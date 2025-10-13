Search
Mon, Oct 13, 2025
Flash Sale! Limited Time Offers on TVs; Up to 65% off + 12000 in GST savings | Great Indian Festival Diwali Special

Kanika Budhiraja
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Smart TVs, smarter savings in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. No Cost EMI up to 18 months, exchange up to ₹20,000, coupons up to ₹15,000.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Special is live with a flash sale on smart TVs. Limited time offers cover all sizes, brands, and categories, with prices running from below 15,000 to above 70,000. Expect up to 65% off plus 12,000 in GST savings on select models. Diwali is next week, so the timing is spot on for you.

Flash Sale! Limited Time Offers on TVs; Great Indian Festival Diwali Special. Bring home a bigger screen for less today.
Flash Sale! Limited Time Offers on TVs; Great Indian Festival Diwali Special. Bring home a bigger screen for less today.

Choose by room and habit. OLED brings deep blacks for films, QLED keeps sports bright, Mini LED balances contrast for lively spaces, and 4K suits everyday streaming. Shortlist your size, check refresh rate and ports, and compare Amazon’s offer pages for GST savings before stock thins. Add to cart and get your screen home in time for festival nights.

Top deals on smart TVs during Amazon Diwali Flash sale:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smart TVs 40 to 43 inch: Flash Sale with Limited Time Offers on TVs with up to 62% off

Grab 40 to 43 inch smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. With the Flash sale with limited time offers on TVs, prices land between 15,000 and 30,000.

Best to grab this week before Diwali: shortlist size, check 4K, HDR, and ports, then checkout before stocks thin. Mid room fit without overspending for bedrooms, match nights, and daily streaming today.

Top deals on 40 to 43 inch TVs:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smart TVs of 55 inch: Flash Sale with limited time offers on TVs with up to 61% off

Buy 55 inch smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and more in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. With the Flash Sale with Limited Time Offers on TVs, prices sit between 30,000 and 50,000 for living room viewing.

Best week to grab before Diwali. Shortlist size, check 4K, HDR, and refresh rate, confirm ports and OTT apps, then checkout fast as stocks move quickly now.

Top deals on 55 inch TVs:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smart TVs 65 to 75 inch Flash Sale with limited time offers on TVs with up to 64% off

Bring home a 65 to 75 inch smart TV from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and more in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. Flash sale with limited time offers on TVs puts sizes between 50,000 and 70,000.

This is the week to lock your pick. Check 4K, HDR and refresh rate, confirm HDMI eARC and remote, then order before timers run out. Big matches and movie nights sorted.

Top deals on 65 to 75 inch TVs:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smart TVs 75 to 100 inches: Flash Sale with limited time offers on TVs with up to 62% off

Go wall to wall with 75 to 100 inch smart TVs from all big brands. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale, this Flash sale with limited time offers on TVs brings large 4K screens above 70,000 within reach.

Buy this week before Diwali. Check HDMI 2.1, eARC, and refresh rate; confirm wall space and delivery. Pick OLED, QLED, or Mini LED, checkout before timers end to secure home-theatre setup.

Top deals on 75 to 100 inch TVs:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smart TVs 32 inch: Flash Sale with limited time offers on TVs with up to 59% off

Shop smart TVs in 32 inch TVs from all big brands in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. Prices sit below 15,000 for HD panels, apps, simple wall mounting for bedrooms or studies.

Move with the Flash Sale with limited time offers on TVs. Pick 32 inch smart TVs under 15,000, check ports, HDR, and warranty, then checkout. The best small-screen deals to grab quickly before Diwali ends.

Top deals on 32 inch TVs:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

  • Which TV size suits a 10 to 12 ft viewing distance?

    50 to 55 inches fits well for mixed movies and sports.

  • OLED vs QLED vs Mini LED — what’s the quick difference?

    OLED gives deep blacks, QLED pushes brightness, Mini LED balances both.

  • Is 4K worth it on 32 to 43 inch TVs?

    You’ll see more benefit from Full HD or 4K at 43 inches and above.

  • Do I need HDMI 2.1 on a non gaming TV?

    It’s nice to have, but HDMI 2.0 handles 4K 60 Hz streaming fine.

  • HDR10, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision — which to pick?

    Dolby Vision adapts scene by scene, though HDR10+ is also dynamic.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

