Essential gadgets and free tools you need for livestreaming in 2025

Are you trying to build a setup for live-streaming, these are all the essentials you need to have an optimal streaming setup in India.
Live streaming is turning into a full-blown career choice among Indian youth. From gaming and music to education and lifestyle content, creators are going live every day and building serious audiences. The best part? You don’t need a massive setup to start. If you’ve got the right mix of budget gadgets and free software, you can go live right from your bedroom.
Essential Gadgets for Indian Streamers
Smartphone or camera
Most entry-level streamers begin with what they already have, a solid smartphone. Devices like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ or Realme Narzo 70 Pro offer great cameras at under ₹25K. If you’re going pro, a basic webcam like Logitech C270 or an action cam works too.
Microphone
Your stream’s audio matters more than you think. The Boya BY-M1 lapel mic (under ₹1,000) or Maono AU-PM360TR USB mic delivers crisp voice quality without breaking the bank.
Lighting
A basic ₹1,200 ring light can fix dim or uneven lighting. If you’re working with tight space and power cuts, try a rechargeable light or position your setup near natural light.
Tripod or phone stand
Skip the stack of books. A sturdy phone tripod ( ₹400– ₹1,000) gives your stream some much-needed stability. Plus, it will also give you the versatility of changing angles and being in focus.
Headphones
Even budget wired earphones help you monitor sound and avoid echo. For longer sessions, look for something comfortable like the Boat Rockerz 450.
Laptop/PC
For gaming or complex streams, go for a laptop with at least Ryzen 5/Intel i5, 8 GB RAM, and a decent GPU (NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti or better).
2. Must-Have Free Software
OBS Studio / Streamlabs: Free, powerful, and customizable streaming software.
YouTube Live / Facebook Gaming / Loco: Indian-friendly platforms with huge reach.
DaVinci Resolve / CapCut: Free editors to trim clips and make highlight reels.
Audacity: Simple tool to clean up your audio.
StreamElements / Chatbot plugins: Add on-screen alerts, chat integration, and fun overlays.
3. Setup tips for Indian homes
Internet: Minimum 10 Mbps upload speed. Use LAN over Wi-Fi if possible.
Power backup: A basic UPS ( ₹1,500– ₹3,000) avoids surprise stream cuts.
Background: Keep it clean. A plain wall works better than clutter.
4. Final checklist
Stable camera
Good mic
Ring light
OBS setup
Strong internet
First stream planned
You don’t need studio gear to go live. With just a few smart buys and free tools, anyone in India can start streaming right now.
News/Technology/ Essential gadgets and free tools you need for livestreaming in 2025