Essential gadgets and free tools you need for livestreaming in 2025

Live streaming is turning into a full-blown career choice among Indian youth. From gaming and music to education and lifestyle content, creators are going live every day and building serious audiences. The best part? You don’t need a massive setup to start. If you’ve got the right mix of budget gadgets and free software, you can go live right from your bedroom. Livestream setup essentials in India

Essential Gadgets for Indian Streamers

Smartphone or camera

Most entry-level streamers begin with what they already have, a solid smartphone. Devices like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ or Realme Narzo 70 Pro offer great cameras at under ₹25K. If you’re going pro, a basic webcam like Logitech C270 or an action cam works too.

Microphone

Your stream’s audio matters more than you think. The Boya BY-M1 lapel mic (under ₹1,000) or Maono AU-PM360TR USB mic delivers crisp voice quality without breaking the bank.

Lighting

A basic ₹1,200 ring light can fix dim or uneven lighting. If you’re working with tight space and power cuts, try a rechargeable light or position your setup near natural light.

Tripod or phone stand

Skip the stack of books. A sturdy phone tripod ( ₹400– ₹1,000) gives your stream some much-needed stability. Plus, it will also give you the versatility of changing angles and being in focus.

Headphones

Even budget wired earphones help you monitor sound and avoid echo. For longer sessions, look for something comfortable like the Boat Rockerz 450.

Laptop/PC

For gaming or complex streams, go for a laptop with at least Ryzen 5/Intel i5, 8 GB RAM, and a decent GPU (NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti or better).

2. Must-Have Free Software

OBS Studio / Streamlabs: Free, powerful, and customizable streaming software.

YouTube Live / Facebook Gaming / Loco: Indian-friendly platforms with huge reach.

DaVinci Resolve / CapCut: Free editors to trim clips and make highlight reels.

Audacity: Simple tool to clean up your audio.

StreamElements / Chatbot plugins: Add on-screen alerts, chat integration, and fun overlays.

3. Setup tips for Indian homes

Internet: Minimum 10 Mbps upload speed. Use LAN over Wi-Fi if possible.

Power backup: A basic UPS ( ₹1,500– ₹3,000) avoids surprise stream cuts.

Background: Keep it clean. A plain wall works better than clutter.

4. Final checklist

Stable camera

Good mic

Ring light

OBS setup

Strong internet

First stream planned

You don’t need studio gear to go live. With just a few smart buys and free tools, anyone in India can start streaming right now.