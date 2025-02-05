Menu Explore
End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon! Get up to 77% off on room heaters, geysers, immersion rods and more

ByKanika Budhiraja
Feb 05, 2025 01:33 PM IST

End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon! Save up to 77% on brands like Usha, Bajaj, V-Guard, and Havells for heaters, geysers, and immersion rods.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bajaj Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica| Micathermic Technology for Rapid & Instant Heating | Silent Operation, Comfortable Breathing & Anti Dryness| 2 Heat Setting | 2 Year Warranty| Black & Rose Gold

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR Signature JWALA QUARTZ Room Heater 800 Watt | Low Power Consumption | Tip-Over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 2 Year Warranty

₹689

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COMFYHOME 70CM 2000W Room Heater for Bedroom w/Remote, 12H Timer, 2 Heat Modes & Fan Mode, Advanced Overheat Protection, ISI Approved, Low Consumption, Room Heaters Home for Winter | 1 Year Warranty

₹8,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

₹6,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater (ISI Approved), Multicolor

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 13 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)

₹10,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Instanio 1 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator|Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 Year on Inner Tank|High Rise Compatible(White Blue)

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 15L with ABS Body – Vertical Geyser for Bathroom, 3 Levels of Safety, Energy Efficient, Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro | 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater | Stainless Steel Tank | Shockproof | 6.5 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for low & mid rise buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient

₹3,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Geyser 5 Litre With 3kW Express Heating | High Rise Building Bathroom & Kitchen geyser | UL Rated Wiring & Pressure Relief Valve For Ultimate Safety | 5 Year Tank Warranty

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NOVA LINT REMOVER Water Heater 2000W Shock Proof Immersion Rod with Rapid Heating Coil Technology | Copper & Nickel Plated with Extra Long Wire | ISI Certified 1 Year Replacement Warranty

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rico IRPRO 1500w Shockproof Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod With Waterproof & Protection | Instant Heating With Bucket Holder | ISI Certified 2 Year Replacement Warranty

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Arc Plus 1.5kw |Immersion water heater|100% shock proof body|Heavy copper element|With Bucket clip| ISI certified | 2 years replacement warranty

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Immersion 1500 Watts Water Heater Rod | Nickel Plated Heating| Copper | ISI Certified | 2 Years Warranty | Silver

₹595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rico IR2309 1501W | Shockproof Immersion Rod with Thermal Safety Cutoff | Japanese Technology Water Heater | Instant Heating With Bucket Holder | ISI Certified 2 Years Replacement Warranty

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Usha IR 3815 1500 Watts Shock Proof Immersion Rod (Blue) Copper

₹659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts Immersion Rod Heater, ABS

₹650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GM Immersion Rod Water Heater with Bucket Guard 1500W 16 AMP Plug Superior Copper Element Heat Resistant Handle Nickel Plated Prevents Corrosion Double ISI Certified 1.6M Cord 2 Years Warranty

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Copper 1500 Watts Water Heater Immersion Rod

₹640

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Usha IH2415 1500 Watts Immersion Heater (Silver), Copper

₹575

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSTAR Lint Remover for Clothes Rechargeable Cordless, USB Portable Lint Remover for Clothes, Lint Remover for Woolen Clothes, Blankets, Sofas, Curtains, Furniture - Blue, Plastic

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nova Lint Remover for Clothes Fabric Cleaner for Woolen Clothes | 2 Year Warranty

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO 2419 Lint Remover, Electric Fabric Shaver, Rechargeable, Stainless Steel Blades, Portable, Multi-Functional Fuzz Remover from Woollen Sweaters, Coat, Blankets, Jackets, Carpets, Burr Remover

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO LR2007 Lint Remover, Fabric Brush, Rechargeable, for Woolen Sweaters, Clothes, Shirts, Jackets, Burr Remover, Pill Remover from Carpets, Curtains.

₹758

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong 2-in-1 Lint Remover for Clothes with Brush - Fabric Shaver for Woollen Sweaters, Cotton Clothes, Sofa Covers etc – Dust & Pet Hair Remover from Clothes - With Long 2 Metre USB Cable (LLELR18)

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong 2-in-1 Rechargeable Lint Remover for Clothes with Brush - Double Head - LED Display - Fabric Shaver for Woollen Sweaters, Cotton Clothes, Sofas - Dust & Pet Hair Remover - 3 Speeds (LLELR36)

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nova Lint Remover for Clothes | Lint Remover | Portable Lint Remover | Fabric Shaver | Lint Removal for Clothes | Fabric Shaver | Corded Power - Pack of 3

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lint Remover for Clothes, Equipped with a Handle for Easy Wrist Grip and preventing Wrist Fatigue,Fabric Shaver with Display Screen,The dust Collection Box is Easy to disassemble and Clean.

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaiatop Fabric Shaver, Rechargeable Lint Remover with Led Display, 3-Speeds Sweater Shavers to Remove Pilling, 6 Leaf Blade Lint Shaver for Clothes Furniture, Couch Depiller Fuzz, Balls, Pill Remover

₹789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

coldSky Lint Remover with Brush CY610

₹4,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket with 6 Heating Levels and 2-10 Hours Time Settings, 300 TC Flannel to Sherpa Super Cozy Heated Blanket Machine Washable 30X60 Inch (Maroon) by Cratos

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Grey

₹2,944

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown

₹1,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tapish Woollen Electric Blanket - Double Bed Warmer - Shock Proof (5 Years Warranty, Merino Wool, Multicolour, 61x60 inches, Reversible)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Winter Stone Electric Blanket (Double, wool, Multi color)| TC - 250

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bell electric blankets®- Double Bed Electric Blanket- Heating Bed Warmer with 4 Heat Settings- Size (150cms x 150 cms) - Shock Proof with Low Power Consumption (Check Multicolour)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige PKGB 1.8 Litre Electric Glass Kettle| LED Power Indicator| Borosilicate Glass| Automatic Power Cut-Off| Concealed Element| 360 Degree Swivel| Cool Touch Handle View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen Electric Kettle 0.8 Ltr 800 Watt (SA 9004 WHITE) View Details checkDetails

₹1,496

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Milton Euroline Go Electro 1.2 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, (1 Piece), 1.2 Litres, Silver | Power Indicator | 1500 Watts | Auto Cut-off | Detachable 360 Degree Connector | Boiler for Water View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly EKN 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1500 W | 360° Swivel Power Base | Auto Shut Off | For Hot Water, Tea, Coffee, Noodles | Dry Boil Protection | View Details checkDetails

₹664

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Hot Plus Electric Kettle (16245) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard VKM12 | 1.2L | 600 W | Multipurpose Electric Kettle with PP Egg Tray, PP Idli Stand and PP Bowl |360° Rotating Base, Auto Cut-off, Overheat & Dry Boil Protection |1 Year Coverage by V-Guard View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard VKP15 Prime 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle for Hot Water | Cool Touch Body | 2 Year Coverage By V-Guard |1500 Watt | Double Layer Outer Body,Plastic,Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The winter chill is fading, but the hot deals are still going strong. Amazon’s End of Season offers on winter appliances bring massive savings of up to 77% on room heaters, geysers, immersion rods, electric kettles and more. Top brands like Usha, Bajaj, Havells, and V-Guard are offering unbeatable prices, making this the right time to buy. If you need a reliable heater for next year or a geyser for daily use, these deals won’t last long.

Save big with End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon. Shop today!
Save big with End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon. Shop today!

This sale is perfect for those looking to grab high quality appliances at the lowest prices before stocks run out. From efficient water heating solutions to room warming essentials, everything is available at heavy discounts. End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon give you a chance to shop smart and save big. Limited time deals and fast selling stock mean you need to act quickly. Head to Amazon now and bring home the best winter appliances while the sale lasts!

 

End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon: Get room heaters at up to 77% off

Winter may be ending, but the savings are heating up! Amazon’s End of Season offers on winter appliances bring massive discounts, with room heaters available at up to 77% off. Top brands like Morphy Richards, Bajaj, and Havells have dropped their prices, making it the best time to grab one for next season. Stock is selling out fast, so don’t miss this chance to bring home a quality room heater at an unmissable price. Shop now before the deals disappear!

Check out top deals on room heaters during the End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon:

End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon: Get geysers at up to 58% off

Hot showers don’t have to come at a high price! With Amazon’s End of Season offers on winter appliances, geysers from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, and AO Smith are now available at up to 58% off. If you want to buy a reliable water heater for daily use or want to replace an old one, this is the right time to buy. These discounts won’t last long, so grab your geyser now before the sale ends!

Check out top deals on geysers during the End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon:

End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon: Get immersion rods at up to 50% off

Looking for a quick and budget friendly way to heat water? Amazon’s End of Season offers on winter appliances bring you immersion rods at flat 50% off. Top brands like Bajaj, Nova, and Usha are offering powerful and durable models at exceptional prices. These rods are easy to use, heat water fast, and take up no extra space. With stocks running low, now is the time to grab yours before the sale ends!

Check out top deals on immersion rods during the End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon:

End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon: Get 77% off on lint removers today!

Lint removers, a must have device for keeping winter clothes neat and fuzz free, are now available at 77% off during Amazon’s End of Season offers on winter appliances. Brands like Agaro, Nova, and Costar offer easy-to-use lint removers that keep sweaters, coats, and woolens looking fresh. This limited time deal is perfect for stocking up before prices go back up. Grab yours now and keep your winter wardrobe looking as good as new!

Check out top deals on lint removers during the End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon:

End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon: Get electric blankets at up to 67% off

Winter's almost over, but you can still score a great deal on electric blankets. With end-of-season offers on winter appliances on Amazon, you can save up to 67% on these cosy blankets. They’re just the best device for those cold nights when you just want to stay warm and comfortable. Now’s the time to grab one before the season wraps up because you’ll get amazing discounts and offers. Hurry, the sale won’t last long!

Check out top deals on electric blankets during the End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon:

End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon: Grab electric kettles at up to 56% off

The End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon are here, with electric kettles available at up to 56% off. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to boil water, this is your chance to grab a reliable electric kettle from top brands like Pigeon, V-Guard and Prestige. Ideal for those comfy mornings or quick tea breaks, these kettles offer convenience at a great price. Hurry, stock is limited, and these deals won’t last long!

Check out top deals on electric kettles during the End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon:

Best 10-litre geysers for your home in 2024: Top 10 energy-saving water heaters with high capacity

Best geyser for bathroom: Find efficient, budget-friendly options from top water heater brands

Best room heater brands: Find out the most trusted, affordable brands offering consistent warmth and comfort for winter

Micathermic heaters vs oil heaters: Is micathermic technology the next big thing in winter heating solutions?

FAQs on End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon:

  • What products are included in the End of Season offers on winter appliances?

    The offers include room heaters, geysers, immersion rods, electric kettles, and more.

  • Which brands are part of the End of Season offers?

    Popular brands like Usha, Bajaj, Havells, V-Guard, Philips, and Prestige are offering great deals.

  • Are oil-filled room heaters safe for long-term use?

    Yes, oil-filled room heaters are designed for safe, long-term use. They don’t get as hot as fan heaters, reducing the risk of burns. Just ensure proper maintenance and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for safety.

  • How do I choose the right geyser size for my home?

    The right geyser size depends on your household's water usage. For a family of 2-3, a 15-25L geyser should be sufficient, while larger families may need a 30L or more. Consider the number of bathrooms and water consumption habits when selecting the size.

  • Can I use immersion rods with any type of container?

    No, immersion rods should only be used with containers made of metal or certain heat-resistant materials. Avoid using them in plastic or ceramic containers, as they can crack or melt under heat. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions for proper use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

