Discover the top 5 Samsung Galaxy phones to buy in 2025: from sleek foldables to powerful mid-range choices

Looking for a new phone that packs cutting-edge features without completely breaking the bank? While a couple of options might stretch the budget slightly, our collection of 5 of the best Samsung Galaxy models strike the perfect balance between style, performance, and innovation. From foldable displays that redefine your viewing experience to powerful cameras and long‑lasting batteries, each handset brings something unique to the table. Explore Samsung's premium smartphones: Galaxy S24 Ultra, A55, M36, M16, and Z Fold6.

Whether you need a device for productivity, entertainment, or everyday use, these five Galaxy phones deliver sleek design, multitasking prowess, and dependable performance. Backed by Samsung’s strong software support and durable build quality, your investment will stay relevant for years.

If you want a smartphone that combines value, innovation, and top-tier features, this curated list of Galaxy phones makes it easy to find the perfect match — and ensures your next upgrade is one you’ll truly enjoy.

So what are you waiting for? Jump right in.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G blends elegance with performance, making it a flagship device worth owning. With its Galaxy AI and One UI, users experience smarter productivity and creative tools. Its titanium frame paired with a 17.25 cm flat display ensures durability while delivering a premium feel. The epic 200MP camera, powered by the ProVisual Engine, captures ultra-detailed, lifelike photos effortlessly. Performance is seamless thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, enabling console-grade gaming, multitasking, and all-day intelligent battery life. The built-in S Pen enhances precision and creativity, transforming the device into a professional powerhouse. With Samsung Knox and Samsung Wallet, your personal data and payments remain secure.

Specifications Brand Samsung Operating System Android One UI with Galaxy AI RAM Memory 12GB CPU Model Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy CPU Speed High-performance octa-core processor Reasons to buy Epic 200MP camera delivers pro-quality photos Titanium frame ensures premium durability Reasons to avoid Premium price may stretch some budgets Large size may feel bulky for some

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Galaxy S24 Ultra for its camera, speed, AI features, and premium design, calling it an exceptional flagship phone.

Why choose this product?

It offers flagship performance, AI-powered productivity, a premium design, and a professional-grade camera for ultimate value.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G blends premium design, intelligent AI features, and lasting performance, making it a standout mid-range smartphone. Its 6.6” FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate delivers sharp, cinematic visuals, while the refined metal frame adds elegance and durability. The 50 MP main camera with OIS and Super HDR Video ensures stunning photos and videos in all lighting conditions. Powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, it handles multitasking smoothly, and the 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging keeps you powered throughout the day. AI enhancements like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Image Remaster simplify tasks, while IP67 water and dust resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ provide extra durability.

Specifications Brand Samsung Operating System Android One UI with 4 OS upgrades RAM Memory 8GB CPU Model Exynos 1480 CPU Speed Efficient octa-core processor Reasons to buy Stunning 50MP camera with OIS Long-lasting 5000mAh battery Reasons to avoid Large display may feel bulky Fast charging not ultra-rapid

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Galaxy A55 5G for its display, AI features, battery life, and premium design at an affordable price.

Why choose this product?

It combines AI intelligence, durable design, and long-lasting battery for a premium mid-range smartphone experience.

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is a slim, stylish smartphone packed with performance and AI-driven features. Its 7.7 mm slim design with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ ensures durability without compromising elegance. Capture stunning photos even at night with the AI-enhanced 50 MP OIS triple camera and unmatched Nightography. Circle to Search and Google Gemini bring smarter AI assistance for everyday tasks. Powered by a capable processor and 6 GB RAM, it handles multitasking effortlessly, while the generous 128 GB storage ensures ample space for apps, media, and files.

Specifications Brand Samsung Operating System Android with One UI RAM Memory 6GB CPU Model MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU Speed Octa-core high-performance processor Reasons to buy AI-enhanced 50 MP triple camera Slim, durable design with Gorilla Glass Reasons to avoid No ultra-fast charging Limited premium features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Galaxy M36 5G for its camera, slim design, smooth performance, and excellent night photography capabilities.

Why choose this product?

It combines AI intelligence, slim design, and powerful night photography for a versatile and stylish smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G offers impressive performance, future-ready 5G connectivity, and a sleek, stylish design at an unbeatable budget price. Its 6.7” FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant visuals and fluid visuals for entertainment and daily use. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 6 GB RAM, it handles multitasking, gaming, and everyday tasks smoothly. The 50 MP triple rear camera captures detailed photos, while the 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging ensures all-day usage. Backed by up to 6 OS upgrades, Samsung Knox, and Samsung Wallet, it offers long-term reliability and secure, modern smartphone experiences.

Specifications Brand Samsung Operating System Android with One UI, 6 OS upgrades RAM Memory 6GB CPU Model MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU Speed Octa-core high-performance processor Reasons to buy 50 MP triple rear camera All-day battery with fast charging Reasons to avoid No charger included Basic premium features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Galaxy M16 5G for its display, battery life, smooth performance, and reliable budget-friendly 5G connectivity.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful performance, immersive display, all-day battery, and long-term software support at an affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G is a premium foldable smartphone that combines innovation, AI intelligence, and professional-grade features. Galaxy AI enhances productivity and creativity, while Google Gemini acts as a personal AI assistant for real-time guidance. The 50 MP high-resolution camera with ProVisual Engine captures stunning, detailed photos and videos. Its slim, shock-resistant FlexHinge with aluminum casing, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and IP48 water resistance ensure durability. The immersive foldable display, powered by a 4400mAh battery, provides exceptional clarity for gaming, media, and everyday use.

Specifications Brand Samsung Operating System Android with One UI and Galaxy AI RAM Memory 12GB CPU Model Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU Speed High-performance octa-core processor Reasons to buy Foldable design with immersive display AI-powered features enhance productivity Reasons to avoid Premium price tag Large size may feel bulky

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Galaxy Z Fold6 5G for its foldable display, AI features, camera quality, and premium build, calling it exceptional.

Why choose this product?

It combines foldable innovation, AI intelligence, professional cameras, and a durable premium design for ultimate productivity and entertainment.

Does the Samsung Galaxy phone have a headphone jack?

Most recent Samsung Galaxy phones, including the S, A, M, and Z series, no longer include a traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack, favouring USB-C or wireless audio instead.

How do I transfer data from my old phone to a new Samsung Galaxy?

You can transfer data to a new Samsung Galaxy using Samsung Smart Switch, via USB cable, Wi-Fi, or cloud backup, moving contacts, messages, photos, apps, and settings seamlessly.

How can I increase the storage space on my Samsung Galaxy phone?

You can increase storage on a Samsung Galaxy phone by using a microSD card, enabling cloud storage services, transferring files to a computer, or uninstalling unused apps and media.

Top 3 features of the best Samsung Galaxy phones:

Best Samsung Galaxy phones Material Features Water Resistance Level Headphones Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Titanium frame, premium build Not specified USB-C / Wireless Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Metal frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ IP67 USB-C / Wireless Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, slim design Not specified USB-C / Wireless Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Slim profile, Super AMOLED display Not specified USB-C / Wireless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G FlexHinge aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 IP48 USB-C / Wireless

FAQs on Samsung Galaxy phones Do Samsung Galaxy phones support 5G? Yes, most recent Galaxy models support 5G connectivity for faster browsing, streaming, and downloads.

Can I expand storage on a Samsung Galaxy phone? Many Galaxy models support microSD cards, and you can also use cloud storage to increase space.

Do Samsung Galaxy phones have water resistance? Several models come with IP67 or IP68 ratings, providing protection against water and dust.

How long does the battery last on Galaxy phones? Battery life varies, but most recent models offer all-day usage, with fast charging available on many devices.

Do Samsung Galaxy phones come with a warranty? Yes, they include a standard 12-month manufacturer’s warranty, with options for extended or accidental damage coverage.

