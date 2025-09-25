Entertainment redefined with price drop on 55 inch TVs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 09:00 am IST
Shop 55-inch TVs at unbeatable prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Enjoy vibrant displays, immersive sound, and smart features.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 55MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details
|
₹43,490
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55Q8FAAULXL (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black) View Details
|
₹46,599
|
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹51,490
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
