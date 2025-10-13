Flash Sale! Limited Time Offers on TVs; Up to 65% off + ₹12000 in GST savings | Great Indian Festival Diwali Special
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Smart TVs, smarter savings in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. No Cost EMI up to 18 months, exchange up to ₹20,000, coupons up to ₹15,000.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MB-FIN View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA View Details
|
|
|
|
TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L43MB-FPIN View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
acer 139 cm (55 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDQGR2851AD View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71K View Details
|
₹36,490
|
|
|
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) U7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U7Q (Black) View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 55MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details
|
₹43,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-55MX660DX (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55C450ME (Silver) View Details
|
₹31,299
|
|
|
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E7Q PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7Q PRO (Charcoal Grey) View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Philips 139 cm (55 inches) 8300 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55PQT8300/94 View Details
|
₹35,999
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800BKXXL (Stainless Steel) View Details
|
₹339,999
|
|
|
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65T8C View Details
|
₹55,490
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
VW 190 cm (75 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ1 View Details
|
₹53,999
|
|
|
Samsung 190 cm (75 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA75LS03BAKXXL (Black) View Details
|
₹256,074
|
|
|
acer 189 cm (75 inches) M Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED Google TV AR75UDMGR2885AT (Black) View Details
|
₹109,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 254 cm (100 inches) Z570RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100Z570RP View Details
|
₹239,699
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR90 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹479,990
|
|
|
Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 85E7Q (Black) View Details
|
₹119,799
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 9 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-75XR90 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹364,990
|
|
|
Hisense 254 cm (100 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100Q7N (Dark Grey) View Details
|
₹249,999
|
|
|
acer 215 cm (85 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR85QDXGU2875AT (Black) 2024 Model View Details
|
₹144,999
|
|
|
Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85Q60CAKXXL (Titan Grey) View Details
|
₹466,332
|
|
|
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-75XR70 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹283,990
|
|
|
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV VW32GQ1 View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
acer 80 cm (32 inches) G Plus Series HD Ready LED Smart Google TV AR32HDGGR2841AD View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S View Details
|
₹7,299
|
|
|
Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) A HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MB-AIN View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC View Details
|
|
|
|
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) View Details
|
|
|
