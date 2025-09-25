Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
Entertainment redefined with price drop on 55 inch TVs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 09:00 am IST

Shop 55-inch TVs at unbeatable prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Enjoy vibrant displays, immersive sound, and smart features.

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

amazonLogo
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 55MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹43,490

amazonLogo
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55Q8FAAULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,599

amazonLogo
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹51,490

amazonLogo
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

amazonLogo
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
Binge-watch, game, or stream like a boss. Your living room just got an upgrade. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale slashes prices on 55-inch TVs, bringing cinematic experiences home without burning your wallet. Whether it’s smart features, vibrant displays, or immersive sound, these big-screen beauties deliver it all.

Save big on 55-inch TVs during Amazon Sale
Save big on 55-inch TVs during Amazon Sale

Perfect for movie nights, sports marathons, or endless gaming sessions, these TVs turn every moment into a spectacle. Don’t just watch, experience, flaunt, and enjoy. With deals this hot, it’s the perfect time to snag your dream TV and make your home the ultimate entertainment hub.

Top deals on 55-inch TVs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with stunning Quantum HDR+ visuals, 100% colour volume, and precise motion handling. Its built-in Alexa and Bixby, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, make navigation effortless. Gamers benefit from Auto Game Mode and HGiG support, while sound enthusiasts enjoy Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony. Sleek AirSlim design, multi-view, and smart features make it a premium entertainment centrepiece.

Specifications

Display
138 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD QLED, Quantum HDR+
Processor
Q4 AI Gen1 Processor, 4K Upscaling
Smart Features
Alexa & Bixby built-in, Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, SmartThings Hub
Connectivity
3 HDMI (HDMI eARC), 2 USB-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound
20W output, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound+
The Samsung 55-inch QE1D Series 4K QLED TV impresses with vibrant Quantum Dot colours, 4K upscaling, and smooth motion via Motion Xcelerator. Its AirSlim design fits elegantly in any living space. Gamers enjoy Auto Game Mode and HGiG support, while Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound enhance audio immersion. Smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, Multi View, and Samsung TV Plus make streaming, mirroring, and entertainment seamless. A reliable, feature-packed home TV.

Specifications

Display
138 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD QLED, 100% Color Volume
Processor
Quantum Processor Lite 4K, 4K Upscaling
Smart Features
Bixby, Apple AirPlay, Samsung TV Plus, Multi View, SmartThings Hub
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Digital Audio Out
Sound
20W speakers, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound, Adaptive Sound
The LG QNED-75 55-inch 4K Smart TV blends advanced display tech with smart convenience. Its QNED panel with local dimming and AI Brightness delivers crisp, vibrant visuals with lifelike contrast. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it supports HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and Filmmaker Mode for cinematic viewing. With WebOS, ThinQ AI, and Magic Remote, users enjoy smooth navigation, while Dolby-enhanced 20W sound ensures immersive audio. A feature-rich choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Display
55" 4K Ultra HD QNED, Local Dimming, AI Brightness
Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 with 4K Upscaling
Smart Features
WebOS, ThinQ AI, Alexa/Google/Apple AirPlay, OTT apps
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
Sound
20W, Dolby Digital, AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Surround)
The Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 delivers crisp 4K clarity with its X1 processor and Live Colour technology, making every frame vivid. Google TV integration keeps streaming smooth, while Dolby Audio with open baffle speakers ensures balanced sound. Gamers will appreciate HDMI 2.1 compatibility with ALLM. The sleek design, reliable connectivity, and a 2-year warranty make it a strong pick for those seeking premium entertainment without overcomplicating features.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) with 60Hz refresh rate
Audio
20W output
Smart Features
Runs on Google TV, supports Chromecast, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
Warranty
2-year comprehensive warranty across India
The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55-inch blends sharp 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and Triluminos PRO, delivering natural colours and striking contrast. Powered by the X1 processor, motion stays smooth with MotionFlow XR 100. Dolby Atmos with Bass Reflex speakers offers fuller, more immersive sound. With Google TV, built-in voice control, HDMI 2.1 support, and a 2-year warranty, it’s a solid choice for entertainment lovers who value both visuals and audio.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED panel
Audio
20W Bass Reflex speakers with Dolby Atmos
Smart Features
Google TV with Chromecast built-in, voice control via Google Assistant
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, HDMI 2.1
Warranty
2-year comprehensive warranty (valid on purchases between Sep 25–Oct 31, 2025), covering product and remote.
The TCL 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV offers premium performance with a 144Hz refresh rate and over 512 local dimming zones for precise contrast. Backed by Dolby Vision IQ and AiPQ Pro Processor, visuals are punchy and lifelike. With 40W Dolby Atmos speakers, Google TV, hands-free voice control, and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, it feels feature-packed. Gamers will love AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, making it a solid mid-premium choice.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED
Audio
40W output with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual-X for immersive sound
Smart Features
Google TV, hands-free voice control, Alexa/AirPlay 2 support, Game Master, OTT apps, screen mirroring, web browser.
Performance
64-bit Quad Core Processor, AiPQ Pro Processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM for smooth navigation.
Warranty
2-year warranty on TV, 6-month warranty on remote, with Amazon e-invoice support.
  • Is a 55-inch TV suitable for my living room?

    Yes, a 55-inch TV works best in medium to large rooms. Ideally, keep a 7–10 feet viewing distance for a balanced experience.

  • Are 55-inch TVs good for gaming?

    Definitely. Many 55-inch models now support 120Hz/144Hz refresh rates, ALLM, and FreeSync/G-Sync, giving smooth, responsive gameplay ideal for console and PC gamers.

  • Do 55-inch TVs support Dolby Vision and HDR10?

    Most premium 55-inch TVs include Dolby Vision, HDR10, or HDR10+. These formats enhance colour depth and contrast, making movies, sports, and games more immersive.

  • How much power does a 55-inch TV consume yearly?

    Depending on the panel type and features, 55-inch TVs typically consume between 150–250 kWh annually, which translates to around 1,000–1,800 in electricity bills.

  • Are there big discounts on 55-inch TVs during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    Yes. Flagship models from Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL often get 10,000–25,000 price drops, bundled with no-cost EMI, extended warranty, and exchange offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

