End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon! Get up to 77% off on room heaters, geysers, immersion rods and more
Feb 05, 2025 01:33 PM IST
End of Season offers on winter appliances on Amazon! Save up to 77% on brands like Usha, Bajaj, V-Guard, and Havells for heaters, geysers, and immersion rods.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bajaj Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Havells Room Heater 1500W Pacifio Mica| Micathermic Technology for Rapid & Instant Heating | Silent Operation, Comfortable Breathing & Anti Dryness| 2 Heat Setting | 2 Year Warranty| Black & Rose Gold View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
RR Signature JWALA QUARTZ Room Heater 800 Watt | Low Power Consumption | Tip-Over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹689
|
|
|
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
COMFYHOME 70CM 2000W Room Heater for Bedroom w/Remote, 12H Timer, 2 Heat Modes & Fan Mode, Advanced Overheat Protection, ISI Approved, Low Consumption, Room Heaters Home for Winter | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater (ISI Approved), Multicolor View Details
|
₹1,049
|
|
|
Havells 13 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black) View Details
|
₹10,899
|
|
|
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|White View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Havells Instanio 1 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)|Temp. Sensing LED Indicator|Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty:5 Year on Inner Tank|High Rise Compatible(White Blue) View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 15L with ABS Body – Vertical Geyser for Bathroom, 3 Levels of Safety, Energy Efficient, Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro | 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater | Stainless Steel Tank | Shockproof | 6.5 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for low & mid rise buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient View Details
|
₹3,649
|
|
|
AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Geyser 5 Litre With 3kW Express Heating | High Rise Building Bathroom & Kitchen geyser | UL Rated Wiring & Pressure Relief Valve For Ultimate Safety | 5 Year Tank Warranty View Details
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
NOVA LINT REMOVER Water Heater 2000W Shock Proof Immersion Rod with Rapid Heating Coil Technology | Copper & Nickel Plated with Extra Long Wire | ISI Certified 1 Year Replacement Warranty View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Rico IRPRO 1500w Shockproof Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod With Waterproof & Protection | Instant Heating With Bucket Holder | ISI Certified 2 Year Replacement Warranty View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Orient Electric Arc Plus 1.5kw |Immersion water heater|100% shock proof body|Heavy copper element|With Bucket clip| ISI certified | 2 years replacement warranty View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Bajaj Immersion 1500 Watts Water Heater Rod | Nickel Plated Heating| Copper | ISI Certified | 2 Years Warranty | Silver View Details
|
₹595
|
|
|
Rico IR2309 1501W | Shockproof Immersion Rod with Thermal Safety Cutoff | Japanese Technology Water Heater | Instant Heating With Bucket Holder | ISI Certified 2 Years Replacement Warranty View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Usha IR 3815 1500 Watts Shock Proof Immersion Rod (Blue) Copper View Details
|
₹659
|
|
|
Bajaj Waterproof 1500 Watts Immersion Rod Heater, ABS View Details
|
₹650
|
|
|
GM Immersion Rod Water Heater with Bucket Guard 1500W 16 AMP Plug Superior Copper Element Heat Resistant Handle Nickel Plated Prevents Corrosion Double ISI Certified 1.6M Cord 2 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Bajaj Copper 1500 Watts Water Heater Immersion Rod View Details
|
₹640
|
|
|
Usha IH2415 1500 Watts Immersion Heater (Silver), Copper View Details
|
₹575
|
|
|
COSTAR Lint Remover for Clothes Rechargeable Cordless, USB Portable Lint Remover for Clothes, Lint Remover for Woolen Clothes, Blankets, Sofas, Curtains, Furniture - Blue, Plastic View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Nova Lint Remover for Clothes Fabric Cleaner for Woolen Clothes | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹359
|
|
|
AGARO 2419 Lint Remover, Electric Fabric Shaver, Rechargeable, Stainless Steel Blades, Portable, Multi-Functional Fuzz Remover from Woollen Sweaters, Coat, Blankets, Jackets, Carpets, Burr Remover View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
AGARO LR2007 Lint Remover, Fabric Brush, Rechargeable, for Woolen Sweaters, Clothes, Shirts, Jackets, Burr Remover, Pill Remover from Carpets, Curtains. View Details
|
₹758
|
|
|
Lifelong 2-in-1 Lint Remover for Clothes with Brush - Fabric Shaver for Woollen Sweaters, Cotton Clothes, Sofa Covers etc – Dust & Pet Hair Remover from Clothes - With Long 2 Metre USB Cable (LLELR18) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Lifelong 2-in-1 Rechargeable Lint Remover for Clothes with Brush - Double Head - LED Display - Fabric Shaver for Woollen Sweaters, Cotton Clothes, Sofas - Dust & Pet Hair Remover - 3 Speeds (LLELR36) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Nova Lint Remover for Clothes | Lint Remover | Portable Lint Remover | Fabric Shaver | Lint Removal for Clothes | Fabric Shaver | Corded Power - Pack of 3 View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Lint Remover for Clothes, Equipped with a Handle for Easy Wrist Grip and preventing Wrist Fatigue,Fabric Shaver with Display Screen,The dust Collection Box is Easy to disassemble and Clean. View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Gaiatop Fabric Shaver, Rechargeable Lint Remover with Led Display, 3-Speeds Sweater Shavers to Remove Pilling, 6 Leaf Blade Lint Shaver for Clothes Furniture, Couch Depiller Fuzz, Balls, Pill Remover View Details
|
₹789
|
|
|
coldSky Lint Remover with Brush CY610 View Details
|
₹4,650
|
|
|
Utopia Bedding Single Bed Electric Blanket with 6 Heating Levels and 2-10 Hours Time Settings, 300 TC Flannel to Sherpa Super Cozy Heated Blanket Machine Washable 30X60 Inch (Maroon) by Cratos View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Grey View Details
|
₹2,944
|
|
|
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown View Details
|
₹1,889
|
|
|
Tapish Woollen Electric Blanket - Double Bed Warmer - Shock Proof (5 Years Warranty, Merino Wool, Multicolour, 61x60 inches, Reversible) View Details
|
|
|
|
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Winter Stone Electric Blanket (Double, wool, Multi color)| TC - 250 View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Bell electric blankets®- Double Bed Electric Blanket- Heating Bed Warmer with 4 Heat Settings- Size (150cms x 150 cms) - Shock Proof with Low Power Consumption (Check Multicolour) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Prestige PKGB 1.8 Litre Electric Glass Kettle| LED Power Indicator| Borosilicate Glass| Automatic Power Cut-Off| Concealed Element| 360 Degree Swivel| Cool Touch Handle View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Glen Electric Kettle 0.8 Ltr 800 Watt (SA 9004 WHITE) View Details
|
₹1,496
|
|
|
Milton Euroline Go Electro 1.2 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, (1 Piece), 1.2 Litres, Silver | Power Indicator | 1500 Watts | Auto Cut-off | Detachable 360 Degree Connector | Boiler for Water View Details
|
₹649
|
|
|
Butterfly EKN 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1500 W | 360° Swivel Power Base | Auto Shut Off | For Hot Water, Tea, Coffee, Noodles | Dry Boil Protection | View Details
|
₹664
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Hot Plus Electric Kettle (16245) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Green) View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
V-Guard VKM12 | 1.2L | 600 W | Multipurpose Electric Kettle with PP Egg Tray, PP Idli Stand and PP Bowl |360° Rotating Base, Auto Cut-off, Overheat & Dry Boil Protection |1 Year Coverage by V-Guard View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
V-Guard VKP15 Prime 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle for Hot Water | Cool Touch Body | 2 Year Coverage By V-Guard |1500 Watt | Double Layer Outer Body,Plastic,Black View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
View More Products