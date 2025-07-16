Flipkart GOAT sale 2025 is LIVE: Big discounts on laptops from top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell. Hurry, up to 44% off!

The Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 is live, bringing unbeatable deals on a wide range of laptops. Whether you’re looking for everyday computing or high-performance machines, this sale has something for everyone. Top brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Samsung, and Lenovo are offering exciting discounts across models, from sleek ultrabooks to gaming beasts. With limited-time offers and jaw-dropping prices, now is the moment to upgrade your tech game. Don't miss out—stocks are moving fast, and the best deals won’t last long. Flipkart Sale 2025: Save big on latest laptops with powerful features, sleek designs, and student-friendly prices this 2025!(Pexels)

Explore the Flipkart GOAT Sale today and grab your ideal laptop before it’s gone. Hurry — shop now and save big! We have shortlisted some of the best laptops available on Flipkart.

1) ASUS TUF Gaming A15 AMD Ryzen 7 Octa Core 7435HS - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) FA566NFR-HN259W Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Graphite Black, 2.30 Kg)

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 impresses with its powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, delivering smooth gameplay and immersive visuals for demanding titles. Featuring a 15.6″ Full HD display, it is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS octa-core processor and backed by 16 GB RAM, ensuring lag-free multitasking. With a sleek Graphite Black finish and durable build, this laptop strikes the perfect balance between high performance and portability for gaming on the move. Experience high‑end gaming without compromise.

Key Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (octa‑core)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 with 4 GB VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

2) Acer Nitro V AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 6600H - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050) ANV15-41-R8G0 Gaming Laptop (16 inch, Obsidian Black, 2.1 Kg)

The Acer Nitro V stands out with its potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB graphics, delivering sharp visuals and responsive performance for demanding games. Its 16″ Full HD display brings your favourite titles to life, while the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H hexa‑core processor and 16 GB RAM ensure seamless multitasking. With a roomy 512 GB SSD and sleek Obsidian Black chassis, this lightweight 2.1 kg laptop is perfect for gamers seeking high-powered portability.

Key Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (hexa‑core)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD for fast load times

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB VRAM

Display & Build: 16″ Full HD screen in Obsidian Black, weighing approximately 2.1 kg

3) Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050) LOQ 15IRX9D2 Gaming Laptop (15.6 Inch, Luna Grey, 2.38 kg, With MS Office)

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9D2 boasts the outstanding NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 6 GB VRAM, delivering crisp visuals and swift framerates for immersive gaming. Powered by the Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX and equipped with 16 GB RAM, it ensures smooth performance and reliable multitasking. The 15.6″ Full HD display in Luna Grey is paired with a spacious 512 GB SSD and includes MS Office, all in a portable 2.38 kg chassis ready for both play and productivity. Check out more details of this laptop during Flipkart Sale 2025 here.

Key Specifications of Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX (hexacore)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD for swift boot and load times

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB VRAM

Display & Extras: 15.6″ Full HD screen in Luna Grey, weighs 2.38 kg, and includes MS Office

4) Infinix GT Series Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900H - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/8 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/90 W) GL613 with Gaming Laptop (16 inch, Silver, 1.99 kg)

The Infinix GT Series GL613 impresses with its blazing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, delivering astounding performance and cutting-edge ray‑tracing for truly immersive gameplay. Powered by the Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900H and a massive 32 GB of RAM, it handles demanding titles and multitasking effortlessly. The sleek 16″ Full HD display, 1 TB SSD, and lightweight silver chassis (just 1.99 kg) combine to offer elite performance in a portable package—ideal for serious gamers on the move.

Key Specifications of Infinix GT Series GL613 gaming laptop

Processor: Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900H (14‑core, high‑performance)

Memory: 32 GB RAM for seamless multitasking and editing

Storage: 1 TB SSD offering fast boot-up and ample space

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8 GB VRAM, supports advanced ray‑tracing

Display & Build: 16″ Full HD screen in sleek silver, weighs just 1.99 kg

5) Samsung Galaxy Book4 Metal Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) NP750XGJ-KG2IN / NP750XGJ-LG2IN Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Gray, 1.55 Kg, With MS Office)

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Metal NP750XGJ stands out with its ultra-lightweight, premium all-metal chassis, weighing just 1.55 kg—ideal for portability without compromising durability. Powered by the Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U and paired with 16 GB RAM, it offers smooth everyday multitasking. The crisp 15.6″ Full HD display, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, and bundled MS Office make it a reliable, stylish companion for work and study, all packed into a sleek grey design.

Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Metal NP750XGJ laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U (10‑core, energy-efficient)

Memory: 16 GB RAM for smooth multitasking

Storage: 512 GB SSD for fast boot and ample space

Display & Design: 15.6″ Full HD screen in sleek grey, enclosed in an all-metal chassis

Portability & Extras: Weighs just 1.55 kg, runs Windows 11 Home, and includes MS Office

6) DELL 15 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) 3520 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Titan Grey, 1.69 Kg, With MS Office)

The DELL 15 3520 shines with its exceptional portability, weighing just 1.69 kg in a sleek Titan Grey chassis—ideal for professionals and students on the move. Powered by the Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U and 16 GB RAM, it delivers reliable everyday performance. The 15.6″ Full HD display, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, and included MS Office suite create a polished, ready-to-go setup. If you’re after a capable, lightweight companion, the DELL 15 3520 ticks all the boxes.

Key specifications of the DELL 15 3520 laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U (10‑core, energy‑efficient)

Memory: 16 GB RAM for smooth multitasking

Storage: 512 GB SSD ensuring fast boot and sufficient storage

Display & Build: 15.6″ Full HD screen in elegant Titan Grey, featuring a thin‑and‑light design

Portability & Extras: Weighs approximately 1.69 kg, comes with Windows 11 Home and bundled MS Office

7) Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 WUXGA OLED Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13500H - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) 14IRH8 Thin and Light Laptop (14 inch, Storm Grey, 1.35 Kg, With MS Office)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IRH8 captivates with its stunning WUXGA OLED display, offering vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and an immersive viewing experience—all within a sleek 14″ form. Powered by the Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13500H and paired with 16 GB RAM, it effortlessly handles everyday workflows. With a speedy 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, and bundled MS Office, the slim, lightweight 1.35 kg Storm Grey chassis makes it perfect for discerning professionals on the move. This laptop is sure to be part of Flipkart GOAT Sales and hence don't forget to check out its details here.

Key specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IRH8

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13500H (14‑core performance chip)

Memory: 16 GB RAM for seamless multitasking and productivity

Storage: 512 GB SSD for fast boot-ups and ample file space

Display: 14″ WUXGA OLED panel delivering vibrant colour and deep contrast

Portability & Extras: Lightweight at 1.35 kg in elegant Storm Grey, running Windows 11 Home with MS Office included

8) Samsung Galaxy Book4 Metal Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) NP750XGJ-LG4IN Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Gray, 1.55 Kg, With MS Office)

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Metal NP750XGJ-LG4IN stands out with its remarkably sleek all‑metal chassis, weighing just 1.55 kg—perfect for effortless portability. Equipped with the energy‑efficient Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U and 8 GB RAM, it handles daily computing tasks with ease. The crisp 15.6″ Full HD display and fast 512 GB SSD ensure smooth performance, while Windows 11 Home and bundled MS Office make it a polished, ready‑to‑work device in elegant grey.

Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Thin and Light Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U (efficient dual‑core for everyday use)

Memory: 8 GB RAM for smooth multitasking and general productivity

Storage: 512 GB SSD offering fast boot-up times and plenty of space

Display & Design: 15.6″ Full HD screen in sleek grey, encapsulated in a lightweight all‑metal chassis

Portability & Extras: Weighs just 1.55 kg, runs Windows 11 Home, and includes MS Office for immediate use

9) ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1504VA-NJ2325WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, 1B&Quiet Blue, 1.7 Kg, With MS Office)

The ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA impresses with its generous 16 GB RAM, enabling seamless multitasking and smoother performance across apps. Powered by the energy-efficient Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, it handles everyday tasks with ease. Featuring a crisp 15.6″ Full HD display and a fast 512 GB SSD, this thin and light laptop comes in stylish Quiet Blue, weighs just 1.7 kg, and includes Windows 11 Home with MS Office—ideal for productivity on the go.

Key specifications of the ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA‑NJ2325WS:

Processor: Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U (dual-core, energy-efficient)

Memory: 16 GB RAM for enhanced multitasking performance

Storage: 512 GB SSD for fast boot and ample file space

Display & Design: 15.6″ Full HD screen housed in a sleek Quiet Blue chassis

Portability & Extras: Weighs approximately 1.7 kg, runs Windows 11 Home, and includes MS Office

10) HP MSO 2024 Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) 15-fd0574TU Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Natural Silver, 1.59 Kg, With MS Office)

The HP 15‑fd0574TU excels with its exceptional 16 GB RAM, ensuring effortless multitasking and smooth performance whether you're working, studying, or browsing. Powered by the energy-efficient Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, it delivers reliable everyday computing. Sporting a sharp 15.6″ Full HD display, a speedy 512 GB SSD, and a stylish Natural Silver chassis at just 1.59 kg, it also includes Windows 11 Home and MS Office—making it a perfect productivity companion on the go.

Key specifications of the HP MSO 2024 Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U 15-fd0574TU Thin and Light Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U (dual‑core, energy-efficient)

Memory: 16 GB RAM for seamless multitasking and responsiveness

Storage: 512 GB SSD ensuring rapid boot-up and sufficient storage

Display & Design: 15.6″ Full HD screen in elegant Natural Silver, built to be thin and light

Portability & Extras: Weighs just 1.59 kg, runs Windows 11 Home, and comes with MS Office installed